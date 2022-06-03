FAN’s submission to UK: “Have your say on extending water fluoridation schemes”

Submission to the Department of Health & Social Care consultation for community water fluoridation (CWF)
June 3, 2022
From the Fluoride Action Network
https://fluoridealert.org/
Submitted by Ellen Connett <ellen@fluoridealert.org> on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network
Reference: Have your say on extending water fluoridation schemes, May 13, 2022, British Dental Journal
Fluoride and the BRAIN
We submit the following in response to the government’s solicitation for “evidence-based” public comments on the Department of Health’s consultation for community water fluoridation (CWF)
The Fluoride Action Network (FAN) is a non-profit advocacy group set up in 2000 to broaden awareness among citizens, scientists, and policymakers on the toxicity of fluoride compounds. It maintains the largest online data base for fluoride toxicity studies at https://fluoridealert.org/studytracker/
Because there is an encyclopedic amount of information available on fluoride’s toxicity we have chosen to focus on its neurotoxicity for this submission.
In our view, the evidence that fluoride can harm the developing brain revealed in high quality studies makes its deliberate addition to the public drinking water unthinkable. No benefit to teeth from swallowing fluoride (for which the evidence is weak, see the Cochrane Review of 2015, https://www.cochrane.org/CD010856/ORAL_water-fluoridation-prevent-tooth-decay, and for which there are proven alternatives, see the Childsmile program in Scotland, https://fluoridealert.org/content/childsmile/ and its equivalent in Denmark) could not possibly justify any damage to the brain. Dentists can repair a damaged tooth but no one can repair a damaged brain. Early damage to the developing brain has lifelong consequences.
We urge the Department of Health & Social Care to perform a health risk assessment on the effects of fluoridated water on the pregnant woman, the fetus, and the formula-fed infant, before implementing fluoridation into the U.K. No regulatory agency in any fluoridating country has ever done this. However, as the UK is contemplating expanding fluoridation to the whole country, it is essential that this is done before they embark on this program.
Before we begin, a few facts on fluoride:
- In 2006: Fluoride was identified as an endocrine disruptor in a report by the National Research Council of the National Academies, titled, Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards, page 266 at https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/11571/chapter/10#266
- In 2010: 41% of Americans age 12-15 had dental fluorosis, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db53.htm
- In 2014: Fluoride was identified as a developmental neurotoxicant by Grandjean & Landrigan in their paper titled Neurobehavioural Effects of Developmental Toxicity, https://fluoridealert.org/studytracker/16387/
- In 2017-2020: In U.S. funded-studies, the fluoride urinary level in pregnant women was an indicator of reduced IQ in their offspring. The fluoride levels of concern are found in the urine of pregnant women living in fluoridated communities.
— Bashash, 2017, https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP655
— Green, 2019, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2748634
— Till, 2020, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412019326145?via%3Dihub
- In 2020, Till et al. found a large significant lowering of IQ (i.e. up to 9 IQ points) for children who were formula-fed in fluoridated communities in Canada (F level = 0.7 ppm or less) compared to those who were formula-fed in non-fluoridated communities.
An overview of the evidence for fluoride’s neurotoxicity
• The evidence of fluoride’s neurotoxicity in both animal and human studies has been growing since the late 1980s. There have been over 70 human studies, many from areas with endemic dental and skeletal fluorosis (fluoride’s visible damage to both the teeth and bone) that indicate that fluoride lowers IQ in children. However, many of the early studies (1988 -2015), while yielding highly consistent results, had somewhat weak methodologies. See
Appendix A: List of 74 fluoride-IQ studies reporting an association between fluoride exposure and lowered IQ.
Appendix B: list of 9 fluoride-IQ studies that found no effect
2. Since 2017, there has been a dramatic improvement in the quality of the fluoride IQ studies. These include the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies funded mainly by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), which have shown a strong relationship between a pregnant woman’ exposure to fluoride and lowered in her offspring at exposure levels experienced in communities with drinking water fluoridation. See
Appendix C: list of the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies.
