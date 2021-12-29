Merry Christmas from FAN!

Happy Holidays!
The Team at FAN wishes all of our supporters a Merry Christmas, a belated happy Hanukkah, a wonderful holiday no matter what you celebrate during this season, and a most healthy New Year.
The word “merry” at this time kind of sticks in the throat. How can we be merry at a time when so many people are losing their livelihoods, their homes and even their lives? But I am reminded of that the story of a Christmas day during the worst of all wars (World War I) when both sides laid down their arms and sang carols together in No Man’s Land. A recognition perhaps of the difference between the immediate and the eternal.
We wish all our supporters a truce: a time to reflect on the eternal joy in their lives and the friendships which last a lifetime and beyond. Those friendships continue to inform and sustain our movement. Enjoy Christmas Day.
Fundraiser Update
Before we get to FAN’s Christmas greetings we have some wonderful news to share on our fundraiser.
Yesterday really took off and combined with today’s mail we have exceeded by a wide margin both our mini-goals for Christmas Eve. We have reached $62,667 from 585 donors.
This included:
1) a bid of $551 on the water filter donated by Jack Crowther – bids are open till midnight (ET) tonight. Maximum bid allowed will be $991. Make sure your donation ends with a “1”.
2) Milestone bonuses for passing 450, 500 and 550 donations.
3) A small foundation grant of $5000 (this is why the number of donors is so important).
4) $1395 from a total of 125 supporters in today’s mail.
5) and several people who made multiple donations.
And we have some more good news. We have just been told we have another marvelous benefactor (SuperAngel) who has made this amazing pledge: he will double all donations (any amount under $1000!) made today.
Thank you ALL for helping to take the “d” out of fundraiser – and gave us lot of fun during these difficult times.
Thank you,
Paul Connett
Executive Director
How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation
- Online, using our secure server.
- If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org
- Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:
Fluoride Action Network
c/o Connett
105 Kingston Road
Exeter, NH 03833