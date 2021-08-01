Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

A study on the content of free fluoride in 39 milk formulae available in Spain. The selective ion electrode method has been selected. All formulae but one supply F amounts inadequate for cavities prophylaxis. Additional F should before be routinely administered per os in the form of sodium fluoride.

*Abstract online at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3232879/