Appendix D: list of studies on fluoride’s neurotoxicity funded by U.S. government agencies.
3. The U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP), which is part of the NIEHS and provides toxicological reviews for other federal agencies, is on the verge of publishing a 5-year systematic review of the neurotoxicity of fluoride. Two drafts in 2019 and 2020 indicate that the preponderance of the studies that they classify as high quality (i.e. low risk of bias) indicate that brain damage occurs at fluoride concentrations used in water fluoridation programs (at 0.7 ppm or less) or close to these levels (i.e. less than 1.5 ppm).
4. FAN is currently part of a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), brought under the Toxics Substances and Control Act (TSCA), together with Moms Against Fluoridation and the Food & Water Watch. The lawsuit calls on the EPA to ban the deliberate addition of fluoridating chemicals to the public drinking water because of fluoride’s neurotoxicity at the levels added to CWF projects. The trial was held in June 2020 in Federal Court. The Court has held back its ruling until it received two documents before making its decision:
Table of contents
- Two FAN initiatives in 2016
- The Fluoride-IQ studies, 2017 – present
- The NTP’s systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity (2016-2022)
- The Pro-fluoridation arguments for ignoring IQ concerns
- The TSCA lawsuit against the US EPA
- Fluoridation and ADHD
Two FAN initiatives in 2016
1.1. Because of the growing list of Fluoride-IQ studies, and the downplaying of their importance by pro-fluoridation advocates such as the Division of Oral Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Dental Association (ADA), FAN embarked on two initiatives in 2016
- We requested the National Toxicology Program (NTP) undertake a systematic review of ALL the studies (animal, human and cellular) pertaining to fluoride’s potential to damage the brain, and
- We petitioned the EPA under provisions in the TSCA law to ban the deliberate addition of fluoridation chemicals to the drinking water supply because it poses an unreasonable risk to the developing brains of children.
1.2. We will be discussing the significant results of these two initiatives below. Before that we deal with the game changing events that began on Sept 19, 2017.
The Fluoride-IQ studies: 2017 – present
2.1. On Sept 19, 2017 the whole debate on water fluoridation changed irrevocably with the publication of the first of three major US government-funded studies (Bashash et al., 2017, https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP655 ). This was published in Environmental Health Perspectives. Subsequently, Green et al., 2019 was published in JAMA Pediatrics, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2748634 and Till et al., 2020, in Environment International, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412019326145?via%3Dihub )
2.2. These three very rigorous high-quality US government funded studies were based on individual measurements of both exposure and outcome and also controlled for a large number of confounding variables. Moreover, they were conducted either in fluoridated communities at 0.7 ppm (Green, 2019 and Till, 2020) or in communities with exposures (from other sources) in the same range as fluoridated communities (Bashash, 2017 and 2018).
2.3. Here are more specific details on the Bashash and other studies.
2.4. Bashash, et al. 2017. This was a 12-year, prospective mother-child cohort study. It showed a 4 to 5 point loss of IQ in offspring, associated with maternal fluoride intake, typical of a fluoridated community.
2.5. The results were startling. 300 mother/baby pairs were followed for 12 years. The mother’s fluoride exposure was measured directly via urinary fluoride level and the paired offspring’s IQ was measured (again individually) at 4 and 6-12 years of age. All the previous criticisms of the 60 or so prior cross-sectional studies, showing lowered IQ associated with fluoride, were addressed in this study.
2.6. Within a few minutes of the Bashash study being published the ADA was quoted in a Canadian newspaper as stating that the results were not relevant to water fluoridation in the USA because the study was done in Mexico City and Mexico does not fluoridate its water (it does fluoridate its salt).
