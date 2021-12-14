Then and Now Videos

Thanks to the sleuthing of Jennifer Marrett from Guelph, Ontario we have been made aware of a 6-minute film made by US Public Health Service in 1952. This film was made just two years after the PHS had endorsed fluoridation. The message from promoters has changed very little for decades since, with its huge emphasis on benefits, endorsements and how cheap the practice is. Little, if any, science is offered on potential health risks. What has changed recently – especially since 2017 -is high quality studies on fluoride’s damage to the developing brain -funded by the US government. What a tragedy we had to wait nearly 7 decades for such studies! And an even greater tragedy this science is being denied by promoters, professional bodies, and health agencies in fluoridated countries today.

We think you will find it very enlightening to view this video side by side with the video of Lord Reay’s speech in the House of Lords delivered just a few days ago on Dec 8.

THEN: US Public Health Service, 1952



NOW: Lord Reay, December 8, 2021



Thank you,

Paul Connett