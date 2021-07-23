Abstract
On September 27, 2012, an explosion from hydrofluoric acid occurred in Gumi city of Gyeongbuk province, Republic of Korea, exposing livestock animals nearby to Hydrofluoric acid (HF). This study aimed at evaluating the HF exposure among cattle raised near the accident site by determining the fluoride ion (F?1) levels and other biochemical parameters in the animals’ urine and serum. The study groups included 90 cattle raised on farms near the accident site and, as controls, 21 cattle raised on a farm more than 100 km away from the accident site. Urine and blood serum samples were taken from 10% to 20% of the cattle on each farm that were present 17 days after the accident. The F?1 concentrations in the samples were analysed by the fluoride-ion-selective electrode method or a biochemistry analyser. The mean F?1 levels in the cattle serum samples (expressed as mg/L) were 0.23 (100 m), 0.15 (500 m), 0.23 (800 m), 0.11 (900 m), 0.07 (1.2 km), 0.16 (1.5 km), and 0.10 in the control group. The mean F?1 levels in the cattle urine samples (expressed as F?1 mg/g creatinine) were 27.8 (100 m), 24.4 (500 m), 11.1 (800 m), 16.3 (900 m), 3.02 (1.2 km), 9.16 (1.5 km), and 3.58 in the control group. The mean?±?SD concentrations of calcium ions in serum (expressed as mg/dL) were 9.72?±?0.41 (100 m), 9.54?±?0.57 (500 m), 8.31?±?0.44 (800 m), 9.06?±?0.40 (900 m), 8.36?±?0.89 (1.2 km), 9.13?±?0.98 (1.5 km), and 10.48?±?1.43 in the control group. The serum and urine F?1 levels in cattle exposed to HF decreased with the distance from the accident site, suggesting that the relative F?1 levels in urine after normalization through concentration of urinary creatinine could be a more reliable biomarker for HF exposure in cattle than the urine F?1 level alone.
References
-
Saada V, Patarin M, Sans S, Saiag P (1995) Cutaneous necrosis caused by hydrofluoric acid. Ann Dermatol Venereol 122:512–513. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.246.14.1582
-
Ohata U, Hara H, Suzuki H (2005) 7 cases of hydrofluoric acid burn in which calcium gluconate was effective for relief of severe pain. Contact Dermat 52:133–137. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.0105-1873.2005.00521.x
-
Palao R, Monge I, Ruiz M, Barret JP (2010) Chemical burns: pathophysiology and treatment. Burns 36:295–304. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.burns.2009.07.009
-
Zober A, Geldmacher V, Mallinckrodt M, Schaller KH (1977) Renal fluoride excretion as a useful parameter for monitoring hydrofluoric acid-exposed persons. Int Arch Occup Environm Health 40:13–24. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF00435513
-
Kono K, Yoshida Y, Yamagata H, Watanabe M, Shibuya Y, Doi K (1987) Urinary fluoride monitoring of industrial hydrofluoric acid exposure. Environ Res 42:415–420. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0013-9351(87)80208-6
-
Kono K, Yoshida Y, Watanabe M, Tanioka Y, Orita Y, Dote T, Bessho Y, Takahashi Y, Yoshida J, Sumi Y (1992) Serum fluoride as an indicator of occupational hydrofluoric acid exposure. Int Arch Occup Environ Health 64:343–346. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF00379544
-
Wong A, Greene S, Robinson J (2012) Hydrofluoric acid poisoning: data from the Victorian Poisons Information Centre. Emerg Med Australas 24:98–101. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1742-6723.2011.01485.x
-
DeBey BM, Jacob B, Oehme FW, Imerman P (2007) Sodium fluoride/copper naphthenate toxicosis in cattle. J Veterin Diagn Invest 19:305–308. https://doi.org/10.1177/104063870701900315
