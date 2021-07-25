Excerpt:
Summary
1. Thirty-nine pharmaceuticals prescribed by obstetricians and pediatricians were analyzed
for micro quantities of fluoride for this report,
2. Effect of ingestion of occult fluoride on cord blood and placenta is referred to,
3. Cause of “idiopathic opacities” of enamel and enamel hypoplasias occurring in fluoride free or “optimum supplied” water supplies is suggested.
Ingestion of fluorides for the partial prevention of dental caries has been suggested for some time, with stress laid on the fluoride content of potable water supplies and foods.1-5 Little or no reference has been made to ingestion of the element or its derivatives from other sources, particularly vitamin and mineral supplements prescribed by obstetricians during pregnancy and by pediatricians during infancy and childhood.
In our study,6 which has been under way for more than six years, we have encountered fluoride concentrations in cord blood and placental tissues from control cases which were unexp1ainably high7 because the patient had no known source of fluoride other than that usually found in the dietary, the water being fluoride free. This led us to do micro determinations of fluoride content of pharmaceuticals prescribed by the obstetricians treating the individual cases.
A quantitative look at fluorosis, fluoride exposure, and intake in children using a health risk assessment approach
The prevalence of dental fluorosis in the United States has increased during the last 30 years. In this study, we used a mathematical model commonly employed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to estimate average daily intake offluoride via all applicable exposure pathways contributing to fluorosis risk for infants and children
Sodium Fluoride F 18: Summary of Use during Lactation.
Drug Levels and Effects Information in this record refers to the use of sodium fluoride F 18 as a diagnostic agent. The manufacturer recommends withholding breastfeeding for 24 hours after a diagnostic dose of 300-450 MBq (8 to 12 mCi); however, this time might be longer than necessary given the minimal
The prevalence and risk factors of fluorosis among patients in a pediatric dental practice
Seven hundred eight patients aged 5-19 years in a pediatric practice in North Carolina were selected using a random-start, systematic sampling procedure and enrolled in a case control study to determine risks for fluorosis. Subjects were examined by four trained examiners using the Tooth Surface Index of Fluorosis (TSIF). Information
Allergy to fluoride
Six children and one adult exhibited various allergic reactions after the use of toothpaste and vitamin preparations containing fluoride. The following conditions were encountered: Urticaria, exfoliative dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, stomatitis, gastro-intestinal and respiratory allergy.
Prenatal Oral Health Care and Early Childhood Caries Prevention: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.
Despite the advancement of early childhood caries (ECC) prediction and treatment, ECC remains a significant public health burden in need of more effective preventive strategies. Pregnancy is an ideal period to promote ECC prevention given the profound influence of maternal oral health and behaviors on children's oral health. However, studies
Exposure Pathways Linked to Skeletal Fluorosis
Excessive fluoride exposure from any source -- and from all sources combined -- can cause skeletal fluorosis. Some exposure pathways , however, have been specifically identified as placing individuals at risk of skeletal fluorosis. These exposure pathways include: Fluoridated Water for Kidney Patients Excessive Tea Consumption High-Fluoride Well Water Industrial Fluoride Exposure Fluorinated Pharmaceuticals (Voriconazole
Physician's Desk Reference: Fluoride Hypersensitivity
The following are excerpts from various editions of the Physicians' Desk Reference (PDR). "In hypersensitive individuals, fluorides occasionally cause skin eruptions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema or urticaria. Gastric distress, headache and weakness have also been reported. These hypersensitivity reactions usually disappear promptly after discontinuation of the fluoride. In rare cases,
Prenatal and postnatal ingestion of fluorides - A progress report.
The cases described indicate that certain patients react unfavorably to fluoride therapy. Whether the fluorine acts as an allergen after short term use or whether the fluorine acts as an intoxicant after many months of use, is unknown and should be determined.
Another Fluoride Fatality: A Physician's Dilemma
Why do physicians fail to correctly evaluate the toxicity of fluoride? Most textbooks rely on the now outdated views of Smith and Hodge who 25 years ago designated 5 to 10 g of fluoride the fatal toxic dose.
