Abdel-Daim M, El-Tawil O, Bungau S, Atanasov A (2019) Applications of antioxidants in metabolic disorders and degenerative diseases: mechanistic approach. Oxid Med Cell Longev 2019; 2019: 1-3. In

Aleksis R, Oleskovs F, Jaudzems K, Pahnke J, Biverstal H (2017) Structural studies of amyloid-beta peptides: unlocking the mechanism of aggregation and the associated toxicity. Biochimie 140:176–192

An Y, Varma VR, Varma S, Casanova R, Dammer E, Pletnikova O, Chia CW, Egan JM, Ferrucci L, Troncoso J, Levey AI, Lah J, Seyfried NT, Legido-Quigley C, O’Brien R, Thambisetty M (2018) Evidence for brain glucose dysregulation in Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement 14(3):318–329

Biessels GJ, Reagan LP (2015) Hippocampal insulin resistance and cognitive dysfunction. Nat Rev Neurosci 16(11):660–671

Bonini MG, Sargis RM (2018) Environmental toxicant exposures and type 2 diabetes mellitus: two interrelated public health problems on the rise. Curr Opin Toxicol 7:52–59

Brown RC, Lockwood AH, Sonawane BR (2005) Neurodegenerative diseases: an overview of environmental risk factors. Environ Health Perspect 113(9):1250–1256

Cao Z, Wang F, Xiu C, Zhang J, Li Y (2017) Hypericum perforatum extract attenuates behavioral, biochemical, and neurochemical abnormalities in aluminum chloride-induced Alzheimer’s disease rats. Biomed Pharmacother 91:931–937

Cao Z, Wang P, Gao X, Shao B, Zhao S, Li Y (2019) Lycopene attenuates aluminum-induced hippocampal lesions by inhibiting oxidative stress-mediated inflammation and apoptosis in the rat. Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry 193:143–151

Chen L, Liu L, Huang S (2008) Cadmium activates the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway via induction of reactive oxygen species and inhibition of protein phosphatases 2A and 5. Free Radic Biol Med 45(7):1035–1044

Chen R, Zhao LD, Liu H, Li HH, Ren C, Zhang P, Guo KT, Zhang HX, Geng DQ, Zhang CY (2017) Fluoride induces neuroinflammation and alters Wnt signaling pathway in BV2 microglial cells. Inflammation 40(4):1123–1130

Da Mesquita S, Ferreira AC, Sousa JC, Correia-Neves M, Sousa N, Marques F (2016) Insights on the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease: the crosstalk between amyloid pathology, neuroinflammation and the peripheral immune system. Neurosci Biobehav Rev 68:547–562

Del Pino J, Zeballos G, Anadon MJ, Moyano P, Diaz MJ, Garcia JM, Frejo MT (2016) Cadmium-induced cell death of basal forebrain cholinergic neurons mediated by muscarinic M1 receptor blockade, increase in GSK-3beta enzyme, beta-amyloid and tau protein levels. Arch Toxicol 90(5):1081–1092

Delarmelina JM, Dutra JC, Batitucci Mdo C (2014) Antimutagenic activity of ipriflavone against the DNA-damage induced by cyclophosphamide in mice. Food Chem Toxicol 65:140–146

Derry PJ, Hegde ML, Jackson GR, Kayed R, Tour JM, Tsai A-L, Kent TA (2020) Revisiting the intersection of amyloid, pathologically modified tau and iron in Alzheimer’s disease from a ferroptosis perspective. Prog Neurobiol 184:101716

Duan S, Guan X, Lin R, Liu X, Yan Y, Lin R, Zhang T, Chen X, Huang J, Sun X, Li Q, Fang S, Xu J, Yao Z, Gu H (2015) Silibinin inhibits acetylcholinesterase activity and amyloid beta peptide aggregation: a dual-target drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Neurobiol Aging 36(5):1792–1807

Eldufani J, Blaise G (2019) The role of acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as neostigmine and rivastigmine on chronic pain and cognitive function in aging: a review of recent clinical applications. Alzheimer’s & dementia (New York, N. Y.) 5:175–183

Ellman GL, Courtney KD, Andres V, Featherstone RM (1961) A new and rapid colorimetric determination of acetylcholinesterase activity. Biochem Pharmacol 7(2):88–95

Esterbauer H, Cheeseman KH (1990) Determination of aldehydic lipid peroxidation products: malonaldehyde and 4-hydroxynonenal. Methods Enzymol 186:407–421

