Abstract

Fluoride, a chemical compound naturally found in the environment, has been used in pharmaceutical industries, production of pesticides, and mainly added to dentifrices and public water supplies. Thus, humans might be exposed to several fluoride compounds. Despite the well known anticariogenic activity, the daily human intake of fluoridated water is extensively discussed due to the evidences of potential side effects after long-term exposure. Therefore, this chapter addresses both beneficial and detrimental effects of fluoride intake, provides relevant information on fluoride toxicity and oxidative biochemistry in living organisms, reports the pieces of evidence in literature, and emphasizes the consequences of a systemic imbalance between pro- and antioxidant agents.

*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128190920000170