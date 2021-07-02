Abstract
Key message
Early induction of OsFEX was insufficient for fluoride adaptation in IR-64. Overexpression of OsFEX in yeast and Nicotiana benthamiana enhanced fluoride tolerance.
The present study delineates the regulation of fluoride exporter (FEX) in the fluoride-sensitive rice cultivar, IR-64 and its efficacy in generating high fluoride tolerance in transgenic Nicotiana benthamiana. Gene and protein expression profiling revealed that OsFEX exhibited early induction during fluoride stress in the vegetative and reproductive tissues of IR-64, although the expression was suppressed upon prolonged stress treatment. Analysis of OsFEX promoter in transgenic N. benthamiana, using ?-glucuronidase reporter assay confirmed its early inducible nature, since the reporter expression and activity peaked at 12 h of NaF stress, after which it was lowered. OsFEX expression was up regulated in the presence of gibberellic acid (GA) and melatonin, while it was suppressed by abscisic acid (ABA). Complementation of ?FEX1?FEX2 yeast mutants with OsFEX enabled high fluoride tolerance, thus validating the functional efficiency of the transgene. Bioassay of transgenic N. benthamiana lines, expressing OsFEX either under its own promoter or under CaMV35S promoter, established that constitutive overexpression, rather than early induction of OsFEX was essential and crucial for generating fluoride tolerance in the transgenics. Overall, the suppression of OsFEX in the later growth phases of stressed IR-64 due to enhanced ABA conservation and lowered synthesis of GA, as supported by the application of the respective phytohormone biosynthetic inhibitors, such as sodium tungstate and paclobutrazol, accounted for the fluoride-hyperaccumulative nature of the rice cultivar.
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00299-021-02737-x
References
-
An G (1987) Binary T1 vectors for plant transformation and promoter analysis. Method Enzymol 153:292–293
-
Arnao MB, Hernandez-Ruiz J (2014) Melatonin: plant growth regulator and/or biostimulator during stress? Trends Plant Sci 19:789–797
-
Arnon DI (1949) Copper enzymes in isolated chloroplasts polyphenol oxidase in Beta vulgaris. Plant Physiol 24:1–15
-
Baker JL, Sudarsan N, Weinberg Z, Roth A, Stockbridge RB, Breaker RR (2012) Widespread genetic switches and toxicity resistance proteins for fluoride. Science 335:233–235
-
Ballas N, Wong L-M, Ke M, Theologis A (1995) Two auxin-responsive domains interact positively to induce expression of the early indoleacetic acid-inducible gene PS-IAA4/5. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 92:3483–3487
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A (2019a) Structural introspection of a putative fluoride transporter in plants. 3 Biotech 9:103
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A (2019b) Differential regulation of defence pathways in aromatic and non-aromatic indica rice cultivars towards fluoride toxicity. Plant Cell Rep 38:1217–1233
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A (2019c) Melatonin application reduces fluoride uptake and toxicity in rice seedlings by altering abscisic acid, gibberellin, auxin and antioxidant homeostasis. Plant Physiol Biochem 145:164–173
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A (2020) Gibberellic acid-priming promotes fluoride tolerance in a susceptible indica rice cultivar by regulating the antioxidant and phytohormone homeostasis. J Plant Growth Regul 39:1476–1487
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A (2021a) Differential lead-fluoride and nickel-fluoride uptake in co-polluted soil variably affects the overall physiome in an aromatic rice cultivar. Environ Pollut 268:115504
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A (2021b) Maghemite nano-fertilization promotes fluoride tolerance in rice by restoring grain yield and modulating the ionome and physiome. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 215:112055
-