2.7. This ADA commentary misses a key feature of the study: the authors used urrinary fluoride levels to monitor the mother’s exposure to fluoride and these levels give a measure of their total dose to fluoride and is independent of the source of fluoride. Thus, the location of the study (i.e. source of the fluoride) made no difference to the relevance of the findings. The study can be used to compare the findings with any city in the world for which researchers have urinary fluoride levels for pregnant women. This fact was quickly confirmed in a Canadian study.
2.8. Till et al, 2018. This study surveyed the urine fluoride levels in pregnant women across Canada. They found that the urine fluoride levels were twice as high in fluoridated communities as in non-fluoridated communities. They also found that the average levels in the fluoridated communities in Canada were almost identical to the levels found in the Mexico City study by Bashash, i.e. 0.91 versus 0.87 ppm.
2.9. Green et al., 2019. This study was funded by both the NIEHS and Health Canada and published in JAMA Pediatrics one of the most important journals on pediatrics in the world. The authors essentially replicated the Bashash, 2017 findings with one major difference, they found a lowering of IQ in boys associated with maternal fluoride exposure but not in girls. However, using two other ways of assessing maternal fluoride exposure they found IQ lowered in both boys and girls.
2.10. A 20-minute podcast, https://fluoridealert.org/fan-tv/jama-pediatrics-podcast-on-fluoride-iq/, by two of the JAMA Pediatrics editors released at the same time as the article made it clear that they knew how controversial these findings would be so they gave it a more thorough peer review than normal. They also published in the same issue of the journal an editorial explaining this and an article from Dr. David Bellinger, a leading expert on the neurotoxicity of lead, who put the Green study into the historical context of the many other fluoride-IQ studies and the parallels he saw with lead’s neurotoxicity.
2.11. It is important to note that with both the Green, 2019 and Bashash, 2017 studies this was the first time that studies had been done on fluoride exposure during fetal development. From the results obtained in both studies it became clear that the most sensitive period as far as fluoride impacting brain development is concerned (at least for boys) was during the fetal stage.
2.12. So while the water fluoridation debate has hitherto been framed as whether or not we should add fluoride to the drinking water, perhaps a better frame would be should we add fluoride to the amniotic fluid of the fetus from its first day of existence!
2.13. Till et al., 2020 showed that early infancy is another very vulnerable period as far as the brain and fluoride is concerned. Till found a large significant lowering of IQ (i.e. up to 9 IQ points) for children who were bottle-fed in fluoridated communities in Canada (F level = 0.7 ppm or less) compared to those who were bottle-fed in non-fluoridated communities.
2.14. Based on the findings in the Bashash, Green and Till studies the conclusion is that today water fluoridation in the USA–is causing a greater overall loss of IQ points to America’s children than any other factor including lead exposure and pre-term birth.
2.15. Let us be very clear about what is being said – and not being said – here.
2.16. We are not saying that atom for atom, or gram for gram, fluoride is more neurotoxic than lead. It is not. Our concern about lead levels and IQ loss is measured in parts per billion and our concerns about fluoride and IQ loss is measured in parts per million.
2.17. What we are saying is that because fluoride is deliberately added to the drinking water of millions of people every day in the USA it is leading to a greater overall loss of IQ points – at the population level – than lead. Meanwhile, the overall exposure to lead is going down. Lead is not being deliberately added to our water and in fact, vigorous steps have been taken for many years to reduce children’s exposure to lead in gasoline, paint and other products as well as efforts to replace lead water pipes.
3. The NTP’s systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity (2016-2022).
3.1. The NTP has published two drafts of its review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity, (NTP,2019, NTP,2020) undertaken at FAN’s request.
