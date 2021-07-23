The common sources of ingested F include fluoridated water, foods and drinks (including infant milk formula) prepared with fluoridated water or containing F naturally. Dietary F supplements (eg fluoridated milk), non-dietary F supplements (eg F tablets), and inadvertent ingestion of fluoridated toothpastes (or other oral health products) comprise other sources of systemic F intake.

Residence in a non-water-fluoridated community does not automatically result in low F intake, nor does residence in a fluoridated community necessarily result in a higher F intake because with increasing fashion for use of bottled waters, greater consumption of soft drinks purchased and consumed away from the home and a shift towards less tap water consumption5 tap water F may not represent the F concentration of an individual’s primary fluid consumption. A study of UK bottled waters6 showed a mean F concentration of 0.08 mg/L (range 0.010.37 mg/L) and based on average water consumption in UK children7 bottled water use as a main drinking water source would reduce F intake by a mean of 38% (range 26-48%) for all ages/ both genders compared with a tap water source of 1 mg F/L. In addition, food, drink or even bottled water produced in a fluoridated area may be transported to a non-fluoridated area for consumption and vice-versa.8 This ‘halo effect’ has, with increasing globalisation, inevitably led to substantial movement of processed food and drink products across water fluoridation boundaries.

Estimation of total daily F intake is important when recommendations for F use are being considered for dental caries prevention while minimising risk of dental fluorosis. This involves being able to estimate F intake from diet and from toothpaste ingestion.

F intake from diet

Two main methods are used to estimate F intake through diet:

A full three-day dietary history, including portion size and fluid volumes, which is collected, usually by a nutritionist, and analysed using a previously populated database containing the F concentrations of all commonly consumed foods and drinks, producing an estimated mean daily F intake for that individual A duplicate plate method in which an exact copy of an individual’s daily food and drink intake is collected and weighed. Solid foods are then homogenised together in a laboratory and a F concentration for the sample recorded using a F-ion selective electrode.9 A similar process is undertaken for drinks so that a total daily F intake from diet as a whole can be calculated for the individual.

When data from F intake studies of young UK children (Table 1) are considered, it can be seen that UK children aged six to seven years ingest between 0.188 mg and 0.578 mg F per day through their diet. This represents between 0.008 and 0.026 mg/kg bw/day depending on local water F concentration. Diet contributes 37% of total daily F intake (TDFI) in one-year-olds and between 43% and 65% of TDFI intake in 67-year-olds depending on drinking water F concentration. This is consistent with similar studies undertaken in other countries and confirms that solid foods contribute a significant proportion of dietary fluoride intake.10 Main dietary F sources for UK six- to seven-year-olds vary according to whether they receive a fluoridated tap water supply (Table 2). For those receiving >0.7 mgF/L water, squashes and cordials, carbonated soft drinks and tap water together account for 48% of dietary F intake while in <0.3 mgF/L areas, these drinks contribute only 22%. In contrast, for those children living in a <0.3 mgF/L, solid foods (particularly bread) provide the main dietary F source and contribute 67% of the daily dietary fluoride intake, while in a higher water F areas, rice, pasta and boiled vegetables are the main solid food contributors.

Table 1 Summary of literature on sources of total daily F intake (TDFI) for infants and young children in the UK Full size table

Table 2 Summary of main sources of daily dietary F intake presented as mean (?g/day) and as percent of total daily dietary intake in six to seven-year-old UK children (from Zohoori et al. 2006)60 Full size table

With regard to infant feeding, breastfeeding, with exclusive breastfeeding for the first four to six months, is recommended in most European countries including the UK, although for a number of reasons in many cases this may be impractical. As a result 55% of newborns are fed with infant formula and this proportion increases to 93% at four months and almost 100% at six months.11 In addition, as infants are weaned from breastfeeding they now receive the bulk of their nutrition from infant formula before moving on to cow’s milk, which is now not recommended as a substitute for breast milk or infant milk formula until the age of one year.12 For infants and very young children there is evidence that the choice of feeding method can have a profound impact on their dietary F intake. Dental fluorosis has been reported to be more prevalent in the permanent teeth of children who had been fed powdered infant milk formula diluted with the local fluoridated water supply during the first four months of life than in those who had been breast-fed.13,14 Recent studies15,16 have shown a greater impact of the F in water used to reconstitute infant powdered formula on F intake of formula-fed infants than the F content of the powdered formula itself. However, there are trends towards greater use of convenient ready-to-feed infant products and a study of UK ready-to feed infant foods17 has shown some of these to contain a relatively high F concentration (eg ready-to-feed meat-based weaning foods: 1.20 ?gF/g). More research in this area is needed since body F burden (body retention) is key to determining risk but is technically highly challenging and time-consuming in infants and young children who are not toilet-trained.

F intake from toothbrushing

Recording toothpaste ingestion is also challenging but a valid and reproducible method is available that involves measuring the amount of toothpaste dispensed onto a toothbrush and then collecting the expectorated paste and saliva produced during brushing.18 By analysing the weighed, expectorated saliva and paste for F and subtracting this value from the amount of F dispensed within the toothpaste, an estimate of inadvertent ingestion of F through toothbrushing can be made.

On average, toothbrushing with a fluoridated toothpaste accounted for 63% of TDFI in one-year-olds while for six to seven-year-olds in the UK the proportion was less, but still substantial, at between 35% and 59%, and up to 90% at an individual level (Table 1). The international literature also shows wide variations in toothpaste’s contribution to TDFI from 22% in six-year-olds in Iowa19 to 69% four to five-year-old Columbian children.20 In a recent study, conducted after the Department of Health/BASCD guidelines21 were published, F usage from fluoridated toothpaste by four to six-year-old children in a fluoridated area of the UK was investigated22 and showed that the mean weight of toothpaste dispensed was 0.67 g with no gender difference, while boys swallowed more toothpaste (0.0174 mg/kg bw/day or 44% of dispensed paste/brushing) than girls (0.0165 mg/kg bw/day; 38%). The latter study also revealed that the majority of children used, on average, more than double the Department of Health/BASCD21 recommended pea-sized amount (0.25 g). F intake per toothbrushing session was significantly influenced by the weight of toothpaste dispensed, its F concentration and the child’s age.

Total daily fluoride intake (TDFI)

Although there is currently no international consensus on the maximum safe daily dose of F, a total F intake of 0.05-0.07 mg/kg bw/day in children younger than 12 years of age is regarded as optimum for dental health benefits.23 It is also generally agreed that intakes of F should not exceed 0.1 mg/kg bw/day during infancy, to minimise the risk of dental fluorosis.23,24

As Table 1 shows, the mean TDFI for six to seven-year-olds living in UK areas where the mean water F concentration ranged from 0.08 to 1.06 mgF/L was between 0.031 and 0.076 mg/kg bw/day, while in one-year-olds living in a 0.8 mg F/L area TDFI was estimated to be 0.05 mg/kg bw/day. However, all these values represent means and the variation in TDFI at an individual level is high. This places some children potentially at risk of developing dental fluorosis if a higher F intake is sustained over a critical period of tooth development and, conversely, at the lower end of the scale provides inadequate F exposure to help prevent caries.