Farris W, Mansourian S, Chang Y, Lindsley L, Eckman EA, Frosch MP, Eckman CB, Tanzi RE, Selkoe DJ, Guenette S (2003) Insulin-degrading enzyme regulates the levels of insulin, amyloid beta-protein, and the beta-amyloid precursor protein intracellular domain in vivo. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 100(7):4162–4167

Gabbouj S, Ryhänen S, Marttinen M, Wittrahm R, Takalo M, Kemppainen S, Martiskainen H, Tanila H, Haapasalo A, Hiltunen M, Natunen T (2019) Altered insulin signaling in Alzheimer’s disease brain – special emphasis on PI3K-Akt pathway. Front Neurosci 13(629)

García-Ayllón M-S, Small DH, Avila J, Saez-Valero J (2011) Revisiting the role of acetylcholinesterase in Alzheimer’s disease: cross-talk with P-tau and ?-amyloid. Front Mol Neurosci 4(22)

Ghareeb DA, Newairy AA, El-Rashidy FH, Hussein H, Ali AN (2010) Efficacy of natural extracts of Ginkgo biloba and berberry and a synthetic derivative of genistein (ipriflavone), as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, comparative study with Aricept effect. JBB 1(1):5–11

Giraldo E, Lloret A, Fuchsberger T, Vina J (2014) Abeta and tau toxicities in Alzheimer’s are linked via oxidative stress-induced p38 activation: protective role of vitamin E. Redox Biol 2:873–877

Goncalves JF, Nicoloso FT, da Costa P, Farias JG, Carvalho FB, da Rosa MM, Gutierres JM, Abdalla FH, Pereira JS, Dias GR, Barbosa NB, Dressler VL, Rubin MA, Morsch VM, Schetinger MR (2012) Behavior and brain enzymatic changes after long-term intoxication with cadmium salt or contaminated potatoes. Food Chem Toxicol 50(10):3709–3718

Goschorska M, Baranowska-Bosiacka I, Gutowska I, Metryka E, Skórka-Majewicz M, Chlubek D (2018) Potential role of fluoride in the etiopathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Int J Mol Sci 19(12):3965

Guo J, Wu C, Zhang J, Qi X, Lv S, Jiang S, Zhou T, Lu D, Feng C, Chang X, Zhang Y, Cao Y, Wang G, Zhou Z (2020) Prenatal exposure to mixture of heavy metals, pesticides and phenols and IQ in children at 7 years of age: the SMBCS study. Environ Int 139:105692

Habig WH, Pabst MJ, Jakoby WB (1974) Glutathione S-transferases. The first enzymatic step in mercapturic acid formation. J Biol Chem 249(22):7130–7139

Hafez HS, Ghareeb DA, Saleh SR, Abady MM, El Demellawy MA, Hussien H, Abdel-Monem N (2017) Neuroprotective effect of ipriflavone against scopolamine-induced memory impairment in rats. Psychopharmacology (Berl) 234(20):3037–3053

Halder S, Kar R, Chandra N, Nimesh A, Mehta AK, Bhattacharya SK, Mediratta PK, Banerjee BD (2018) Alteration in cognitive behaviour, brain antioxidant enzyme activity and their gene expression in F1 generation mice, following Cd exposure during the late gestation period: modulation by quercetin. Metab Brain Dis 33(6):1935–1943

Hallschmid M (2021) Intranasal insulin for Alzheimer’s disease. CNS Drugs 35(1):21–37

Han S-H, Park J-C, Mook-Jung I (2016) Amyloid ?-interacting partners in Alzheimer’s disease: from accomplices to possible therapeutic targets. Prog Neurobiol 137:17–38

Hayden KM, Beavers DP, Steck SE, Hebert JR, Tabung FK, Shivappa N, Casanova R, Manson JE, Padula CB, Salmoirago-Blotcher E, Snetselaar LG, Zaslavsky O, Rapp SR (2017) The association between an inflammatory diet and global cognitive function and incident dementia in older women: the Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study. Alzheimers Dement 13(11):1187–1196

Heneka MT, Carson MJ, El Khoury J, Landreth GE, Brosseron F, Feinstein DL, Jacobs AH, Wyss-Coray T, Vitorica J, Ransohoff RM, Herrup K, Frautschy SA, Finsen B, Brown GC, Verkhratsky A, Yamanaka K, Koistinaho J, Latz E, Halle A, Petzold GC, Town T, Morgan D, Shinohara ML, Perry VH, Holmes C, Bazan NG, Brooks DJ, Hunot S, Joseph B, Deigendesch N, Garaschuk O, Boddeke E, Dinarello CA, Breitner JC, Cole GM, Golenbock DT, Kummer MP (2015) Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. Lancet Neurol 14(4):388–405

