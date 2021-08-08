Fluoride Action Network

home // Researchers // Study Tracker //

Abstract

Highlights

  • Long-term fluoride exposure affects the genomic DNA methylation pattern in children.
  • The methylation status of NNAT and CALCA are susceptible to long-term F exposure.
  • NNAT gene methylation is negatively correlated with fluoride exposure.
  • CALCA gene methylation and fluoride exposure are positively associated.

Excessive fluoride exposure and epigenetic change can induce numerous adverse health outcomes, but the role of epigenetics underneath the harmful health effects induced by fluoride exposure is unclear. In such gap, we evaluated the associations between fluoride exposure and genome-wide DNA methylation, and identified that novel candidate genes associated with fluoride exposure. A total of 931 school-age children (8–12 years) in Tongxu County of Henan Province (China) were recruited in 2017. Urinary fluoride (UF) concentrations were measured using the national standardized ion selective electrode method. Participants were divided into a high fluoride-exposure group (HFG) and control group (CG) according to the UF concentrations. Candidate differentially methylated regions (DMRs) were screened by Infinium-Methylation EPIC BeadChip of DNA samples collected from 16 participants (eight each from each group). Differentially methylated genes (DMGs) containing DMRs associated with skeletal and neuronal development influenced by fluoride exposure were confirmed using MethylTarget™ technology from 100 participants (fifty each from each group). DMGs were verified by quantitative methylation specific PCR from 815 participants. Serum levels of hormones were measured by auto biochemical analyzer. The mediation analysis of methylation in the effect of fluoride exposure on hormone levels was also performed. A total of 237 differentially methylated sites (DMSs) and 212 DMRs were found in different fluoride-exposure groups in the epigenome-wide phase. Methylation of the target sequences of neuronatin (NNAT), calcitonin-related polypeptide alpha (CALCA) and methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase 1 showed significant difference between the HFG and CG. Each 0.06% (95% CI: -0.11%, -0.01%) decreased in NNAT methylation status correlated with each increase of 1.0 mg/L in UF concentration in 815 school-age children using QMSP. Also, each 1.88% (95% CI: 0.04%, 3.72%) increase in CALCA methylation status correlated with each increase of 1.0 mg/L in UF concentration. The mediating effect of NNAT methylation was found in alterations of ACTH levels influenced by fluoride exposure, with a B value of 11.7% (95% CI: 3.4%, 33.4%). In conclusion, long-term fluoride exposure affected the methylation pattern of genomic DNA. NNAT and CALCA as DMGs might be susceptible to fluoride exposure in school-age children.

    Excerpt:

    4. Discussion

    Water-borne endemic fluorosis has been widely prevalent in China, especially in the central, western and northern parts of China. In order to explore the possible epigenetic changes caused by fluoride exposure, we conducted a screening and validation study in step by step. We undertook, for the first time, microarray analyses of DNA methylation on samples from school-age children who had been exposed to/not exposed to excessive fluoride in drinking water. Gradually, we conducted population-based verification of DMRs. In total, 237 DMSs and 212 DMRs were found in different fluoride exposure groups in the epigenome-wide phase. In addition, we found that the methylation of the target sequences of NNAT, CALCA and MTHFD1 was significantly different between the HFG and CG according to MethylTarget™ method. Only the methylation status of NNAT and CALCA were susceptible to fluoride exposure in the population-based validation phase. Notably, NNAT methylation could modify the influence of fluoride exposure on the ACTH level in children.

