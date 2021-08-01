Abstract
Fluoride content of infant foods
Excessive fluoride consumption during the first 2 years of life is associated with an increased risk of dental fluorosis. Estimates of fluoride intake from various sources may aid in determining a child's risk for developing fluorosis. This study sought to assess the fluoride content of commercially available foods for infants,
Fluoride concentration in commonly consumed infant juices
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to measure the fluoride concentration in the most commonly consumed, commercially available infant fruit juices and to determine if a significant difference existed among various juice flavors and brands. METHODS: Ninety samples of different flavors from three infant juice manufacturing companies were analyzed using
Fluoride content of solid foods impacts daily intake.
OBJECTIVE: To determine the amount of fluoride received from solid foods for a cohort of children. METHODS: Parents were asked to complete questionnaires for the preceding week and dietary diaries for 3 days for their children. Data collected at 6, 9, 12, 16, 20, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months were
Sources of fluoride intake in children
Wide variations in fluoride intake among children make estimating fluoride intake difficult. This paper discusses the various sources of fluoride intake among children, beginning with a review of the fluoride concentrations of water and other beverages, foods, and therapeutic fluoride products. A review of previous studies' estimates of fluoride intake from diet, dentifrice, fluoride supplements, fluoride mouthrinses, and gels, as well as total fluoride intake also is
Lead, cadmium, and fluoride levels in market milk and infant formulas in Canada.
Lead, cadmium, and fluoride were determined in 68 samples of market milk and about 115 infant formulas. Mean and median levels (ranges) in ng/g found for cow milk were as follows: lead, 1.12, 1.19 (0.01-2.48); cadmium, 0.10, 0.039 (0.005-0.74); andfluoride, 41, 40 (7-86). In canned, ready-to-use formulas, lead, cadmium, and fluoride levels averaged 37.3,
