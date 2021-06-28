Abstract
Dietary factors are known to influence urinary fluoride (UF) levels in nonpregnant people. Maternal UF is used as a biomarker of fluoride exposure; however, dietary influences on UF during pregnancy are unknown. We compared UF levels and assessed the associations between UF and five select dietary influences in pregnancy vs. one-year postpartum: dietary fluoride (F), calcium intake from diet (Ca-diet), calcium intake from supplements (Ca-sup), dietary acid load (AL), and table salt use (TS) in 421 women exposed to fluoridated salt in the Mexican diet. Spot UF (mg/L) was measured by microdiffusion/fluoride-specific electrode and dilution-corrected with specific gravity (SG). Dietary variables were estimated from a validated Food Frequency Questionnaire. Comparisons among UF in pregnancy vs. one-year postpartum were performed with non-parametric tests. Associations between dietary variables and UF were assessed using random effect models (for pregnancy) and linear regression (for one-year postpartum). SG-corrected UF (median, range) during pregnancy (0.77, 0.01–4.73 mg/L) did not significantly differ from one-year postpartum (0.75, 0.15–2.62 mg/L) but did increase every 10 gestational weeks, B = 0.05 (CI: 0.00–0.10). Different dietary influences on UF were identified at each state. Although Ca-diet and AL were not associated with UF in either state, Ca-sup decreased UF only during pregnancy, B = – 0.012 mg/L (CI: – 0.023–0.00). Reporting TS use was associated with 12% increase in UF only at one-year postpartum (p = 0.026). These results suggest different dietary influences on UF in the pregnant state, which need consideration when using UF as a biomarker of fluoride exposure.
Link to the electronic supplementary material:
Supplementary file1 (DOCX 22 KB)
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs12011-021-02799-8
Data Availability
The data that support the findings of this study are available upon reasonable request.
References
1.Villa A, Anabalon M, Zohouri V et al (2010) Relationships between fluoride intake, urinary fluoride excretion and fluoride retention in children and adults: an analysis of available data. Caries Res 44:60–68.
2. Idowu OS, Azevedo LB, Valentine RA, et al (2019) The use of urinary fluoride excretion to facilitate monitoring fluoride intake: a systematic scoping review. PLoS One 14:e0222260.
3. World Health Organization (2014) Basic methods for assessing renal fluoride excretion in community prevention programmes for oral health. World Health Organization, Geneva.
4. Bashash M, Thomas D, Hu H et al (2017) Prenatal fluoride exposure and cognitive outcomes in children at 4 and 6–12 years of age in Mexico. Environ Health Perspect 97017:1.
5. Bashash M, Marchand M, Hu H et al (2018) Prenatal fluoride exposure and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in children at 6–12 years of age in Mexico City. Environ Int 121:658–666.
6. Green R, Lanphear B, Hornung R et al (2019) Association between maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy and IQ scores in offspring in Canada. JAMA Pediatr 173:940–948.
7. Ekstrand J, Alvan G, Boreus LO, Norlin A (1977) Pharmacokinetics of fluoride in man after single and multiple oral doses. Eur J Clin Pharmacol 12:311–317.
8. Ekstrand J, Spak CJ, Ehrnebo M (1982) Renal clearance of fluoride in a steady state condition in man: influence of urinary flow and pH changes by diet. Acta Pharmacol Toxicol (Copenh) 50:321–325.
9. Ekstrand J, Ehrnebo M, Whitford GM, Järnberg P-O (1980) Fluoride pharmacokinetics during acid-base balance changes in man. Eur J Clin Pharmacol 18:189–194.
10. Whitford GM (1996) The metabolism and toxicity of fluoride. In: Myers HM (ed) Monographs in Oral Science; Vol. 16, 2nd ed. Karger Publishers, Basel, pp 155.
11. Blackburn ST (2013) Maternal, fetal & neonatal physiology: a clinical perspective, 4th edn. Saunders, Elsevier Science, Maryland Heights, MO.