    According to the study design, we first screened the DMSs and DMRs sensitive to fluoride exposure in the epigenome-wide phase using the 850 K BeadChips. Notably, DNA methylation profile in girls is relatively inconstant from the beginning of puberty (Thompson et al., 2018). Hence, we selected sixteen boys to screen the DMRs susceptible to fluoride in the BeadChip analyses in the discovery phase. We found 70 significantly enriched biological process entries related to DMSs using the GO database. These biological-process entries were mainly involved in the positive regulation of transcription of Notch receptor targets, morphogenesis of a branching structure and processing of peptide hormone, which participate in multiple functions in the body. Studies have shown that fluoride exposure can affect regulation of apoptotic process, receptor activity and nervous system development (Bartos et al., 2018, Wei et al., 2018). Analyses of pathway enrichment using the KEGG database provided a pathway map of gene functions, including dopaminergic synapse, thyroid hormone synthesis and the NF-kappa B signaling pathway. These results are similar to previous studies (Kupnicka et al., 2020, Wang et al., 2020, Zhang et al., 2008). Interestingly, we found some fluoride-related pathways that have not been discovered (e.g., renin secretion, toll-like receptor signaling pathway, and cholinergic synapse). In light of the development of targeted interventions for gene methylation (Papikian et al., 2019, Tian et al., 2019), these findings provide novel clues for the basic research and clinical treatment of fluoride-related diseases.

    In the subsequent validation phase, we first recruited 100 children including fifty boys and fifty girls to validate the identified target DMRs. Nine DMRs were validated by MethylTarget™ method. Methylation status of the target sequences of CALCA, NNAT and MTHFD1 was significantly altered. In the population validation phase, only methylation status of CALCA and NNAT were affected by fluoride exposure.

    Calcitonin, encoded by CALCA gene, plays a crucial role in bone metabolism by restraining bone resorption (Meleleo and Picciarelli, 2016). It also prevents osteoporosis and maintains bone mass (Naot et al., 2019). We observed that CALCA methylation status positively correlated with the UF concentration, which suggested that fluoride exposure may have affected CALCA methylation, and verified the result in our published study of adult samples (Sun et al., 2020), which showed that CALCA methylation in children and adults were easily affected by fluoride exposure. An increase in CALCA methylation was caused by increased exposure to fluoride, which indicated that the expression of CALCA might be affected.

    An epigenetic study using high-throughput technique on fluoride exposure was reported by Daiwile and colleagues (Daiwile et al., 2019). They observed that the promoter regions of genes of BMP1, METAP2, MMP11 and BACH1 were hypermethylated in human osteosarcoma cells exposed to fluoride. However, as compared with in vitro experiments, the internal environment of the body is sophisticated. In addition, unlike blood cells in the peripheral circulation, bone cells are the target, which may be more sensitive to fluoride exposure (Jiang et al., 2020).

    Apart from CALCA methylation, NNAT methylation related to neurodevelopment negatively correlated with the UF concentration. It has been reported that NNAT gene is involved in the regulation of ion channels in brain (Pitale et al., 2017), chemical reprogramming of astrocytes into neurons, and assists regeneration of new neurons for brain repair (Ma et al., 2019). The location of NNAT in rat brain cells reflects various functions, including differentiation and maintenance of cells (Kanno et al., 2019). The influence of fluoride on development of the nervous system has attracted increasing attention (Dec et al., 2017). Our study indicated that fluoride exposure may alter NNAT methylation, which may further explain the neurotoxicity of fluoride at the molecular level. Accordingly, changes in NNAT methylation may also impact the development of intelligence. This finding provided a clinical reference that alterations in methylation induced by exposure to excessive amounts of fluoride might be involved in a change in neural development.

    ACTH is a very important hormone secreted by the pituitary–adrenaline axis. One animal study demonstrated that the ACTH level positively correlated with fluoride exposure (Kinawy and Al-Eidan, 2018). It has been reported that NNAT could participate in maintaining the overall structure of the nervous system in the brain (Wijnholds et al., 1995), and the NNAT gene is also expressed in the adrenal glands. NNAT is also thought to be involved in development and maturation of the pituitary glands (Aikawa et al., 2003). We found that the UF concentration negatively correlated with NNAT methylation, and that the ACTH level positively correlated with the level of fluoride exposure. Therefore, we hypothesized that NNAT methylation might play an important role in the changes of the serum ACTH level caused by fluoride exposure. Accordingly, we investigated the modification effect of methylation using mediation analyses, and we found that NNAT methylation mediated 11.7% of the alteration in the ACTH level influenced by fluoride exposure. Hence, NNAT methylation might be an important biomarker in the effect of fluoride on ACTH. However, the specific harmful mechanism needs further study.