-
Clay AB, Suttie JW (1987) Effect of dietary fluoride on dairy cattle: growth of young heifers. J Dairy Sci 70:1241–1251. https://doi.org/10.3168/jds.S0022-0302(87)80137-6
-
Ammerman CB (1980) Introductory remarks for the symposium on fluoride toxicosis in cattle. J Anim Sci 51:744–745. https://doi.org/10.2527/jas1980.513744x
-
Shupe JL (1980) Clinicopathologic features of fluoride toxicosis in cattle. J Anim Sci 51(3):746–758. https://doi.org/10.2527/jas1980.513746x
-
Araya O, Wittwer F, Villa A (1993) Evolution of fluoride concentrations in cattle and grass following a volcanic eruption. Vet Hum Toxicol 35:437–440
-
Jackson PGG, Cockcroft PD (2002) Appendix 3: laboratory reference values: biochemistry. In: Clinical examination of farm animals, pp 303–305. https://doi.org/10.1002/9780470752425.app3
-
Araya O, Wittwer F, Villa A, Ducom C (1990) Bovine fluorosis following volcanic activity in the southern Andes. Vet Rec 126:641–642. https://doi.org/10.1029/2004gl020545
-
Rubin CH, Noji EK, Seligman PJ, Holtz JL, Grande J, Vittani F (1994) Evaluating a fluorosis hazard after a volcanic eruption. Arch Environ Health 49:395–401. https://doi.org/10.1080/00039896.1994.9954992
-
Bezerra de Menezes LM, Volpato MC, Rosalen PL, Cury JA (2003) Bone as a biomarker of acute fluoride toxicity. Forensic Sci Int 137:209–214. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.forsciint.2003.08.001
-
McDonnell ST, O’Mullane D, Cronin M, MacCormac C, Kirk J (2004) Relevant factors when considering fingernail clippings as a fluoride biomarker. Community Dent Health 21:19–24
-
Richter H, Kierdorf U, Richards A, Melcher F, Kierdorf H (2011) Fluoride concentration in dentine as a biomarker of fluoride intake in European roe deer (Capreolus capreolus)—an electron-microprobe study. Arch Oral Biol 56:785–792. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.archoralbio.2011.01.003
-
Pessan JP, Pin ML, Martinhon CC, de Silva SM, Granjeiro JM, Buzalaf MA (2005) Analysis of fingernails and urine as biomarkers of fluoride exposure from dentifrice and varnish in 4- to 7-year-old children. Caries Res 39:363–370. https://doi.org/10.1159/000086842
-
Parkins FM, Tinanoff N, Moutinho M, Anstey MB, Waziri MH (1974) Relationships of human plasma fluoride and bone fluoride to age. Calcif Tissue Res 16:335–338. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF02008241
-
de Carvalho JG, de Oliveira RC, Buzalaf MAR (2006) Plasma as an indicator of bone fluoride levels in rats chronically exposed to fluoride. J Appl Oral Sci 14:238–241. https://doi.org/10.1590/s1678-77572006000400005
-
Kirkpatrick JJ, Enion DS, Burd DA (1995) Hydrofluoric acid burns: a review. Burns 21:483–493. https://doi.org/10.1016/0305-4179(95)93254-h
-
Ohtani M, Nishida N, Chiba T, Muto H, Yoshioka N (2007) Pathological demonstration of rapid involvement into the subcutaneous tissue in a case of fatal hydrofluoric acid burns. Forensic Sci Int 167:49–52. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.forsciint.2005.12.008
-
ten Cate JM (1999) Current concepts on the theories of the mechanism of action of fluoride. Acta Odontol Scand 57:325–329. https://doi.org/10.1080/000163599428562
-
Sticht G, Kaferstein H, Staak M, Grass H (1988) Evaluation of pharmacokinetic data from forensic-toxicologic viewpoints. Beitr Gerichtl Med 46:89–93
Acknowledgements
This work was supported by the research fund from the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and research fund from Semyung University.
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs43188-020-00076-9