3.2. The NTP’s final report has still not been released as of June 3, 2022. The draft versions have indicated based on our analysis of their findings that of 29 High Quality (i.e. low risk of bias), 27 found a lowering of IQ and only 2 found no effect. Of these 27, 10 were conducted at 0.7 ppm or lower; another 8 conducted between 0.7 and 1.5 ppm and 9 at 1.5 ppm or higher (ISEE-2020 poster, https://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/ISEE2020-ePoster-Neurath.pdf ). These results are summarized graphically below:
The top of the half of this figure is the NTP’s summary of the quality (risk of bias) ratings given by the NTP for 29 studies. The color code ranges from green to red, where green represents low risk of bias (i.e. high-quality) and red means high risk of bias (i.e. low-quality). The lower part of the figure has been added by Chris Neurath, FAN’s research director, who has identified the water fluoridation measured in each study (see ISEE-2020 poster, https://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/ISEE2020-ePoster-Neurath.pdf ).
3.3. In other words, the claim by fluoridation promoters (e.g. the ADA and the CDC) that the lowering of IQ only occurs at much higher concentrations than used in artificial fluoridation programs is false.
3.4. Please Note: finding a lowering of IQ at 1.5 ppm offers no adequate margin of safety when you are exposing a large population of children to 0.7 ppm of fluoride in their drinking water. There are two reasons for this a) children drink different amounts of water and b) there is a wide range of sensitivity to any toxic substance among a large population. Typically, regulatory agencies like the EPA would like a margin of safety of 10, in this case 1.5 ppm only offers a margin of safety of 2.
4. The Pro-fluoridation arguments for ignoring IQ concerns.
4.1. In epidemiology it is very seldom that results only go one way. So while it is absolutely clear that the vast majority of the IQ studies have shown a reduction in IQ associated with fluoride exposure, a few have found no effect and one even purports to show fluoride improving IQ. As one would expect those who promote fluoridation have done their best to use these findings to dismiss concerns. There have also been a couple of reviews that have claimed no overall reduction in IQ. We discuss these studies and reviews below.
4.2. Broadbent et al., 2015
https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/10.2105/AJPH.2013.301857 . The draft versions of the systematic review by the NTP gave this study a low-quality rating (a high risk of bias). Even a lay reader of this study would be suspicious that it was biased. It was written by a dental researcher and fluoridation promoter, who makes no secret for his enthusiasm of fluoridation’s benefits and expresses his concerns that communities in the USA (Portland) and New Zealand (Hamilton) are rejecting fluoridation on the basis of citizens concerns on fluoride’s neurotoxicity based on what he claimed are flawed Chinese studies. Bias aside, it is a weak study. It had little power to find a difference in IQ between the children who drank fluoridated water and those who didn’t. There were nearly 1000 children who grew up in a fluoridated area but less than 100 who did not. He decreased the power still further by using exposure only via water and not via tea, toothpaste or via supplements. He also failed to control for several confounding variables, which ironically, he accused the Chinese of failing to do. This included lead exposure even though data on this was available to him on this and the same cohort has been used to study that. Finally, in the context of the recent US-government funded studies he did not consider exposure during fetal and infant development.
4.3. Aggeborn and Öhman (2016).
The Effects of Fluoride In The Drinking Water, https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/711915 . This Swedish study (written by two economists not epidemiologists) looks at populations by region in Sweden and uses the surrogate of average drinking water fluoride level (these are natural levels ranging from 0-1 ppm, Sweden is not artificially fluoridated) and then looks at population measurements for cognitive ability and achievement. Unlike the key US-government funded studies it is not based on individual measurements for either exposure or outcome. Moreover, it does not know, or control for, other sources of fluoride. These may be from dentifrices, fluoride tablets, fluoridated salt etc. Perhaps parents in known low fluoride drinking water compensate for this by giving more fluoride therapy. The authors do not (and cannot) know the answers to this.
4.4. Guth et al. 2020,
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00204-020-02725-2 and 2021, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00204-021-03072-6 . In a review authored by so many authors (29) that it looks more like a petition than a review, these authors give more weight to the weak Broadbent study than they do to the Green et al 2019 study. Such a conclusion runs in the face of normal epidemiological standards and suggests some other agenda is operating here. It is not hard to find. Most of the authors are in food science in German institutes and government bodies, many are industry friendly, and Germany fluoridates its salt. It is quite possible that they feel that a finding that fluorides lowers IQ at low doses would trigger stronger regulations on acceptable levels of fluoride in commercial food products.