    One of the strengths of our study was that we used high-throughput sequencing to screen DMRs that are sensitive to fluoride exposure, and then coherently validated the DMRs in population-based samples to ensure a scientific and rigorous experiment. In addition, one-carbon metabolism is a major metabolic network through which nutrients can regulate DNA methylation (Steluti et al., 2019). Different dietary patterns can lead to changes in gene methylation profile and subsequently affect hormone secretion. Study participants were students living in boarding school, and they had consistent diets and living habits, which eliminated the interference of confounding factors in our study.

    Several limitations of our study should be stated. First, due to the restrictions of a cross-sectional design, we could not determine a causal relationship between fluoride exposure and DNA methylation. Second, our study was based on sequencing using the 850?K BeadChip, which is a popular method for epigenome-wide association studies, but it is not specifically a genome-wide sequencing tool. Third, the sample size in the discovery phase was relatively small. Nevertheless, at the subsequent validation phase, we expanded the sample size and adjusted multiple confounding factors to make our results more statistically robust. Further research should be analyzed with all methylation markers related to fluoride exposure, and comprehensively validate the corresponding disease outcomes in large cohort studies to better determine the use of such markers in research and clinical practice.

    5. Conclusions

    For the first time, we used microarray technique to analyze the DNA methylation status of school-age children with different exposure levels at the epigenome level, and the 237 DMSs and 212 DMRs associated with fluoride exposure were screened. We identified that NNAT and CALCA as DMGs were susceptible to fluoride exposure in school-age children using high-throughput sequencing and subsequent population-based validation. Finally, we observed that NNAT methylation could modify the influence of fluoride exposure on the ACTH level in children. These findings provide useful predictors and therapeutic targets of adverse health outcomes induced by fluoride exposure.

    References

    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Daiwile et al., 2019

    A.P. Daiwile, P. Tarale, S. Sivanesan, P.K. Naoghare, A. Bafana, D. Parmar, K. Kannan

    Role of fluoride induced epigenetic alterations in the development of skeletal fluorosis
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 169 (2019), pp. 410-417, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2018.11.035
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Dec et al., 2017

    K. Dec, A. ?ukomska, D. Maciejewska, K. Jakubczyk, I. Baranowska-Bosiacka, D. Chlubek, A. W?sik, I. Gutowska

    The influence of fluorine on the disturbances of homeostasis in the central nervous system
    Biol. Trace Elem. Res., 177 (2017), pp. 224-234, 10.1007/s12011-016-0871-4
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Fan et al., 2020

    J. Fan, J. Li, S. Guo, C. Tao, H. Zhang, W. Wang, Y. Zhang, D. Zhang, S. Ding, C. Zeng

    Genome-wide DNA methylation profiles of low- and high-grade adenoma reveals potential biomarkers for early detection of colorectal carcinoma
    Clin. Epigenet., 12 (2020), p. 56, 10.1186/s13148-020-00851-3
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Fu et al., 2014

    M. Fu, X. Wu, J. He, Y. Zhang, S. Hua

    Natrium fluoride influences methylation modifications and induces apoptosis in mouse early embryos
    Environ. Sci. Technol., 48 (2014), pp. 10398-10405, 10.1021/es503026e
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Gao et al., 2020

    M. Gao, L. Sun, K. Xu, L. Zhang, Y. Zhang, T. He, R. Sun, H. Huang, J. Zhu, Y. Zhang, G. Zhou, Y. Ba

    Association between low-to-moderate fluoride exposure and bone mineral density in Chinese adults: non-negligible role of RUNX2 promoter methylation
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 203 (2020), Article 111031, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2020.111031
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Ji et al., 2021

    M. Ji, X. Duan, X. Han, J. Sun, D. Zhang

    Exogenous transforming growth factor-?1 prevents the inflow of fluoride to ameleoblasts through regulation of voltage-gated chloride channels 5 and 7
    Exp. Ther. Med., 21 (2021), p. 615, 10.3892/etm.2021.10047
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Jiang et al., 2020

