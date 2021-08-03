TABLE I

Showing Relation of Fluoride to Incidence of Mottled Enamel in Children

Composite of 9, 10, and 11

Year Old Children City and State Fluoride Content in p.p.m. Number of

Children Examined Incidence per

100 Children Junction City, Kans. 0.7 115 1.7 East Moline, Ill. 1.5 110 24.5 Webster City, Iowa 1.6 72 26.4 Clovis, N. M 2.2 138 71.0 Plainview, Tex. 2.9 77 87.0 Amarillo, Tex. 3.9 229 89.5 Conway, S. C. 4.0 59 88.1 Lubbock, Tex. 4.4 164 97.6

In Table I, taken from report by

Dean and Elvove,27 are shown data for

the incidence of mottled enamel in children

correlated with the fluoride content

of waters from widely separated

cities in the United States.

… In Figure I is shown the distribution

of areas known to have mottled

enamel and in most cases the

waters are known to contain excessive

fluorides.

… In Figure II a relief map of the

United States shows the general geologic

conditions. Note the Piedmont

areas adjacent to the igneous protrusions

into which drainage water from

igneous formation percolates. The

presence of mottled enamel in areas

adjacent to Mt. Vesuvius in Italy appears

to have been associated with

waters which had their origin on the

laval surfaces of that volcano.

…In Table II are given results showing

that there were only 40 rocks of the

172 that contained more than the

average amount of fluorine and that of

these there were only 8 which contained

the element in amounts above 1.0 per

cent. Fluorine was found in not only

many different kinds of rocks but it

was also rather evenly distributed

among the various classes of igneous

rocks. The occurrence of fluorides in

sedimentary formations seems to be

still more erratic than that in primitive

rocks.

… Fluorapatite, Ca5 (P04)sF, is another

mineral which may be responsible

for the presence of fluorides in natural

waters, as it is a rather common constituent

of all classes of rocks-igneous,

metamorphic, and sedimentary, and

forms the source of fluorine in the

phosphate rock deposits of Florida,

Tennessee, Virginia, Idaho, and Montana.

The fluorine content of these

materials varies from practically zero to

4 per cent, and the presence of this

element in these products, which are

used both for fertilizer, as a supplementary

mineral in stock feeding, and

as a source of phosphate in baiting

powders, has occasioned much experimentation

on the· physiological effect of

fluorine on both animal and plant life.