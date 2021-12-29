Merry Christmas from FAN!

Happy Holidays!

The Team at FAN wishes all of our supporters a Merry Christmas, a belated happy Hanukkah, a wonderful holiday no matter what you celebrate during this season, and a most healthy New Year.

The word “merry” at this time kind of sticks in the throat. How can we be merry at a time when so many people are losing their livelihoods, their homes and even their lives? But I am reminded of that the story of a Christmas day during the worst of all wars (World War I) when both sides laid down their arms and sang carols together in No Man’s Land. A recognition perhaps of the difference between the immediate and the eternal.

We wish all our supporters a truce: a time to reflect on the eternal joy in their lives and the friendships which last a lifetime and beyond. Those friendships continue to inform and sustain our movement. Enjoy Christmas Day.

Fundraiser Update

Before we get to FAN’s Christmas greetings we have some wonderful news to share on our fundraiser. Yesterday really took off and combined with today’s mail we have exceeded by a wide margin both our mini-goals for Christmas Eve. We have reached $62,667 from 585 donors. This included: 1) a bid of $551 on the water filter donated by Jack Crowther – bids are open till midnight (ET) tonight. Maximum bid allowed will be $991. Make sure your donation ends with a “1”. 2) Milestone bonuses for passing 450, 500 and 550 donations. 3) A small foundation grant of $5000 (this is why the number of donors is so important). 4) $1395 from a total of 125 supporters in today’s mail. 5) and several people who made multiple donations. And we have some more good news. We have just been told we have another marvelous benefactor (SuperAngel) who has made this amazing pledge: he will double all donations (any amount under $1000!) made today. Thank you ALL for helping to take the “d” out of fundraiser – and gave us lot of fun during these difficult times.

– until Monday Dec 27 morning – when we will return to the daunting task of trying to get close to $150,000 from 1500 donors to fund our 2022 campaign to end fluoridation worldwide. Now no more fundraising from us (you can check our totals on our website ( www.FluorideALERT.org when we will return to the daunting task of trying to get close to

Thank you, Paul Connett

Executive Director

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

105 Kingston Road

Exeter, NH 03833