    N. Jiang, F. Guo, B. Sun, X. Zhang, H. Xu

    Different effects of fluoride exposure on the three major bone cell types
    Biol. Trace Elem. Res., 193 (2020), pp. 226-233, 10.1007/s12011-019-01684-9
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Kanno et al., 2019

    N. Kanno, K. Fujiwara, S. Yoshida, T. Kato, Y. Kato

    Dynamic changes in the localization of neuronatin-positive cells during neurogenesis in the embryonic rat brain
    Cells Tissues Organs, 207 (2019), pp. 127-137, 10.1159/000504359
    CrossRefGoogle Scholar

    Kaur et al., 2020

    L. Kaur, M.S. Rishi, A.U. Siddiqui

    Deterministic and probabilistic health risk assessment techniques to evaluate non-carcinogenic human health risk (NHHR) due to fluoride and nitrate in groundwater of Panipat, Haryana, India
    Environ. Pollut., 259 (2020), Article 113711, 10.1016/j.envpol.2019.113711
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Kinawy and Al-Eidan, 2018

    A.A. Kinawy, A.A. Al-Eidan

    Impact of prenatal and postnatal treatment of sodium fluoride and aluminum chloride on some hormonal and sensorimotor aspects in rats
    Biol. Trace Elem. Res., 186 (2018), pp. 441-448, 10.1007/s12011-018-1311-4
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Kupnicka et al., 2020

    P. Kupnicka, et al.

    Fluoride affects dopamine metabolism and causes changes in the expression of dopamine receptors (D1R and D2R) in chosen brain structures of morphine-dependent rats
    Int. J. Mol. Sci. (2020), p. 21, 10.3390/ijms21072361
    Google Scholar

    Lin et al., 2020

    C.-Y. Lin, H.L. Lee, Y.T. Hwang, P.C. Huang, C. Wang, F.C. Sung, C. Wu, T.C. Su

    Urinary heavy metals, DNA methylation, and subclinical atherosclerosis
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 204 (2020), Article 111039, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2020.111039
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Lin et al., 1997

    D.Y. Lin, T.R. Fleming, V. De Gruttola

    Estimating the proportion of treatment effect explained by a surrogate marker
    Stat. Med., 16 (1997), pp. 1515-1527, 10.1002/(sici)1097-0258(19970715)16:13<1515::aid-sim572>3.0.co;2-1
    View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Liu et al., 2020

    Y. Liu, M. Téllez-Rojo, B.N. Sánchez, A.S. Ettinger, C. Osorio-Yáñez, M. Solano, H. Hu, K.E. Peterson

    Association between fluoride exposure and cardiometabolic risk in peripubertal Mexican children
    Environ. Int., 134 (2020), Article 105302, 10.1016/j.envint.2019.105302
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Lo et al., 1999

    Y.M. Lo, I.H. Wong, J. Zhang, M.S. Tein, M.H. Ng, N.M. Hjelm

    Quantitative analysis of aberrant p16 methylation using real-time quantitative methylation-specific polymerase chain reaction
    Cancer Res., 59 (1999), pp. 3899-3903
    View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Ma et al., 2019

    N.X. Ma, J.C. Yin, G. Chen

    Transcriptome analysis of small molecule-mediated astrocyte-to-neuron reprogramming
    Front. Cell. Dev. Biol., 7 (2019), p. 82, 10.3389/fcell.2019.00082
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Maros et al., 2020

    M.E. Maros, D. Capper, D. Jones, V. Hovestadt, A. von Deimling, S.M. Pfister, A. Benner, M. Zucknick, M. Sill

    Machine learning workflows to estimate class probabilities for precision cancer diagnostics on DNA methylation microarray data
    Nat. Protoc., 15 (2020), pp. 479-512, 10.1038/s41596-019-0251-6
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Meleleo and Picciarelli, 2016

    D. Meleleo, V. Picciarelli

    Effect of calcium ions on human calcitonin. Possible implications for bone resorption by osteoclasts
    Biometals, 29 (2016), pp. 61-79, 10.1007/s10534-015-9896-y
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Naot et al., 2019