Banerjee A, Roychoudhury A, Ghosh P (2019) Differential fluoride uptake induces variable physiological damage in a non-aromatic and an aromatic indica rice cultivar. Plant Physiol Biochem 142:143–150
-
Banerjee A, Samanta S, Singh A, Roychoudhury A (2020) Deciphering the molecular mechanism behind stimulated co-uptake of arsenic and fluoride from soil, associated toxicity, defence and glyoxalase machineries in arsenic-tolerant rice. J Hazard Mater 390:121978
-
Banerjee A, Singh A, Roychoudhury A (2021a) Fluoride toxicity variably affects overall physiology and grain development in three contrasting rice genotypes, representing a potential biohazard. Environ Sci Pollut Res. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-020-10604-7
-
Banerjee A, Singh A, Roychoudhury A (2021b) De novo RNA-Seq analysis in sensitive rice cultivar and comparative transcript profiling in contrasting genotypes reveal genetic biomarkers for fluoride-stress response. Environ Pollut 267:115378
-
Banerjee A, Singh A, Sudarshan M, Roychoudhury A (2021c) Silicon nanoparticle-pulsing mitigates fluoride stress in rice by fine-tuning the ionomic and metabolomic balance and refining agronomic traits. Chemosphere 262:127826
-
Barr HD, Weatherley PE (1962) A re-examination of the relative turgidity technique for estimating water deficit in leaves. Aust J Biol Sci 15:413–428
-
Berbasova T, Nallur S, Sells T, Smith KD, Gordon PB et al (2017) Fluoride export (FEX) proteins from fungi, plants and animals are ‘single barrelled’ channels containing one functional and one vestigial ion pore. PLoS ONE 12:e0177096
-
Biswas AK, Mukherji S (1986) Regulation of chloroplast pigments synthesis in leaves of rice (Oryza sativa L.) and mungbean (Vigna radiata L.) seedlings by penicillin. Indian J Plant Physiol 29:34–45
-
Bradford MM (1976) A rapid and sensitive method for the quantitation of microgram quantities of protein utilizing the principle of protein-dye binding. Anal Biochem 72:248–254
-
Chen Y, Tan BC (2015) New insight in the gibberellin biosynthesis and signal transduction. Plant Signal Behav 10:e1000140
-
Colebrook EH, Thomas SG, Phillips AL, Hedden P (2014) The role of gibberellin signalling in plant response to abiotic stress. J Exp Bot 217:67–75
-
Conforte AJ, Guimaraes-Dias F, Neves-Borges AC, Bencke-Malato M, Felix-Whipps D, Alves-Ferreira M (2017) Isolation and characterization of a promoter responsive to salt, osmotic and dehydration stresses in soybean. Genet Mol Biol 40:226–237
-
Fiorilli V, Vallino M, Biselli C, Faccio A, Bagnaresi P, Bonfante P (2015) Host and non-host roots in rice: cellular and molecular approaches reveal differential responses to arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi. Front Plant Sci 6:636
-
Ganguly M, Roychoudhury A, Sarkar SN, Sengupta DN, Datta SK, Datta K (2011) Inducibility of three salinity/abscisic acid-regulated promoters in transgenic rice with gusA reporter gene. Plant Cell Rep 30:1617–1625
-
Geethalakshmi S, Hemalatha B, Saranya N (2016) Optimization of media formulations for callus induction, shoot regeneration and root induction in Nicotiana benthamiana. J Plant Sci Res 3:150
-
Gupta R, Chakrabarty SK (2013) Gibberellic acid in plant: still a mystery unresolved. Plant Signal Behav 8:e25504
-
Hong BD, Joo RN, Lee KS, Lee DS et al (2016) Fluoride in soil and plant. Korean J Agric Sci 43:522–536
-
Horie T, Hauser F, Schroeder JI (2009) HKT transporter-mediated salinity resistance mechanisms in Arabidopsis and monocot crop plants. Trends Plant Sci 14:660–668
-
Hruz T, Laule O, Szabo G, Wessendorp F, Bleuler S et al (2008) Genevestigator V3: a reference expression database for the meta-analysis of transcriptomes. Adv Bioinform 2008:420747
-
Hu B, Deng F, Chen G, Chen X, Gao W, Long L, Xia J, Chen Z-H (2020) Evolution of abscisic acid signaling for stress responses to toxic metals and metalloids. Front Plant Sci 11:909
-
Huang H, Ullah F, Zhou D-X, Yi M, Zhao Y (2019) Mechanisms of ROS regulation of plant development and stress responses. Front Plant Sci 10:800
-