Hong-Qi Y, Zhi-Kun S, Sheng-Di C (2012) Current advances in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease: focused on considerations targeting A? and tau. Transl Neurodegener 1(1):21–21

Hu Q, Long C, Wu D, You X, Ran L, Xu JO, Klineberg E, Huang S, Chen J, Ning N (2020) The efficacy and safety of ipriflavone in postmenopausal women with osteopenia or osteoporosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Pharmacol Res 159:104860

Huat TJ, Camats-Perna J, Newcombe EA, Valmas N, Kitazawa M, Medeiros R (2019) Metal toxicity links to Alzheimer’s disease and neuroinflammation. J Mol Biol 431(9):1843–1868

Hussien HM, Abd-Elmegied A, Ghareeb DA, Hafez HS, Ahmed HEA, El-Moneam NA (2018) Neuroprotective effect of berberine against environmental heavy metals-induced neurotoxicity and Alzheimer’s-like disease in rats. Food Chem Toxicol 111:432–444

Igbokwe IO, Igwenagu E, Igbokwe NA (2019) Aluminium toxicosis: a review of toxic actions and effects. Interdiscip Toxicol 12(2):45–70

Irwin MR, Vitiello MV (2019) Implications of sleep disturbance and inflammation for Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Lancet Neurol 18(3):296–306

Jiang C, Zhang S, Liu H, Guan Z, Zeng Q, Zhang C, Lei R, Xia T, Wang Z, Yang L, Chen Y, Wu X, Zhang X, Cui Y, Yu L, Wang A (2014) Low glucose utilization and neurodegenerative changes caused by sodium fluoride exposure in rat’s developmental brain. Neuromolecular Med 16(1):94–105

Jollow DJ, Mitchell JR, Zampaglione N, Gillette JR (1974) Bromobenzene-induced liver necrosis. Protective role of glutathione and evidence for 3,4-bromobenzene oxide as the hepatotoxic metabolite. Pharmacology 11(3):151–169

Kabir MT, Uddin MS, Begum MM, Thangapandiyan S, Rahman MS, Aleya L, Mathew B, Ahmed M, Barreto GE, Ashraf GM (2019) Cholinesterase inhibitors for Alzheimer’s disease: multitargeting strategy based on anti-Alzheimer’s drugs repositioning. Curr Pharm Des 25(33):3519–3535

Kandeil MA, Mohammed ET, Hashem KS, Aleya L, Abdel-Daim MM (2019) Moringa seed extract alleviates titanium oxide nanoparticles (TiO 2-NPs)-induced cerebral oxidative damage, and increases cerebral mitochondrial viability. Environ Sci Pollut Res:1–16

Kandimalla R, Thirumala V, Reddy PH (2017) Is Alzheimer’s disease a type 3 diabetes? A critical appraisal. Biochim Biophys Acta Mol Basis Dis 1863(5):1078–1089

Karri V, Schuhmacher M, Kumar V (2016) Heavy metals (Pb, Cd, As and MeHg) as risk factors for cognitive dysfunction: a general review of metal mixture mechanism in brain. Environ Toxicol Pharmacol 48:203–213

Kellar D, Craft S (2020) Brain insulin resistance in Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders: mechanisms and therapeutic approaches. Lancet Neurol. 19:758–766

Kryger G, Silman I, Sussman JL (1999) Structure of acetylcholinesterase complexed with E2020 (Aricept): implications for the design of new anti-Alzheimer drugs. Structure 7(3):297–307

Kumar A, Gupta S, Sharma P, Prasad R, Pal A (2019a) In silico method for identification of novel copper and iron metabolism proteins in various neurodegenerative disorders. NeuroToxicology 73:50–57

Kumar A, Sharma P, Prasad R, Pal A (2019b) An urgent need to assess safe levels of inorganic copper in nutritional supplements/parenteral nutrition for subset of Alzheimer’s disease patients. NeuroToxicology 73:168–174

Lee DY, Chung HJ, Choi YH, Lee U, Kim SH, Lee I, Lee MG (2009) Pharmacokinetics of ipriflavone and its two metabolites, M1 and M5, after the intravenous and oral administration of ipriflavone to rat model of diabetes mellitus induced by streptozotocin. Eur J Pharm Sci 38(5):465–471

Lee B, Sur B, Shim I, Lee H, Hahm DH (2012) Phellodendron amurense and its major alkaloid compound, berberine ameliorates scopolamine-induced neuronal impairment and memory dysfunction in rats. Korean J Physiol Pharmacol 16(2):79–89