    D. Naot, D.S. Musson, J. Cornish

    The activity of peptides of the calcitonin family in bone
    Physiol. Rev., 99 (2019), pp. 781-805, 10.1152/physrev.00066.2017
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Niu et al., 2012

    Q. Niu, H. Liu, Z. Guan, Q. Zeng, S. Guo, P. He, L. Guo, P. Gao, B. Xu, Z. Xu, T. Xia, A. Wang

    The effect of c-Fos demethylation on sodium fluoride-induced apoptosis in L-02 cells
    Biol. Trace Elem. Res., 149 (2012), pp. 102-109, 10.1007/s12011-012-9392-y
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Papikian et al., 2019

    A. Papikian, W. Liu, J. Gallego-Bartolomé, S.E. Jacobsen

    Site-specific manipulation of Arabidopsis loci using CRISPR-Cas9 SunTag systems
    Nat. Commun., 10 (2019), p. 729, 10.1038/s41467-019-08736-7
    View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Patil et al., 2018

    M.M. Patil, B.B. Lakhkar, S.S. Patil

    Curse of fluorosis
    Indian J. Pedia, 85 (2018), pp. 375-383, 10.1007/s12098-017-2574-z
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Pidsley et al., 2016

    R. Pidsley, E. Zotenko, T.J. Peters, M.G. Lawrence, G.P. Risbridger, P. Molloy, S. Van Djik, B. Muhlhausler, C. Stirzaker, S.J. Clark

    Critical evaluation of the Illumina MethylationEPIC BeadChip microarray for whole-genome DNA methylation profiling
    Genome Biol., 17 (2016), p. 208, 10.1186/s13059-016-1066-1
    View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Pitale et al., 2017

    P.M. Pitale, W. Howse, M. Gorbatyuk

    Neuronatin protein in health and disease
    J. Cell. Physiol., 232 (2017), pp. 477-481, 10.1002/jcp.25498
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Schafer, 1999

    J.L. Schafer

    Multiple imputation: a primer
    Stat. Methods Med. Res., 8 (1999), pp. 3-15, 10.1177/096228029900800102
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Sharma et al., 2021

    P. Sharma, P.K. Verma, S. Sood, R. Singh, A. Gupta, A. Rastogi

    Distribution of fluoride in plasma, brain, and bones and associated oxidative damage after induced chronic fluorosis in wistar rats
    Biol. Trace Elem. Res. (2021), 10.1007/s12011-021-02782-3
    Google Scholar

    de Souza et al., 2020

    M.R. de Souza, P. Rohr, V. Kahl, K. Kvitko, M. Cappetta, W.M. Lopes, D. Simon, J. da Silva

    The influence of polymorphisms of xenobiotic-metabolizing and DNA repair genes in DNA damage, telomere length and global DNA methylation evaluated in open-cast coal mining workers
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 189 (2020), Article 109975, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2019.109975
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Steluti et al., 2019

    J. Steluti, C.Z. Palchetti, A.M. Miranda, R.M. Fisberg, D.M. Marchioni

    DNA methylation and one-carbon metabolism related nutrients and polymorphisms: analysis after mandatory flour fortification with folic acid
    Br. J. Nutr. (2019), pp. 1-23, 10.1017/S0007114519002526
    View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Sun et al., 2020

    R. Sun, G. Zhou, L. Liu, L. Ren, Y. Xi, J. Zhu, H. Huang, Z. Li, Y. Li, X. Cheng, Y. Ba

    Fluoride exposure and CALCA methylation is associated with the bone mineral density of Chinese women
    Chemosphere, 253 (2020), Article 126616, 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2020.126616
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Thompson et al., 2018

    E.E. Thompson, J. Nicodemus-Johnson, K.W. Kim, J.E. Gern, D.J. Jackson, R.F. Lemanske, C. Ober

    Global DNA methylation changes spanning puberty are near predicted estrogen-responsive genes and enriched for genes involved in endocrine and immune processes
    Clin. Epigenet., 10 (2018), p. 62, 10.1186/s13148-018-0491-2
    View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Tian et al., 2019

