Abstract
A study on the content of free fluoride in 39 milk formulae available in Spain. The selective ion electrode method has been selected. All formulae but one supply F amounts inadequate for cavities prophylaxis. Additional F should before be routinely administered per os in the form of sodium fluoride.
*Abstract online at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3232879/
Endemic fluorosis in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. I. Identification of risk factors associated with human exposure to fluoride.
In order to identify risk factors associated with human exposure to fluoride in San Luis Potosi (SLP), Mexico, a biochemical and epidemiological study was carried out in 1992. Results from the analysis of fluoride sources showed that 61% of tap water samples had fluoride levels above the optimal level of
Lead, cadmium, and fluoride levels in market milk and infant formulas in Canada.
Lead, cadmium, and fluoride were determined in 68 samples of market milk and about 115 infant formulas. Mean and median levels (ranges) in ng/g found for cow milk were as follows: lead, 1.12, 1.19 (0.01-2.48); cadmium, 0.10, 0.039 (0.005-0.74); andfluoride, 41, 40 (7-86). In canned, ready-to-use formulas, lead, cadmium, and fluoride levels averaged 37.3,
Fluoride content and intake by infants and toddlers from commercial infant formulae and cereals in Kenya.
A total of six infant formulae and eight cereals were analysed for fluoride using a fluoride ion electrode. The infant formulae had a fluoride content which varied form 4.4 to 5.5 ppm. The fluoride in the cereals varied from 4.5 to 5 ppm. The total fluoride intake was calculated using
Dental fluorosis in populations from Chiang Mai, Thailand with different fluoride exposures - paper 1: assessing fluorosis risk, predictors of fluorosis and the potential role of food preparation.
BACKGROUND: To determine the severity of dental fluorosis in selected populations in Chiang Mai, Thailand with different exposures to fluoride and to explore possible risk indicators for dental fluorosis. METHODS: Subjects were male and female lifetime residents aged 8-13?years. For each child the fluoride content of drinking and cooking water samples
Total and acid-soluble fluoride content of infant cereals, beverages and biscuits from Brazil.
Total fluoride (TF) and HCl 0.01 M ('gastric juice')-soluble fluoride (SF) were analysed in infant foods, beverages and calcium-rich biscuits. Samples were divided into seven categories: children cereals (A), chocolate-flavoured milk (B), soy beverages (C), filled biscuits (D), non-filled biscuits (E), wafer biscuits (F) and corn starch biscuits (G). Mean TF concentrations +/- SD
Related Studies :