12. Naylor KE, Iqbal P, Fledelius C et al (2000) The effect of pregnancy on bone density and bone turnover. J Bone Miner Res 15:129–137.
13. Bobrowski RA (2010) Pulmonary physiology in pregnancy. Clin Obstet Gynecol 53:285–300.
14. Forbes L, Graham J, Berglund C, Bell R (2018) Dietary change during pregnancy and women’s reasons for change. Nutrients 10:1032.
15. Cerklewski FL, Ridlington JW (1987) Influence of type and level of dietary calcium on fluoride bioavailability in the rat. Nutr Res 7:1073–1083.
16. Maheshwari UR, King J, Brunetti AJ et al (1981) Fluoride balances in pregnant and nonpregnant women. J Occup Environ Med 23:465–468
17. Saunders CM, Rehbinder EM, Carlsen KCL, et al (2019) Food and nutrient intake and adherence to dietary recommendations during pregnancy: a Nordic mother–child population-based cohort. Food Nutr Res 63.
18. Ettinger AS, Lamadrid-Figueroa H, Mercado-García A et al (2014) Effect of calcium supplementation on bone resorption in pregnancy and the early postpartum: a randomized controlled trial in Mexican women. Nutr J 13:116.
19. Secretaria de Salud y Asistencia Estados Unidos Mexicanos (1981) Norma Oficial Mexicana NOM-040-SSA-1981. Reglamento de Yodatacion y Fluoruracion de la Sal. Diario Oficial de la Federacion, pp 20–22.
20. Perng W, Tamayo-Ortiz M, Tang L, et al (2019) Early Life Exposure in Mexico to ENvironmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) Project. BMJ Open 9:e030427.
21. Ettinger AS, Lamadrid-Figueroa H, Téllez-Rojo MM et al (2009) Effect of calcium supplementation on blood lead levels in pregnancy: a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Environ Health Perspect 117:26–31.
22. Willett WC, Sampson L, Stampfer MJ et al (1985) Reproducibility and validity of a semiquantitative food frequency questionnaire. Am J Epidemiol 122:51–65.
23. Hernández-Avila M, Romieu I, Parra S et al (1998) Validity and reproducibility of a food frequency questionnaire to assess dietary intake of women living in Mexico City. Salud Publica Mex 40:133–140.
24. Hernández M, Aguirre J, Serrano L, et al (1983) Alimentacion de obreros y sus familias. Publ L-61, Instituto Nacional de Nutricion Salvador Zubirán.
25. Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica de Mexico (2002) The compiled México-INSP Food Composition Data Bank.
26.Cantoral A, Luna-Villa LC, Mantilla-Rodriguez AA et al (2019) Fluoride content in foods and beverages from Mexico City markets and supermarkets. Food Nutr Bull 40:514–531.
27. Taves D (1968) Separation of fluoride by rapid diffusion using hexamethyldisiloxane. Talanta 15:969–974.
28. Martínez-Mier EA, Cury JA, Heilman JR et al (2011) Development of gold standard ion-selective electrode-based methods for fluoride analysis. Caries Res 45:3–12.
29. Frassetto LA, Todd KM, Morris RCJ, Sebastian A (1998) Estimation of net endogenous noncarbonic acid production in humans from diet potassium and protein contents. Am J Clin Nutr 68:576–583
30. Levine L (1945) Evaluation of urinary lead determinations. I. The significance of the specific gravity. J Ind Hyg Toxicol 27:217–223
31. Till C, Green R, Grundy JG et al (2018) Community water fluoridation and urinary fluoride concentrations in a national sample of pregnant women in Canada. Environ Health Perspect 126:107001.