4.5. Miranda et al., 2021, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-99688-w .
This a systematic review from Brazilian researchers. It is well known that the quality of such reviews can be limited by the selection criteria for the studies considered. In this case the authors only considered studies of children aged 8-12, which immediately ruled out the most important neurotoxicity studies published to date. Chris Neurath has published a full critique of this review (https://www.qeios.com/read/X3MKH8 ).
4.6. Ibarluzea et al., 2022, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935121014821?via%3Dihub
This prospective cohort study from Spain is clearly an outlier. Not only did they not find a loss of IQ in the fluoridated community compared to the non-fluoridated community, they actually found a 15 IQ point benefit for boys in the fluoridated community! How could this be? Chris Neurath, who has studied the community histories of these Spanish towns, believes that the most likely explanation is that the children in the non-fluoridated community had their IQs depressed because it was an industrial area contaminated with both and lead and arsenic. In his view, Ibarluzea et al failed to adequately control for these confounders. He actually communicated his concerns on this matter with the authors when the paper was still in its abstract form, but this only produced an angry response.
4.7. Conclusion. The weight of evidence of many human studies is that fluoride is neurotoxic for the human brain especially during fetal and infant development, and at the levels experienced in artificially fluoridated communities. As such there can be absolutely no justification for continuing the practice of water fluoridation. It should be ended without any further delay.
5. The TSCA lawsuit against the US EPA
5.1. In 2017, the EPA rejected our TSCA petition on scientific grounds which allowed us to take the matter to federal court (Region 9, San Francisco). Our trial was held in June 2020.
5.2. FAN was obtained expert testimony from some of the key researchers in the field of neurotoxicity including those who had authored key studies on fluoride discussed above. These included Howard Hu (director of the ELEMENT cohort in Mexico City which was used in the Bashash, 2017 and 2018 studies); Bruce Lanphear, a world-renowned expert on lead’s neurotoxicity and co-author of the Green, 2019 and Till, 2021 studies and Philippe Grandjean, a world-renowned expert on mercury’s neurotoxicity and author of a risk assessment (BMD analysis) on fluoride’s neurotoxicity.
5.3. EPA uses Exponent, Inc. experts. To our surprise for its experts the EPA lawyers chose not to use scientists from within their own agency, but instead used experts from the firm Exponent, Inc. This firm is notoriously industry-friendly having defended the “safety” of such toxic products and/or contaminants as dioxins, PCBs, PFOS and Monsanto’s glyphosate.
5.4. A level playing field. The judge in this case (the Court is following the science very closely and this trial offers the world a rare opportunity to examine the science of this matter on a level playing field. In this situation the EPA cannot expect any deference based on its regulatory authority. The Court will rule on the scientific merits of our case.
5.5. One important concession made by Exponent’s experts is that the four US government-funded studies (Bashash, 2017, 2018; Green, 2019 and Till, 2020) included as evidence in our case, are the highest quality human studies on fluoride conducted to date.
5.6. The Court has delayed its ruling on this case until it obtains two documents:
- The first document is a Benchmark Dose Analysis (BMD). Grandjean et al., published this in June 2021. The analysis found that a maternal urine fluoride concentration of 0.2mg/L was enough to lower IQ by 1 point. This level is exceeded 4 to 5 times in pregnant women living in fluoridated communities. Reference: A Benchmark Dose Analysis for Maternal Pregnancy Urine-Fluoride and IQ in Children, at https://fluoridealert.org/studytracker/39766/
- The second document the Court requested was the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity which they invested a few million dollars and five years to produce two draft systematic reviews, https://fluoridealert.org/researchers/the-national-toxicology-program/part-3/ . Both draft reviews stated:
“NTP concludes that fluoride is presumed to be
a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.”
