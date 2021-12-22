LISTEN: New Podcast Featuring FAN Attorney

Michael Connett, the lead attorney in FAN’s ongoing lawsuit against the EPA over the neurotoxicity of fluoride, recently appeared on a podcast to discuss the federal case and the health effects of fluoridation. The 50-minute audio interview took place on the Joyous Health podcast with host Joy McCarthy, a Certified Nutritionist and best-selling author. Connett discusses how fluoridation policy differs around the world, the long-term effects of exposure, infant and fetal neurotoxicity, why government agencies aren’t stopping the practice, and the implications of the lawsuit. Listen and share today:

Michael Connett and FAN’s federal lawsuit were also recently featured in an article published in Nature, one of the world’s most important scientific journals. The piece, entitled “The Fluoride Wars Rage On,” highlights the growing catalogue of published research and chorus of veteran scientists raising serious safety concerns about fluoridation.

Next Federal Court Hearing

The Court has scheduled the next status hearing for our federal TSCA case for January 18, 2022 at 2:30PM (Pacific time) / 5:30PM (Eastern) The Judge has made it clear since the trial last summer that he wants to wait for the publication of the National Toxicology Program’s state of the science review on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. This document isn’t expected to be released until February or soon thereafter.

