Abstract
Highlights
- Fluoride is an important environmental pollutant with serious health implications.
- Fluoride exposure induce apoptotic death in IEC-6 cells via redox imbalance.
- CHE restored fluoride-induced glutathione depletion and lipid peroxidation.
- CHE treatment prevented the fluoride-induced caspase activation and apoptosis.
- Coconut haustorium may be useful against fluoride-induced health issues.
Fluoride ions are an important environmental contaminant and pollutant found in a wide variety of environmental conditions. The fluoride in drinking water is evident to induce toxic effects including neurodegeneration, skeletal and dental fluorosis as well as organ damage. Nutraceuticals and functional foods are emerging as possible preventive agents against fluoride toxicity. Hence, the possible use of an emerging functional food-the coconut haustorium is being evaluated against sodium fluoride-induced toxicity in intestinal cells (IEC-6). The cells exposed to fluoride showed significant cell death mediated through the increased lipid peroxidation and glutathione depletion. The glutathione biosynthetic enzymes were inhibited by the exposure to fluoride and the apoptotic genes (caspases 3/7 and apaf-1) were upregulated. The CHE pre-treatment improved the activity of enzymes involved in the de novo biosynthesis of glutathione and subsequently improved the intracellular GSH pool. The improved antioxidant defense was also evident from the reduced expression of apoptotic genes (p < 0.05). Overall, the study concludes that fluoride ions induce oxidative stress-mediated apoptosis in intestinal epithelial cells, via inhibiting glutathione biosynthesis. Methanol extract of coconut haustorium increased glutathione biosynthesis and subsequently prevented fluoride toxicity in IEC-6 cells by virtue of its antioxidant potentials.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935121010112
Excessive ER stress and the resulting autophagic flux dysfunction contribute to fluoride-induced neurotoxicity.
Highlights Excessive ER stress plays an important role in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. NaF-induced neuronal death is caused by ER stress-elicited apoptosis and the impaired autophagic flux. Impaired autophagic flux was mediated by excessive ER stress in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. Fluoride is capable of inducing neurotoxicity, but its mechanisms remain elusive. This study
Cytotoxicity and apoptosis induction of sodium fluoride in human promyelocytic leukemia (HL-60) cells.
The role of sodium fluoride (NaF) in cytotoxicity and induction of apoptosis was investigated by treating human promyelocytic leukemia (HL-60) cells with varying concentrations of NaF, from 0 to 250 ppm for different periods (0-72 h). At lower concentrations (0-50 ppm), no significant cytotoxicity was observed in response to NaF
Fluoride induced tissue hypercalcemia, IL-17 mediated inflammation and apoptosis lead to cardiomyopathy: ultrastructural and biochemical findings.
An increased prevalence of cardiac complications has been observed in residents of fluorosis endemic areas chronically exposed to fluoride. Fluoride induces soft tissue injury due to oxidative stress, lipid peroxidation (LPO) and mitochondriopathy. It was hypothesized that chronic fluoride exposure induces apoptosis in cardiomyocytes due to inflammation, lysis of extra
[Effects of endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis in thyroid injury caused by fluoride in rat].
Objective: To explore the effects of endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis in thyroid injury of rats caused by excessive fluoride intake. Methods: All 40 Wistar rats were randomly divided into four groups, control group, low fluoride group, medium fluoride group and high fluoride group. The rats in control group were fed with
Excessive apoptosis and defective autophagy contribute to developmental testicular toxicity induced by fluoride
Fluoride, a ubiquitous environmental contaminant, is known to impair testicular functions and fertility; however the underlying mechanisms remain obscure. In this study, we used a rat model to mimic human exposure and sought to investigate the roles of apoptosis and autophagy in testicular toxicity of fluoride. Sprague-Dawley rats were developmentally
Related Studies :