Jia H, Wang C, Wang F, Liu S, Li G et al (2015) GhWRKY68 reduces resistance to salt and drought in transgenic Nicotiana benthamiana. PLoS ONE 10:e0120646
-
Kabbage M, Ek-Ramos M, Dickman M (2011) A ?-glucuronidase (GUS) based cell death assay. J vis Exp 51:2680
-
Kanduti D, Sterbenk P, Artnik B (2016) Fluoride: a review of use and effects on health. Mater Sociomed 28:133–137
-
Karim S, Aronsson H, Ericson H, Pirhonen Leyman B, Welin B, Mantyla E, Palva ET, Van Dijck P, Holmstrom KO (2007) Improved drought tolerance without undesired side effects in transgenic plants producing trehalose. Plant Mol Biol 64:371–386
-
Kristiansen KA, Jensen PE, Moller IM, Schulz A (2009) Monitoring reactive oxygen species formation and localisation in living cells by use of the fluorescent probe CM-H2DCFDA and confocal laser microscopy. Physiol Plant 136:369–383
-
Li S, Smith KD, Davis JH, Gordon PB, Breaker RR, Strobel SA (2013) Eukaryotic resistance to fluoride toxicity mediated by a widespread family of fluoride export proteins. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 110:19018–19023
-
Libik-Konieczny M, Kozieradzka-Kiszkurno M, Desel C, Michalec-Warzecha Z, Miszalski Z, Konieczny R (2015) The localization of NADPH oxidase and reactive oxygen species in in vitro-cultured Mesembryanthemum crystalliunum L. hypocotyls discloses their differing roles in rhizogenesis. Protoplasma 252:477–487
-
Liu XS, Feng SJ, Zhang BQ et al (2019) OsZIP1 functions as a metal efflux transporter limiting excess zinc, copper and cadmium accumulation in rice. BMC Plant Biol 19:283
-
Mukherjee I, Singh UK (2020) Fluoride abundance and their release mechanisms in groundwater along with associated human health risks in a geologically heterogeneous semi-arid region of east India. Microchem J 152:104304
-
Murray MG, Thompson WF (1980) Rapid isolation of high molecular-weight plant DNA. Nucl Acids Res 8:4321–4325
-
Nakashima K, Tran LS, van Nguyen D, Fujita M, Maruyama K, Todaka D, Ito Y, Hayashi N, Shinozaki K, Yamaguchi-Shinozaki K (2007) Functional analysis of a NAC-type transcription factor OsNAC6 involved in abiotic and biotic stress responsive gene expression in rice. Plant J 51:617–630
-
Page V, Feller U (2015) Heavy metals in crop plants: transport and redistribution processes on the whole plant level. Agronomy 5:447–463
-
Pan L, Zheng J, Liu J, Guo J, Liu F, Liu L, Wan H (2019) Analysis of the ASMT gene family in pepper (Capsicum annuum L.): Identification, phylogeny, and expression profiles. Int J Genomics 2019:7241096
-
Pandey SP, Singh AP, Srivastava S, Chandrashekar K, Sane AP (2019) A strong early acting wound-inducible promoter, RbPCD1pro, activates cryIAc expression within minutes of wounding to impart efficient protection against insects. Plant Biotechnol J 17:1458–1470
-
Paul S, Roychoudhury A (2018) Transcriptome profiling of abiotic stress-responsive genes during cadmium chloride-mediated stress in two indica rice varieties. J Plant Growth Regul 37:657–667
-
Peng C-y, Xu X-f, Ren Y-f, Niu H-l, Yang Y-q et al (2020) Fluoride absorption, transportation and tolerance mechanism in Camellia sinensis, and its bioavailability and health risk assessment: a systematic review. J Sci Food Agric. https://doi.org/10.1002/jsfa.10640
-
Qu Y, Yan M, Zhang Q (2017) Functional regulation of plant NADPH oxidase and its role in signaling. Plant Signal Behav 12:e1356970
-
Rerksiri W, Zhang X, Xiong H, Chen X (2013) Expression and promoter analysis of six heat stress-inducible genes in rice. Sci World J 2013:397401
-
Richard MC, Litvak S, Castroviejo M (1991) DNA polymerase ß from wheat embryos: a plant ð-like DNA polymerase. Arch Biochem Biophys 287:141–150
-
Romero C, Belles JM, Vaya JL, Serrano R, Culianez Macia FA (1997) Expression of the yeast trehalose-6-phosphate synthase gene in transgenic tobacco plants: pleiotropic phenotypes include drought tolerance. Planta 201:293–297
-
Roychoudhury A, Roy C, Sengupta DN (2007) Transgenic tobacco plants overexpressing the heterologous lea gene Rab16A from rice during high salt and water deficit display enhanced tolerance to salinity stress. Plant Cell Rep 26:1839–1859
