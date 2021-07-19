Abstract
The presence or excess of very low concentrations of fluoride in the groundwater has been a major factor in the dental epidemiology of Sri Lanka. There is a clear boundary between the Wet Climatic Zone and the Dry Zone of the country. The high fluoride content in the groundwater (sometimes in excess of 5 mg/l) is generally found in the Dry Zone, particularly in the North Central Province. Dental fluorosis is prevalent in these Dry Zone areas whereas in the Wet Zone, the fluoride content of water is very low and results in dental caries. This particular environmental health problem is of special importance to Sri Lanka in that the vast majority of the population of the country depend on untreated groundwater for their domestic water supplies. The health of this population therefore is controlled to a marked degree by the chemistry of the groundwater.
The compilation of maps showing the distribution patterns of fluoride in groundwater is vital in the implementation of rural water supply schemes. The use of appropriate technology in the design of simple deflouridating techniques and active rural community participation are of particular importance in the management of groundwater supplies in “flouride?rich or poor” zones.
*Original abstract online at https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00207239108710658
Uncoupling protein-2 is an antioxidant that is up-regulated in the enamel organ of fluoride-treated rats
Dental fluorosis is characterized by subsurface hypomineralization and retention of enamel matrix proteins. Fluoride (F-) exposure generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) that can cause endoplasmic reticulum (ER)-stress. We therefore screened oxidative stress arrays to identify genes regulated by F- exposure. Vitamin E is an antioxidant so we asked if a
Perceptions of desirable tooth color among parents, dentists and children
BACKGROUND: As part of a large-scale fluoridation cessation study, standardized examiners assessed 8,281 school-aged children for dental fluorosis using the Thylstrup Fejerskov index, or TFI, in which scores range from 0 (no fluorosis) to 9 (severe loss of enamel with change of anatomical appearance). METHODS: Dentists, parents and children were
Environmental and physiological factors affecting dental fluorosis
In addition to differences in fluoride intake and possibly to calcium deficiency or malnutrition, there are several factors which may account for individual differences in the occurrence of dental fluorosis. Disorders in acid-base balance affect the renal handling of fluoride such that, in acidosis, the excretion rate is diminished and,
The heterogeneous nature of water well fluoride levels in Sri Lanka: An opportunity to mitigate the dental fluorosis
Objectives: The study aimed to use Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to investigate the spatial distribution of the concentration of fluoride (F) in groundwater resources of Sri Lanka, and the geographic accessibility to an alternative water source having a low or safe F limit to mitigate dental fluorosis. Methods: The study used
White spots on enamel: Treatment protocol by superficial or deep infiltration (part 2)
In this 2nd part, the current treatment of white spot lesions by erosion/infiltration is presented, beginning with a reminder of the principle of superficial infiltration, which enables most early carious lesions, fluorosis and post-traumatic lesions to be treated. However, this technique has met with frequent failures in cases of MIH
Moderate/Severe Dental Fluorosis
In its "moderate" and severe forms, fluoride causes a marked increase in the porosity of the enamel. After eruption into mouth, the porous enamel of moderate to severe fluorosis readily takes up stain, creating permanent brown and black discolorations of the teeth. In addition to extensive staining, teeth with moderate to severe fluorosis are more prone to attrition and wear - leading to pitting, chipping, and decay.
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
Diagnostic Criteria for Dental Fluorosis: The TSIF ("Total Surface Index of Fluorosis")
The traditional criteria (the "Dean Index") for diagnosing dental fluorosis was developed in the first half of the 20th century by H. Trendley Dean. While the Dean Index is still widely used in surveys of fluorosis -- including the CDC's national surveys of fluorosis in the United States -- dental
"Mild" Dental Fluorosis: Perceptions & Psychological Impact
The vast majority of research has found that patients, parents, and the general public alike view mild fluorosis (TF score 3) as a significant blemish of the teeth, one that is likely to embarrass the affected child to a degree that cosmetic treatment would be warranted.
Dental Fluorosis Is a "Hypo-mineralization" of Enamel
Teeth with fluorosis have an increase in porosity in the subsurface enamel ("hypomineralization"). The increased porosity of enamel found in fluorosis is a result of a fluoride-induced impairment in the clearance of proteins (amelogenins) from the developing teeth. Despite over 50 years of research, the exact mechanism by which fluoride impairs amelogin
