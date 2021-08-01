Abstract
Highlights
-
- Effect of fluoride ion on the stability of DNA hairpin is measured quantitatively.
- Effect of fluoride ion on the transition dynamics of DNA hairpin is determined.
- High sensitivity of measurement by magnetic tweezers method is demonstrated.
Fluoride prevents tooth decay as an additive in oral hygiene products, while high dose intake of fluoride from contaminated drinking water leads to fluorosis. Here we studied the effect of fluoride ion on the stability of DNA double helix using magnetic tweezers. The equilibrium critical force decreases with increasing concentration of fluoride in the range from 1 mM to 100 mM. Our results give the first quantitative measurement of DNA stability in the presence of fluoride ion, which might disturb DNA-related biological processes to cause fluorosis.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0009261417303500
-
-
Changes in fluoride sensitivity during in vitro senescence of normal human oral cells
We have previously reported that sodium fluoride (NaF) showed slightly higher cytotoxicity against human oral tumor cell lines than normal human oral cells. Possible changes in the NaF sensitivity of three normal human oral cell types (gingival fibroblast HGF, pulp cell HPC, periodontal ligament fibroblast HPLF) during in vitro ageing
-
Fluoride-mediated apoptosis and disordering of cell cycle distributions during in vitro organ culture of mouse fetal long bones.
Effects of fluoride (as NaF) on cell cycle, DNA content, and apoptosis of mouse fetal long bone cultures were examined and analyzed by flow cytometry (FCM). The results showed that NaF at 2.5–5.0 µg/mL (2.5–5.0 ppm) had only slight effects on the DNA content and cell cycle distributions. At 10.0
-
Effects of different concentrations of fluoride in oral mucosal cells in albino rats
INTRODUCTION: Fluoride has been described to be physiologically essential for the normal development and growth of human beings. However, it is well known that excessive fluoride causes skeletal, nonskeletal and dental complications. Therefore, outlining the cytogenetic effects induced by fluorosis is necessary. OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the cytomorphology of exfoliated oral mucosal
-
Ameliorative effects of N-acetylcysteine on fluoride-induced oxidative stress and DNA damage in male rats' testis
This study was to elucidate DNA damage in rats treated with sodium fluoride (NaF) by performing 8-Hydroxy-2-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG) immunohistochemical staining assays on seminiferous tubules of rats' testis, and also to evaluate the protective effects of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) on spermatogenesis. Male Sprague Dawley (SD) rats were exposed to a single dose
-
Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis in mouse embryonic stem cells through ROS-dependent and caspase- and JNK-mediated pathways
Sodium fluoride (NaF) is used as a source of fluoride ions in diverse applications. Fluoride salt is an effective prophylactic for dental caries and is an essential element required for bone health. However, fluoride is known to cause cytotoxicity in a concentration-dependent manner. Further, no information is available on the
Related Studies :
-