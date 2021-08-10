Abstract
Fluoride, a chemical compound naturally found in the environment, has been used in pharmaceutical industries, production of pesticides, and mainly added to dentifrices and public water supplies. Thus, humans might be exposed to several fluoride compounds. Despite the well known anticariogenic activity, the daily human intake of fluoridated water is extensively discussed due to the evidences of potential side effects after long-term exposure. Therefore, this chapter addresses both beneficial and detrimental effects of fluoride intake, provides relevant information on fluoride toxicity and oxidative biochemistry in living organisms, reports the pieces of evidence in literature, and emphasizes the consequences of a systemic imbalance between pro- and antioxidant agents.
In vivo protective effects of gallic acid isolated from peltiphyllum peltatum against sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress in rat erythrocytes
Gallic acid has been identified as an antioxidant component of the edible and medicinal plant Peltiphyllum peltatum. The present study examined its potential protective role against sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced oxidative stress in rat erythrocytes. Oxidative stress was induced by NaF administration through drinking water (1030.675 mg m-3 for one week).
Integrated transcriptomic and proteomic analysis indicated that neurotoxicity of rats with chronic fluorosis may be in mechanism involved in the changed cholinergic pathway and oxidative stress.
Highlights Chronic fluorosis decreased learning and memory of rats and induced neurotoxicity. Thirteen corresponding DEGs and DAPs (cor-DEGs-DAPs) were identified. Most of cor-DEGs-DAPs were related to neurodegenerative changes and oxidative stress response The neurotoxicity by high fluoride involved in the changes in cholinergic pathway and oxidative stress. Background To reveal the
Conceivable amelioration of NaF-induced toxicity in liver, kidney and brain of chicken by black tea extract: an in vitro study.
Sodium fluoride (NaF) toxicity on enzymatic and non-enzymatic oxidative stress markers of chicken liver, kidney and brain homogenate in in vitro condition where studied in present investigation. We studied alteration in the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT), lipid peroxidation (LPO) and glutathione (GSH) content to study oxidative stress.
[The protective effects of a-lipoic acid on fluoride-induced reproductive lesion in rats via oxidative stress-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress]
Objective: To determine the oxidative stress and endoplasmic reticulum stress and their changes after a-lipoic acid (a-LA) intervention, and to explore the effect and mechanism of fluoride-induced reproductive lesion. Methods: A total of 40 male Sprague-Dawley (SD) rats were randomly divided into four groups, control group(0.9% sodium chloride), a-LA group(100 mg/kg
Fluoride induced testicular toxicities in adult Wistar rats.
Fluoride is essential for the development of teeth and bone but its excessive exposure causes reprotoxic effects. We have studied the graded effects of different doses of sodium fluoride (NaF) on 24 adult Wistar rats which were randomly divided into four groups (n = 6). All the rats were given
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
