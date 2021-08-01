Abstract

It has been realized a description study about the fluorine content in the drinking waters from the province of Valencia and it has been looked for the relation with distinct variables in order to prevent possible risks for health. The fluoride level is very low in all the public consumption waters of the province. It has been recommended the fluoridation in order to get prophylaxis of the caries teeth. The structural and geological characteristics of the aquifer don’t influence about the fluoride levels in it’s water supplies. Fluorine level is lightly industrialized zones and supplies near dumping places of solid and liquid residues situated over vulnerable terrenes to contamination on account of porosity, immediately afterwards fissured zones and finally the mixed terrenes.