    J. Tian, H. Xu, Y. Zhang, X. Shi, W. Wang, H. Gao, Y. Bi

    SAM targeting methylation by the methyl donor, a novel therapeutic strategy for antagonize PFOS transgenerational fertilitty toxicity
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 184 (2019), Article 109579, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2019.109579
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Tian et al., 2017

    Y. Tian, T.J. Morris, A.P. Webster, Z. Yang, S. Beck, A. Feber, A.E. Teschendorff

    ChAMP: updated methylation analysis pipeline for Illumina BeadChips
    Bioinformatics, 33 (2017), pp. 3982-3984, 10.1093/bioinformatics/btx513
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Wang et al., 2020

    M. Wang, L. Liu, H. Li, Y. Li, H. Liu, C. Hou, Q. Zeng, P. Li, Q. Zhao, L. Dong, G. Zhou, X. Yu, L. Liu, Q. Guan, S. Zhang, A. Wang

    Thyroid function, intelligence, and low-moderate fluoride exposure among Chinese school-age children
    Environ. Int., 134 (2020), Article 105229, 10.1016/j.envint.2019.105229
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Wang et al., 2021

    Y. Wang, A. Li, K. Mehmood, R. Hussain, R.Z. Abbas, M.T. Javed, Y.F. Chang, L. Hu, J. Pan, Y. Li, L. Shi, Z. Tang, H. Zhang

    Long-term exposure to the fluoride blocks the development of chondrocytes in the ducks: the molecular mechanism of fluoride regulating autophagy and apoptosis
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 217 (2021), Article 112225, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2021.112225
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Wei et al., 2018

    Q. Wei, H. Deng, H. Cui, J. Fang, Z. Zuo, J. Deng, Y. Li, X. Wang, L. Zhao

    A mini review of fluoride-induced apoptotic pathways
    Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int., 25 (2018), pp. 33926-33935, 10.1007/s11356-018-3406-z
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Wijnholds et al., 1995

    J. Wijnholds, K. Chowdhury, R. Wehr, P. Gruss

    Segment-specific expression of the neuronatin gene during early hindbrain development
    Dev. Biol., 171 (1995), pp. 73-84, 10.1006/dbio.1995.1261
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Yan et al., 2011

    X. Yan, X. Yan, A. Morrison, T. Han, Q. Chen, J. Li, J. Wang

    Fluoride induces apoptosis and alters collagen I expression in rat osteoblasts
    Toxicol. Lett., 200 (2011), pp. 133-138, 10.1016/j.toxlet.2010.11.005
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Yang et al., 2020

    M. Yang, T. He, L. Jiang, H. Wang, J. Zhang, J. Chai, Z. Li, Y. Zhang, G. Zhou, Y. Ba

    The role of maternal methylation in the association between prenatal meteorological conditions and neonatal H19/H19-DMR methylation
    Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf., 197 (2020), Article 110643, 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2020.110643
    Article
    Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Zhang et al., 2008

    M. Zhang, A. Wang, T. Xia, P. He

    Effects of fluoride on DNA damage, S-phase cell-cycle arrest and the expression of NF-kappaB in primary cultured rat hippocampal neurons
    Toxicol. Lett., 179 (2008), pp. 1-5, 10.1016/j.toxlet.2008.03.002
    Article
    Download PDFCrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Zhao et al., 2015

    L. Zhao, S. Zhang, X. An, W. Tan, B. Tang, X. Zhang, Z. Li

    Sodium fluoride affects DNA methylation of imprinted genes in mouse early embryos
    Cytogenet. Genome Res., 147 (2015), pp. 41-47, 10.1159/000442067
    CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

    Zuo et al., 2018

    H. Zuo, L. Chen, M. Kong, L. Qiu, P. Lü, P. Wu, Y. Yang, K. Chen

    Toxic effects of fluoride on organisms
    Life Sci., 198 (2018), pp. 18-24, 10.1016/j.lfs.2018.02.001
    Article

     

    Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF