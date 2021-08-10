Abstract
Fluorine is a highly toxic substance that is widely distributed with drinking water and nutrients. While fluorine is not free in nature, it can form compounds with almost all metals and nonmetals except oxygen and inert gases. Fluorine is found in the environment in water, soil, air, nutrients, and vegetation and threatens the animal and human health. Despite many proposed hypotheses, the actual mechanism of fluoride toxicity is not fully understood. Numerous studies on animal models show that the accumulation of fluoride in the body causes hematological, hepatic, renal, and neurological diseases. In addition, fluoride can affect cells from protein damage to the formation of free radicals. As a result, it was found that fluoride causes deterioration of cell functions, increased apoptotic cell death, and stimulation of genotoxicity. The use of natural antioxidants is inevitable in order to minimize the harmful effects of these toxic substances. Vitamin C, one of these antioxidants, has been shown to suppress oxidative stress in cells by protecting cells from free radicals. In this review, the possible mechanisms of fluoride toxicity whether vitamin C can play a protective role in the oxidative stress caused by fluoride were examined.
Tamarind seed coat extract restores fluoride-induced hematological and biochemical alterations in rats.
Fluoride (F-) is becoming an ineluctable environmental pollutant causing deleterious effects in humans. In the present study, we examined whether tamarind seed coat extract (TSCE) is beneficial against the F--induced systemic toxicity and hematological changes. Wistar rats were randomly grouped as follows: group I served as control; group II intoxicated
Protective effects of blackberry and quercetin on sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress and histological changes in the hepatic, renal, testis and brain tissue of male rat
BACKGROUND: Sodium fluoride (NaF) intoxication is associated with oxidative stress and altered antioxidant defense mechanism. The present study was carried out to evaluate the potential protective role of blackberry and quercetin (Q) against NaF-induced oxidative stress and histological changes in liver, kidney, testis and brain tissues of rats. METHODS: The rats
Chronic exposure to environmentally relevant concentration of fluoride alters Ogg1 and Rad51 expressions in mice: Involvement of epigenetic regulation.
Highlights Almost 200 million people all over the world are facing dreadful effects of fluoride. Mice were treated orally with environmentally relevant concentration of fluoride for 8 months. Fluoride treatment resulted into histopathology, oxidative stress response and transcriptional alterations of Ogg1 and Rad51. DNA fragmentations and apoptosis induction was
Neuroprotective effect of ascorbic acid and ginkgo biloba against fluoride caused neurotoxicity
Excessive consumption of fluoride through drinking water or other sources lead to skeletal and dental fluorosis. According to the world health organization 23 nations are facing the problem of fluorosis. In the recent past researchers describe the non-skeletal fluorosis where soft tissues and major organs are the victims of fluoride
Exocyclic DNA adducts in sheep with skeletal fluorosis resident in the proximity to the Portoscuso-Portovesme industrial estate on Sardinia Island, Italy
The mechanisms by which fluoride produces its toxic effects are still not clear. Therefore, we conducted a cross-sectional study to evaluate the fluoride-induced toxicity on randomly selected sheep with skeletal fluorosis resident near the large non-ferrous metallurgy Portoscuso-Portovesme industrial estate and the Carbonia and Gonnessa towns (control district) in respect
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Fluoride & IQ: 69 Studies
As of June 2021, a total of 77 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 69 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Fluoride Exposure Increases Metabolic Requirement for Calcium & Vitamin D
It is well known that individuals with nutrient deficiencies are more susceptible to fluoride toxicity, including fluoride's bone effects. As discussed in the following studies, fluoride increases the skeleton's need for calcium (and vitamin D) by increasing the amount of unmineralized tissue (osteoid) in the bone. When insufficient calcium and
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