5.7. However, because the future of water fluoridation is clearly in the balance, enormous pressure has been put on the NTP to water down its findings. On February 9, 2021, the NTP stated in a private statement (https://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/niehs-ntp.statement.feb-9.2021.ocr_.pdf ) that it would not complete this review, but would instead write “a state of the science” document without any conclusions. The public learned of this after EPA’s lawyers submitted the NTP’s statement into the trial record. The Court is aware of this development but has said it still wants to read whatever NTP produces.
5.8. The trial is still ongoing.
6. Fluoride and ADHD.
6.1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) has become one of the most commonly diagnosed childhood behavioral disorders in the USA. Its basic characteristics are inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. “ADHD often continues into adolescence and adulthood, which can lead to medication dependency and a lifetime of treatment” (Maddox et al.2004).
6.2. In early 2015 a study was published by Malin and Till that examined the relationship between exposure to fluoridated water and ADHD prevalence among children and adolescents, ages 4-17, in the United States.
6.3. The authors found that, the percentage of each state fluoridated as assessed in 1992, “significantly positively predicted state prevalence of ADHD in 2003, 2007 and 2011, even after controlling for socioeconomic status.”
6.4. A multivariate regression analysis showed that after socioeconomic status was controlled each 1% increase in artificial fluoridation prevalence in 1992 was associated with approximately 67,000 to 131,000 additional ADHD diagnoses from 2003 to 2011. Overall state water fluoridation prevalence (not distinguishing between fluoridation types) was also significantly positively correlated with state prevalence of ADHD for all but one year examined.” (Malin & Till, 2015). See Percent of children with ADHD (by state) for 2003, 2007 and 2011 plotted against the % of the population in each state fluoridated in 1992 (Mallin and Till, 2015) https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-015-0003-1
6.5. Bashash et al., 2018 using the same ELEMENT mother-child cohort in Mexico City that they used in their IQ study (Bashash et al, 2017) found that as the mothers’ exposure to fluoride increased (as measured in their urine) so did the number of symptoms of ADHD increase in their offspring
6.6. Riddell, et al. 2019. These authors found a staggering 284% increase in the prevalence of ADHD among adolescents in fluoridated communities in Canada compared d to non-fluoridated communities – https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412019315971?via%3Dihub
References
Connett et al, 2010 (book)
Connett C, Beck J, Micklem S. 2010. The Case Against Fluoride: How Hazardous Waste Ended Up in Our Drinking Water and the Bad Science and Powerful Politics That Keep It There. Chelsea Green (VT).
Grandjean BMD analysis, 2021
Grandjean P, Hu H, Till C, Green R, Bashash M, Flora D, Tellez-Rojo MM, Song PXK, Lanphear B, Budtz-Jørgensen. 2021. A Benchmark Dose Analysis for Maternal Pregnancy Urine-Fluoride and IQ in Children. Risk Analysis, June 8. https://fluoridealert.org/studytracker/39766/
Neurath – ISEE poster
Neurath C. Connett M. 2020. Fluoride Developmental Neurotoxicity: Dose-Response Analyses of Recent High Quality Studies. Poster for International Society for Environmental Epidemiology conference 2020. http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/neurath-2020-isee-eposter-ver11.pdf
Till 2018
Till C, Green R, Grundy JG, Hornung R, Neufeld R, Martinez-Mier A, Ayotte P, Muckle G, Lanphear. 2018. Community Water Fluoridation and Urinary Fluoride Concentrations in a National Sample of Pregnant Women in Canada. Environmental Health Perspectives 126(10):107001-13. https://fluoridealert.org/studytracker/32334/
Bashash 2017
Bashash M, Thomas D, Hu H, Martinez-Mier EA, Sanchez BN, Basu N, Peterson KE, Ettinger AS, Wright R, Zhang Z, Liu Y, Schnaas L, Mercado-García A, Téllez-Rojo MM, Hernández-Avila M. 2017. Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6-12 Years of Age in Mexico. Environmental Health Perspectives, Sept 19;125(9):097017. https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP655
Bashash 2018
