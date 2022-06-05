CDC: Timeline for Community Water Fluoridation

1945

Fluoridation trials: A planned 15-year trial of community water fluoridation is launched in four cities. Each fluoridating city is paired with a “control,” a nearby city of similar size and demographic makeup, with a low-fluoride water source similar to that of the trial city. Fluoridating Grand Rapids, Michigan, is paired with neighboring Muskegon; Newburgh, New York, with Kingston; Evanston, with Oak Park; and—in Canada—Brantford, Ontario, with nearby Sarnia. Two other cities with water having a natural fluoride content near 1.0 ppm serve as fluoridated controls. The study included these two cities to see whether fluoride-adjusted water performs differently than naturally fluoridated water. Aurora, Illinois, is the naturally fluoridated control for the Grand Rapids–Muskegon trial, and Stratford, Ontario for Brantford–Sarnia. Schoolchildren in all participating cities receive annual dental exams throughout the trial. By year’s end, 232,000 Americans are receiving fluoridated tap water from their community water system.