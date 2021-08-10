Fluorine is a highly toxic substance that is widely distributed with drinking water and nutrients. While fluorine is not free in nature, it can form compounds with almost all metals and nonmetals except oxygen and inert gases. Fluorine is found in the environment in water, soil, air, nutrients, and vegetation and threatens the animal and human health. Despite many proposed hypotheses, the actual mechanism of fluoride toxicity is not fully understood. Numerous studies on animal models show that the accumulation of fluoride in the body causes hematological, hepatic, renal, and neurological diseases. In addition, fluoride can affect cells from protein damage to the formation of free radicals. As a result, it was found that fluoride causes deterioration of cell functions, increased apoptotic cell death, and stimulation of genotoxicity. The use of natural antioxidants is inevitable in order to minimize the harmful effects of these toxic substances. Vitamin C, one of these antioxidants, has been shown to suppress oxidative stress in cells by protecting cells from free radicals. In this review, the possible mechanisms of fluoride toxicity whether vitamin C can play a protective role in the oxidative stress caused by fluoride were examined.