And now a little journey to the past.

Historical Copy Of An Important Fluoride Book Up For Bid

One of the earliest books which dealt with the bad science and politics behind fluoridation was the book “The American Fluoridation Experiment” by Fred Exner and George Waldbott and edited by James Rorty, published in 1957 (just 5 years after the US PHS had endorsed fluoridation).

Most people who have followed this issue know the importance of George Waldbott, but fewer know about Fred Exner. He was radiologist from Seattle, Washington and he went further than Waldbott in exploring the possible economic motivations behind fluoridation. I don’t think many pro-fluoridation folks could stand up to him in debate. He knew far too much.

The copy of this book was given to us for auction because of its historical nature by our late and dear colleague Dr. Spedding Micklem, shortly before he passed away (aged 88) in October.

The book is in excellent condition with plastic dust cover. It also contains two messages from Fred Exner and his wife Dorothy on the back of two mimeographed Christmas greetings (for different years) to the owner of the book (Mrs. R S Sturtevant of Ocean Springs,Mississippi) and presumably other owners of the book that the Exners knew.

The message includes these comments on fluoridation:

“…Further research by Fred on skin and color vision gives ever more gratifying results. He has had only occasional trips this year because most communities can now defend themselves successfully against fluoridation with only help from the mail. But numerous articles for publication and countless letters still take much time. Fluoridation will again be on the ballot in Seattle in March and this will require much time and effort. But this time a substantial proportion of Seattle physicians are opposed and reasonably well-informed whereas in 1952, only a handful opposed it….”

Perhaps a history buff can work out the year that was written.

In the second Christmas greeting, Dorothy writes:

“The Greater N.Y. Committee Opposed to Fluoridation has just published his (Exner’s , PC) new book with his testimony before the Ontario Fluoridation Investigating Committee and a critical analysis of the Dean testimony in Chicago. This year he testified in St. Louis, twice in Chicago, and went twice to Chicago to help with cross-examinations. There were also trips to New York, Yakima, and two to the San Francisco region. This year’s desperate grand-push by the fluoridators was an admitted flop; and we now have decisions against fluoridation in courts in St. Louis County and Council Bluffs, Iowa.”

Some of you may have read in last week’s Dolan report that Fred Exner was also a jazz enthusiast, who had his own record label.

Second Water Filter Offer

Jack has sent us a picture of this filter and a further description.

I should add that Jack has been one of FAN's most generous and active supporters for several years. He has run an outstanding campaign to end fluoridation in Rutland and at last the local councilors appear to be listening to him.

