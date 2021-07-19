Abstract
Background: Studies of groundwater sources in Sri Lanka show that in the entire Northern, North Central, Uva and Eastern Provinces, and also in a large area of the North Western Province, groundwater fluoride content is within the range 1.0 mg/l and 3.0 mg/l. The WHO recommended safe upper limit of fluoride for drinking water is 1.5 mg/l.
Objective: Our objective was to determine the prevalence and degree of dental fluorosis in a cohort of schoolchildren in Sinnasippikulam in Vavuniya District, the fluoride content in their serum and urine, and fluoride levels in drinking water in dug wells of the area.
Methods: Invitations in Tamil and Sinhala were sent to all households by courier. Demographic information and oral hygiene practices of 307 responsive children were recorded by interviewing children and their mothers. Detailed clinical examinations were performed according to WHO basic methods, with some modifications. Assessment of dental fluorosis in the children was done according to Dean’s Index codes and criteria.
Results: We found drinking water sources (dug wells) in Sinnasippikulam (n= 82) to have a high mean concentration of fluoride ( x? 1.58+ 0.69 mg/l). Of 307 children examined, 224 (72.9%) had clinical evidence of dental fluorosis of varying degrees of severity. The mean fluoride level in serum of schoolchildren was 0.198 mg/l (SD + 0.074; S.E.M. 0.013), and in their urine, 1.44 mg/l (SD + 0.59; SEM 0.11).
Conclusions: Our results show that harmful levels of fluoride are extremely common in groundwater sources in the study area, and consequently, dental fluorosis is highly endemic (72.9%) among resident schoolchildren.
*Original abstract online at https://cmj.sljol.info/articles/abstract/10.4038/cmj.v62i4.8570/
-
-
A comparative study of fluoride ingestion levels, serum thyroid hormone & TSH level derangements, dental fluorosis status among school children from endemic and non-endemic fluorosis areas.
Abstract The study was undertaken to determine serum/urinary fluoride status and comparison of free T4, free T3 and thyroid stimulating hormone levels of 8 to 15 years old children with and without dental fluorosis living in an endemic and non-endemic fluorosis area. A sample group of 60 male and female school children,
-
Dose-dependent effect of fluoride on clinical and subclinical indices of fluorosis in school going children and its mitigation by supply of safe drinking water for 5 years: An Indian study.
Fluorosis is a public health problem in India; to know its prevalence and severity along with its mitigation measures is very important. The present study has been undertaken with the aim to assess the F dose-dependent clinical and subclinical symptoms of fluorosis and reversal of the disease by providing safe
-
Fluoride, Thyroid Hormone Derangements and its Correlation with Tooth Eruption Pattern Among the Pediatric Population from Endemic and Non-endemic Fluorosis Areas.
AIM: To comparatively evaluate the status of fluoride in the body with thyroid activity in the pediatric population of endemic fluorosis areas. The present study also attempted to elucidate whether any correlation exists between fluoride and thyroid hormone derangement with delayed tooth eruption. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 400 pediatric
-
Biomarkers for the Assessment of Fluoride Exposure in Children.
Due to practical difficulties in quantifying fluoride exposure, the ability of various biomarkers to predict exposure has been investigated previously. However, the results are inadequate for validation of their application and usefulness. This study aimed to investigate the association between contemporary/recent biomarkers of fluoride exposure and total daily fluoride intake
-
Studies on fluorosis in Mehsana District of North Gujarat.
A survey was conducted in eighteen fluoride endemic villages in Mehsana District of North Gujarat (India). The individuals afflicted with fluorosis were examined for apparent mottled teeth and skeletal complications. Samples of urine and blood of these individuals along with drinking water were collected and compared with samples obtained from
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Dental Fluorosis in the U.S. 1950-2004
Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries. Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. In the 1950s, it was estimated that only 10% of children in
-
"Mild" Dental Fluorosis: Perceptions & Psychological Impact
The vast majority of research has found that patients, parents, and the general public alike view mild fluorosis (TF score 3) as a significant blemish of the teeth, one that is likely to embarrass the affected child to a degree that cosmetic treatment would be warranted.
-
Dental Fluorosis Impacts Dentin in Addition to Enamel
Dental fluorosis is a mineralization defect of tooth enamel marked by increased subsurface porosity. The enamel, however, is not the only component of teeth that is effected. As several studies have demonstrated, dental fluorosis can also impair the mineralization of dentin as well. As noted in one review: "The fact that
-
Dental Fluorosis: The "Cosmetic" Factor
Any condition that can cause children to be embarrassed about their physical appearance can have significant consequences on their self-esteem and confidence. Researchers have repeatedly found that "physical appearance [is] the best predictor of self-esteem" in adolescents, (Harter 2000) and that facial attractiveness, particularly the appearance of one's teeth, is a
-
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
Related FAN Content :
-