Michael Connett, FAN’s attorney, outlines the TSCA lawsuit expectations for 2022 (video)

Below we have:

• A video from Michael outlining what we can expect to happen with the TSCA trial

• Star Wars: the bizarre development of the Windsor Star removing an article on warning pregnant women and bottle-fed babies not to use fluoridated water

• Details of an end-of-the-year ZOOM PARTY TODAY!

• And more!

• VIdeo: Michael Connett (FAN’s attorney) outlines what is in store for our TSCA lawsuit in 2022.

• Star Wars:

Yesterday our bulletin featured an article from the Windsor Star in Ontario entitled “Will this Star Lead the Way?” Sadly, like an episode of Star Wars, that “star” was shot down. Within a few hours the article was taken off-line, thus depriving parents and pregnant women of the vital warning to avoid fluoridated water, if and when Windsor re-fluoridates. Fortunately, Ellen had already captured it as has the WayBackMachine and MSN.com, but we have lost dozens of comments on the article. This raises very serious questions as to who on earth would want to prevent the protection of the brains of a future generation of children in the Windsor area? Who wants to stifle the media?

• Water filter:

if you wish to be in the drawing, make any donation ending in “3.” (see details)

• Historic Exner book:

if you wish to bid for this, make a donation ending in “2”. The highest bid by midnight PT will win. (see details)

• Please Join FAN’s New Year’s Eve Party on Zoom at 5 pm ET TODAY, 10 pm GMT, and in the morning of New Year’s day in Australia and NZ.

Dec 31, 2021 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 282 167 1928

Passcode: 863551

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/kenny24O1K

Thank you everyone for all your wonderful support, both moral and financial, during this important month-long fundraiser. Thank you for being part of a very special team. And of course, A HAPPY NEW YEAR and let’s hope it will bring the victory for which we crave and which we deserve.

Paul Connett,

on behalf of the rest of the Fundraising team Ellen, Stuart, Jay and Dawna

Fundraiser Update

December 31 is typically our busiest and most important day. For Americans it is the last day to receive tax deductions for charitable donations. For those on low income a small donation makes you part of the FAN team for 2022 and with the end of our court case against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in sight, we need everyone on board.

Today we are starting at $106,016 from 757 donors. Today’s goal is to reach $125,000 from 900 donors – that means adding just under $19,000 from 123 donors. Daunting yes, but we have done that before.

Here is today’s game plan – a wonderful benefactor (superangel) will double the next $4000 donated today and give us a $1600 milestone bonus when we reach 800 donors and $1700 when we reach 850. I am not sure what is going to happen if and when we reach 900 donors!

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

105 Kingston Road

Exeter, NH 03833

See all FAN bulletins online