-
Roychoudhury A, Basu S, Sarkar SN, Sengupta DN (2008) Comparative physiological and molecular responses of a common aromatic indica rice cultivar to high salinity with non-aromatic indica rice cultivars. Plant Cell Rep 27:1395–1410
-
Sambrook J, Russell DW (2001) Molecular cloning: a laboratory manual, vol 1–3, 3rd edn. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, Cold Spring Harbor
-
Shu S, Gao P, Li L, Yuan Y, Sun J, Guo S (2016) Abscisic acid-induced H2O2 accumulation enhances antioxidant capacity in pumpkin-grafted cucumber leaves under Ca(NO3)2 stress. Front Plant Sci 7:1489
-
Singh NK, Dalal V, Batra K, Singh BK, Chitra G et al (2007) Single-copy genes define a conserved order between rice and wheat for understanding differences caused by duplication, deletion, and transposition of genes. Funct Integrat Genomics 7:17–35
-
Song W-Y, Yamaki T, Yamaji N, Ko D, Jung K-H et al (2014) A rice ABC transporter, OsABCC1, reduces arsenic accumulation in the grain. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 111:15699–15704
-
Song J, Hou C, Guo J, Niu Q, Wang X et al (2020) Two new members of CsFEXs couple proton gradients to export fluoride and participate in reducing fluoride accumulation in low-fluoride tea cultivars. J Agric Food Chem 68:8568–8579
-
Sonoike K (1998) Various aspects of inhibition of photosynthesis under light/chilling stress: “Photoinhibition at chilling temperatures” versus “chilling damage in the light.” J Plant Res 111:121–129
-
Susheela AK (1999) Fluorosis management programme in India. Curr Sci 77:10
-
Tao L, Zeba N, Ashrafuzzaman M, Hong CB (2011) Heavy metal stress-inducible early light-inducible gene CaELIP from hot pepper (Capsicum annuum) shows broad expression patterns under various abiotic stresses and circadian rhythmicity. Environ Exp Bot 72:297–303
-
Thalhammer A, Hincha DK, Zuther E (2014) Measuring freezing tolerance: electrolyte leakage and chlorophyll fluorescence assays. Methods Mol Biol 1166:15–24
-
Vijayan J, Devanna BN, Singh NK, Sharma TR (2015) Cloning and functional validation of early inducible Magnaporthe oryzae responsive CYP76M7 promoter from rice. Front Plant Sci 6:371
-
Vogt AR (1970) Effect of gibberellic acid on germination and initial seedling growth of Northern red oak. For Sci 16:453–459
-
Yadu B, Chandrakar V, Korram J, Satnami ML, Kumar M (2018) Silver nanoparticle modulates gene expressions, glyoxalase system and oxidative stress markers in fluoride stressed Cajanus cajan L. J Hazard Mater 353:44–52
-
Yuan X, Wang H, Cai J, Bi Y, Li D, Song F (2019) Rice NAC transcription factor ONAC066 functions as a positive regulator of drought and oxidative stress response. BMC Plant Biol 19:278
-
Zeb A, Ullah F (2016) A simple spectrophotometric method for the determination of thiobarbituric acid reactive substances in fried fast foods. J Anal Method Chem 2016:9412767
-
Zhu J, Xing A, Wu Z, Tao J, Ma Y et al (2019) CsFEX, a fluoride export protein gene from Camellia sinensis, alleviates fluoride toxicity in transgenic Escherichia coli and Arabidopsis thaliana. J Agric Food Chem 67:5997–6006
-
Zou X, Neuman D, Shen QJ (2008) Interactions of two transcriptional repressors and two transcriptional activators in modulating gibberellin signaling in aleurone cells. Plant Physiol 148:176–186
Acknowledgements
Financial assistance from Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India through the grant [EMR/2016/004799] and Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Government of West Bengal, through the Grant [264(Sanc.)/ST/P/S&T/1G-80/2017] to Dr. Aryadeep Roychoudhury is gratefully acknowledged. Mr. Aditya Banerjee is thankful to the University Grants Commission, Government of India, for providing Senior Research Fellowship during the course of this work. The authors sincerely thank Dr. Scott A. Strobel, Molecular Innovations Center (MIC), Yale University, USA, for readily providing the ?FEX1?FEX2 mutant strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae as a kind gift.