Li B, Xia M, Zorec R, Parpura V, Verkhratsky A (2021) Astrocytes in heavy metal neurotoxicity and neurodegeneration. Brain Res 2021:147234

Liu W, Lang M, Youdim MBH, Amit T, Sun Y, Zhang Z, Wang Y, Weinreb O (2016) Design, synthesis and evaluation of novel dual monoamine-cholinesterase inhibitors as potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Neuropharmacology 109:376–385

Lv WT, Yang YH, Ma LQ, Wang P, Li K (2014) Ipriflavone reverses the adverse effects of a low-calcium diet on the histology of the tibia in caged layers. Br Poult Sci 55(2):207–214

Ma L, Wang J, Li Y (2015) Insulin resistance and cognitive dysfunction. Clin Chim Acta 444:18–23

Maciejczyk M, ?ebrowska E, Chabowski A (2019) Insulin resistance and oxidative stress in the brain: what’s new? Int J Mol Sci 20(4):874

Maleki SJ, Crespo JF, Cabanillas B (2019) Anti-inflammatory effects of flavonoids. Food Chem 299:125124

Marklund S, Marklund G (1974) Involvement of the superoxide anion radical in the autoxidation of pyrogallol and a convenient assay for superoxide dismutase. Eur J Biochem 47(3):469–474

Min JY, Min KB (2016) Blood cadmium levels and Alzheimer’s disease mortality risk in older US adults. Environ Health 15(1):69

MOE (2012) Molecular operating environment (MOE) chemical computing group. In). Quebec, Canada

Mohamed NE, Abd El-Moneim AE (2017) Ginkgo biloba extract alleviates oxidative stress and some neurotransmitters changes induced by aluminum chloride in rats. Nutrition 35:93–99

Moss DE, Perez RG, Kobayashi H (2017) Cholinesterase inhibitor therapy in Alzheimer’s disease: the limits and tolerability of irreversible CNS-selective acetylcholinesterase inhibition in primates. J Alzheimers Dis 55(3):1285–1294

Muller AP, Ferreira GK, Pires AJ, de Bem Silveira G, de Souza DL, Brandolfi JA, de Souza CT, Paula MMS, Silveira PCL (2017) Gold nanoparticles prevent cognitive deficits, oxidative stress and inflammation in a rat model of sporadic dementia of Alzheimer’s type. Mater Sci Eng C Mater Biol Appl 77:476–483

Nallagouni CR, Reddy KP (2017) Aluminum and fluoride impacts cortex, hippocampus and dentate gyrus structure in rats: protective role of resveratrol. Int J Appl Biol Pharm Technol 8:89–97

Nguyen TT, Nguyen TD, Nguyen TKO, Vo TK, Vo VG (2021) Advances in developing therapeutic strategies for Alzheimer’s disease. Biomed Pharmacother 139:111623

Paglia DE, Valentine WN (1967) Studies on the quantitative and qualitative characterization of erythrocyte glutathione peroxidase. Transl Res 70(1):158–169

Pal A, Prasad R (2015) An overview of various mammalian models to study chronic copper intoxication associated Alzheimer’s disease like pathology. Biometals 28(1):1–9

Patchen B, Koppe T, Cheng A, Seo YA, Wessling-Resnick M, Fraenkel PG (2016) Dietary supplementation with ipriflavone decreases hepatic iron stores in wild type mice. Blood Cells Mol Dis 60:36–43

Percie du Sert N, Hurst V, Ahluwalia A, Alam S, Avey MT, Baker M, Browne WJ, Clark A, Cuthill IC, Dirnagl U (2020) The ARRIVE guidelines 2.0: updated guidelines for reporting animal research. J Cereb Blood Flow Metab 40(9):1769–1777

Poddar J, Pradhan M, Ganguly G, Chakrabarti S (2019) Biochemical deficits and cognitive decline in brain aging: intervention by dietary supplements. J Chem Neuroanat 95:70–80

Pogue AI, Lukiw WJ (2016) Aluminum, the genetic apparatus of the human CNS and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Morphologie 100(329):56–64

Sachdeva AK, Dharavath RN, Chopra K (2019) Time-response studies on development of cognitive deficits in an experimental model of insulin resistance. Clin Nutr 38(3):1447–1456

Sahoo BR, Kumar Panda P, Liang W, Tang W-J, Ahuja R, Ramamoorthy A (2021) Degradation of Alzheimer’s amyloid-? by a catalytically inactive insulin-degrading enzyme. J Mol Biol 166993

