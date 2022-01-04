Thank You, Happy New Year, and Our Filter Winner

First, from all of us at FAN, we would like to wish all our supporters and their families a happy, safe, and successful New Year.

Our final tally (as of today) was $117,374 from 873 supporters. Although we fell slightly below our ambitious goal of raising $150,000 to cover our operating costs for the first half of 2021, it was quite understandable considering the unprecedented global pandemic and the hardships it has created for everyone. We are thankful for all of your contributions, and grateful to have such an amazing support network dedicated to ending fluoridation throughout the world.

The Water Filter Draw

Thirteen people made donations to FAN with the number “3” at the end of the amount on their donation. At 4 pm New Year’s day, the thirteen names were entered into the draw, which was videotaped by Emily (Michael Connett’s partner). Emily’s daughter Aura pulled the winning paper out of a box:

The winner was SIMON TYSAL from Massachusetts.

Congratulations to Simon, and a big thank you to all who entered this fun drawing. Thank you also to Jack Crowther for donatiing the Filter, and giving us a little fun and raising much-needed funds towards FAN’s 2022 campaign to end water fluoridation worldwide.

Paul Connett, PhD,

Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online