Bashash M, Marchand M, Hu H, Till C, Martinez-Mier A, Sanchez BN, Basu N, Peterson KE, Green R, Schnaas L, Mercado-Garcia A, Hernandez-Avila M, Tellez-Rojo MM.2018. Prenatal fluoride exposure and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in children at 6–12?years of age in Mexico City. Environment International 121(1)658-666. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412018311814
Bellinger 2012
Bellnger DC. 2012 Comparing the population neurodevelopmental burdens associated with children’s exposures to environmental chemicals and other risk factors. NeuroToxicology 33(4):641-3. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161813X12000794
Choi 2012
Choi AL, Sun G, Zhang Y, Grandjean P. 2012. Developmental Fluoride Neurotoxicity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Environmental Health Perspectives, 120:10. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1104912
Cunningham 2021
Cunningham JEA, McCague H, Malin AJ, Flora D, Till C. 2021. Fluoride exposure and duration and quality of sleep in a Canadian population-based sample. Environmental Health 20:16. https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-021-00700-7
Cui 2018
Cui Y, Zhang B, Ma J, Wang Y, Zhao L, Hou C, Yu J, Zhao Y, Zhang Z, Nie J, Gao T, Zhou G, Liu H. 2018. Dopamine receptor D2 gene polymorphism, urine fluoride, and intelligence impairment of children in China: A school-based cross-sectional study. Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety. 165:270- 277. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0147651318308674?via%3Dihub
Green 2019
Green R, Lanphear B, Hornung R, Flora D, Martinez-Mier EA, Neufeld R, Ayotte P, Muckle G, Till C. 2019. Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada. JAMA Pediatrics. August. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2748634
Lanphear, Till and Birnbaum (Op-Ed) 2020. Op-ed: It is time to protect kids’ developing brains from fluoride. Environmental Health News. Oct 7. https://www.ehn.org/fluoride-and-childrens-health-2648120286.html
Maddox 2004
Maddox, C., & Wilson, K. B. (2004, July). Race matters: Disparities in African American children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Paper presented at the McNair Scholars Conference at Penn State University, State College, PA. http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/maddox-2004.pdf
Malin and Till, 2015
Malin AJ, Till C. 2015. Exposure to fluoridated water and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder prevalence among children and adolescents in the United States: an ecological association. Environmental Health 2015;14:17. https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-015-0003-1
Malin 2018
Malin AJ, Riddell J, McCague H, Till C. 2018. Fluoride exposure and thyroid function among adults living in Canada: Effect modification by iodine status. Environment International. Dec;121(Part 1): 667-674. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S016041201830833X
HHS 2015
U.S. Public Health Service Recommendation for Fluoride Concentration in Drinking Water for the Prevention of Dental Caries. April 2015. http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/hhs-guidelines.4-27-15.pdf
NRC 2006
NRC (National Research Council of the National Academies). 2006. Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/1157
NTP 2019
National Toxicology Program (NTP). 2019. First Draft NTP Monograph on the Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects. http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/2019.ntp_.draft-fluoride-systematic-review.online-Oct-22.pdf
NTP 2020
National Toxicology Program (NTP). 2020. First Revised Draft Monograph on the Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects. http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/ntp.revised-monograph.9-16-2020.pdf
Riddell 2019
Riddell JK, Malin AJ, Flora D, McCague H, Till C. 2019. Association of water fluoride and urinary fluoride concentrations with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Canadian youth. Environment International. 133 (Part B): 105190. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412019315971?via%3Dihub
Till 2020
Till C, Green R, Flora D, Hornung R, Martinez-Miller EA, Blazer M, Farmus L, Ayotte P, Muckle G, Lanphear B. 2020. Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort. Environmental Health Perspectives.