32. Barr DB, Wilder LC, Caudill SP et al (2005) Urinary creatinine concentrations in the US population: implications for urinary biologic monitoring measurements. Environ Health Perspect 113:192–200
33. Gedalia I, Brzezinski A, Bercovici B (1959) Urinary fluoride levels in women during pregnancy and after delivery. J Dent Res 38:548–551
34. Opydo-Szymaczek J, Borysewicz-Lewicka M (2005) Urinary fluoride levels for assessment of fluoride exposure of pregnant women in Poznan, Poland. Fluoride 38:312–317
35. MacPherson S, Arbuckle TE, Fisher M (2018) Adjusting urinary chemical biomarkers for hydration status during pregnancy. J Expo Sci Environ Epidemiol 28:481–493
36. Maheshwari UR, King JC, Leybin L et al (1983) Fluoride balances during early and late pregnancy. J Occup Med Off Publ Ind Med Assoc 25:587–590
37. Myers VC, Muntwyler E, Bill AH (1932) The acid-base balance disturbance of pregnancy. J Biol Chem 98:253–260
38. Thomas DB, Basu N, Martinez-Mier EA et al (2016) Urinary and plasma fluoride levels in pregnant women from Mexico City. Environ Res 150:489–495.
39. Hays SM, Aylward LL, Blount BC (2015) Variation in urinary flow rates according to demographic characteristics and body mass index in NHANES: potential confounding of associations between health outcomes and urinary biomarker concentrations. Environ Health Perspect 123:293–300
40. Weinstein JR, Anderson S (2010) The aging kidney: physiological changes. Adv Chronic Kidney Dis 17:302–307
41. Boeniger MF, Lowry LK, Rosenberg J (1993) Interpretation of urine results used to assess chemical exposure with emphasis on creatinine adjustments: a review. Am Ind Hyg Assoc J 54:615–627
42. Watanabe M (1995) Influence of dietary fluoride intake on urinary fluoride concentration and evaluation of corrected levels in spot urine. Fluoride 28:61–70.
43. Linhares DPS, Garcia PV, Amaral L et al (2016) Sensitivity of two biomarkers for biomonitoring exposure to fluoride in children and women: a study in a volcanic area. Chemosphere 155:614–620.
44. Green R, Till C, Cantoral A et al (2020) Associations between urinary, dietary, and water fluoride concentrations among children in Mexico and Canada. Toxics 8:110.
45. Christakos S, Dhawan P, Porta A et al (2011) Vitamin D and intestinal calcium absorption. Mol Cell Endocrinol 347:25–29.
46. Hoenderop JGJ, Nilius B, Bindels RJM (2005) Calcium absorption across epithelia. Physiol Rev 85:373–422.
47. Nopakun J, Messer HH (1990) Mechanism of fluoride absorption from the rat small intestine. Nutr Res 10:771–779.
48. Kalkwarf HJ, Specker BL, Ho M (1999) Effects of calcium supplementation on calcium homeostasis and bone turnover in lactating women. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 84:464–470
49. Welch AA, Mulligan A, Bingham SA, Khaw K (2008) Urine pH is an indicator of dietary acid–base load, fruit and vegetables and meat intakes: results from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Norfolk population study. Br J Nutr 99:1335–1343. Download references
Acknowledgements
The authors acknowledge the American British Cowdray (ABC) Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, for providing research facilities for the Early Life Exposures in Mexico to Environmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) project. We also acknowledge the active participation of women from the ELEMENT Cohort 3 and the members of the research team involved in the ELEMENT project.
Funding
This work was supported by NIEHS under grant RO1ES021446 and NIEHS/EPA grant P01ES022844/RD8354360; the Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública de México (INSP); Indiana University’s President’s International Research Award (PIRA 23–140-39), and the PhD in Dental Sciences Program, Indiana University School of Dentistry.
Ethics declarations
Ethics Approval
This study was conducted according to the guidelines laid down in the Declaration of Helsinki and the ethics committee of the INSP, Indiana University, Harvard University, and the University of Michigan approved all procedures involving research study participants.
Consent to Participate
Written informed consent was obtained from all study participants.
Conflict of Interest
The authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Supplementary Information
Below is the link to the electronic supplementary material.
Rights and permissions
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs12011-021-02799-8