Fluoride Action Network

home // Miscellaneous // Let’s Get Together Tonight For A Virtual Holiday Gathering //

Let’s Get Together Tonight For A Virtual Holiday Gathering

Fluoride Action Network | Bulletin | December 17, 2021

At a time of many celebrations let us celebrate together the remarkable family called the Fluoride Action Network. Let us celebrate our persistence and our integrity. Let’s share our memories of many years (FAN was formed in 2000) and our hopes for victory in the near future.

The Zoom celebration will take place at 5 pm ET, which is 2 pm PT, 10 pm in the UK and in the morning of Saturday in Australia and NZ.

ZOOM INFO:

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84107912888?pwd=Nm52Wk01K1NQa080UzlPc2dRU2ZEQT09

Meeting ID: 841 0791 2888
Passcode: 219099

Dial by your location. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdRgovAucd

Please join us with your stories, with your pictures and with your reasons for working so hard to win this battle.


First Citizen’s Conference on Fluoride, Sunday, August 2, 2004 – Photo by Chris Neurath

Here is one of my reasons. Our grandson Teddy at 7 months:

 

Sincerely,

Paul Connett, PhD
Director
Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

WE'RE FUNDRAISING! HELP FUND FAN'S EXCITING 2022 PROGRAM TO END FLUORIDATION. DONATE TODAY!

Got it!
X