Sakamoto T, Saito H, Ishii K, Takahashi H, Tanabe S, Ogasawara Y (2006) Aluminum inhibits proteolytic degradation of amyloid ? peptide by cathepsin D: a potential link between aluminum accumulation and neuritic plaque deposition. FEBS Lett 580(28):6543–6549

Sandler M, Reveley MA, Glover V (1981) Human platelet monoamine oxidase activity in health and disease: a review. J Clin Pathol 34(3):292–302

Sarkar C, Pal S, Das N, Dinda B (2014) Ameliorative effects of oleanolic acid on fluoride induced metabolic and oxidative dysfunctions in rat brain: experimental and biochemical studies. Food Chem Toxicol 66:224–236

Saxena G, Singh SP, Agrawal R, Nath C (2008) Effect of donepezil and tacrine on oxidative stress in intracerebral streptozotocin-induced model of dementia in mice. Eur J Pharmacol 581(3):283–289

Selkoe DJ, Hardy J (2016) The amyloid hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease at 25 years. EMBO Mol Med 8(6):595–608

Singh T, Goel RK (2015) Neuroprotective effect of Allium cepa L. in aluminium chloride induced neurotoxicity. Neurotoxicology 49:1–7

Sosroseno W, Sugiatno E, Samsudin AR, Ibrahim F (2008) The role of nitric oxide on the proliferation of a human osteoblast cell line stimulated with hydroxyapatite. J Oral Implantol 34(4):196–202

Swenson BL, Meyer CF, Bussian TJ, Baker DJ (2019) Senescence in aging and disorders of the central nervous system. Transl Med Aging 3:17–25

Tchounwou PB, Yedjou CG, Patlolla AK, Sutton DJ (2012) Heavy metal toxicity and the environment. Exp Suppl 101:133–164

Uddin M, Stachowiak A, Mamun AA, Tzvetkov NT, Takeda S, Atanasov AG, Bergantin LB, Abdel-Daim MM, Stankiewicz AM (2018) Autophagy and Alzheimer’s disease: from molecular mechanisms to therapeutic implications. Front Aging Neurosci 10:4

Uddin MS, Kabir MT, Al Mamun A, Abdel-Daim MM, Barreto GE, Ashraf GM (2019) APOE and Alzheimer’s disease: evidence mounts that targeting APOE4 may combat Alzheimer’s pathogenesis. Mol Neurobiol 56(4):2450–2465

Uddin MS, Kabir MT, Tewari D, Al Mamun A, Mathew B, Aleya L, Barreto GE, Bin-Jumah MN, Abdel-Daim MM, Ashraf GM (2020) Revisiting the role of brain and peripheral A? in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. J Neurol Sci 116974

Uddin MS, Al Mamun A, Kabir MT, Ashraf GM, Bin-Jumah MN, Abdel-Daim MM (2021) Multi-target drug candidates for multifactorial Alzheimer’s disease: AChE and NMDAR as molecular targets. Mol Neurobiol 58(1):281–303

Unsal V, Dalk?ran T, Çiçek M, Kölükçü E (2020) The role of natural antioxidants against reactive oxygen species produced by cadmium toxicity: a review. Adv Pharm Bull 10(2):184–202

Wang X, Xi Y, Zeng X, Zhao H, Cao J, Jiang W (2018) Effects of chlorogenic acid against aluminium neurotoxicity in ICR mice through chelation and antioxidant actions. J Funct Foods 40:365–376

Xiao Z, Huang C, Wu J, Sun L, Hao W, Leung LK, Huang J (2013) The neuroprotective effects of ipriflavone against H 2 O 2 and amyloid beta induced toxicity in human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells. Eur J Pharmacol 721(1-3):286–293

Xie L, Helmerhorst E, Taddei K, Plewright B, Van Bronswijk W, Martins R (2002) Alzheimer’s beta-amyloid peptides compete for insulin binding to the insulin receptor. J Neurosci 22(10):Rc221

Xie SS, Wang X, Jiang N, Yu W, Wang KD, Lan JS, Li ZR, Kong LY (2015) Multi-target tacrine-coumarin hybrids: cholinesterase and monoamine oxidase B inhibition properties against Alzheimer’s disease. Eur J Med Chem 95:153–165

Yegambaram M, Manivannan B, Beach TG, Halden RU (2015) Role of environmental contaminants in the etiology of Alzheimer’s disease: a review. Curr Alzheimer Res 12(2):116–146

Yeung AWK, Tzvetkov NT, El-Tawil OS, Bung?u SG, Abdel-Daim MM, Atanasov AG (2019) Antioxidants: scientific literature landscape analysis. Oxid Med Cell Longev 2019:1–11