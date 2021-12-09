Fluoridation Pushback In the House of Lords – Watch Lord Reay’s Brilliant Speech

Legislators are starting to do their homework–as we have learned in New Hampshire–and are finding out the truth about fluoride’s dangers to the developing brain. A member of the UK’s House of Lords has joined this group of decision makers with genuine concern for the science and the safety of their constituents. Aeneas MacKay, who has the title of Lord Reay was also able to deliver to Parliament what he discovered in a very clear and convincing manner yesterday. This could be the turning point in the UK as they continue to consider a proposal by Boris Johnson to mandate fluoridation throughout the country, which was added as an amendment to a national health bill centralizing healthcare decisions using the pandemic as an excuse.

We – and our colleagues in the UK – have to make sure that as many people as possible get to watch this speech. Please pass this bulletin on to anyone you know in the UK – and for that matter to anyone you know in any fluoridated country – especially New Zealand which has just passed a similar bill as the one being attempted in the UK.