Urine F (by region):
severe = 2.34+1.13 mg/L
Urine F (by dental fluorosis type):
severe = 2.66+1.09 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) All children were born and raised in the respective areas. (2) Children were excluded if they had been diagnosed with physical deformation, developmental disorders, delayed mental development, emotional/behavioral obstacles or challenges, or other forms of mental disorders.
|Type of IQ Test
|CRT-RC (Combined Raven’s Test for Rural China)
|Results:
|– IQ decreased with increasing F level in urine (p < 0.01) – IQ was significantly reduced among children with severe fluorosis as compared to children without fluorosis (p < 0.05) – A trend (albeit not statistically significant) for IQ to decrease with increasing severity of dental fluorosis (NS) and with increasing severity of the region’s fluoride poisoning
|Conclusion:
|“High exposure to fluoride most definitely has an adverse effect on the development of intelligence in children, in particular on the capability of abstract inference.”
|IQ Study #29: Rocha-Amador (2007)
|Citation:
|Rocha-Amador D, Navarro ME, Carrizales L, Morales R, Calderón J. (2007). Decreased intelligence in children and exposure to fluoride and arsenic in drinking water. Cadernos de Saude Publica 23(Suppl 4):S579-87.
|Location of study:
|MEXICO. Durango State, Mexico & San Luis Potosi State.
|Size of study:
|132 children
|Age of Subjects:
|6 to 10 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels
|Lowest F village: 0.8+1.4 mg/L
Middle F village: 5.2+0.9 mg/L
Highest F village: 9.4+0.9 mg/L
|Urine Fluoride Levels
|Lowest F village: 1.8+1.5 mg/L
Middle F village: 6.0+1.6 mg/L
Highest F village: 5.5+3.3 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) A multiple regression analysis was used that controlled for blood lead levels, socioeconomic status, mother’s education, height-for-age (an index of malnutrition), and transferrin saturation. (2) Each child’s water fluoride level, and urine fluoride level, levels were individually determined. (3) The test examiner was blinded as to the children’s fluoride exposure.
|IQ Test:
|Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children–Revised Mexican Version (WISC-RM)
|Results:
|(1) Both fluoride in urine, and fluoride in water, were significantly correlated with IQ, and this correlation remained significant after controlling for lead exposure, socioeconomic status, mother’s education, malnutrition, and transferrin. (2) Fluoride’s effect on IQ was larger than the effect from arsenic.
|Conclusion:
|“We found that exposure to F in urine was associated with reduced Performance, Verbal and Full IQ scores before and after adjusting for confounders. The same pattern was observed for models with F in water as the exposure variable. . . . The individual effect of F in urine indicated that for each mg increase of F in urine a decrease of 1.7 points in Full IQ might be expected.”
|IQ Study #28: Wang (2007)
|Citation:
|Wang SX, Wang ZH, Cheng XT, Li J, Sang ZP, Zhang XD, Han LL, Qiao XY, Wu ZM, Wang ZQ. (2007). Arsenic and fluoride exposure in drinking water: children’s IQ and growth in Shanyin county, Shanxi province, China. Environmental Health Perspectives 115(4):643-7.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Shanyin County, Shanxi Province.
|Size of study:
|720 children: 21-196 per village (3 villages for each of the arsenic groups)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-12 years old
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High-Arsenic group = 0.9+0.5 mg/L
Medium-Arsenic group = 1.7+1.1 mg/L
High-Fluoride group = 8.3+1.9 mg/L
Control group = 0.5+0.2 mg/L
|Urine Fluoride levels:
|High-Arsenic group = 1.0+1.7 mg/L
Medium-Arsenic group = 2.8+1.9 mg/L
High-Fluoride group = 5.1+2.0 mg/L
Control group = 1.5+1.6 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Arsenic used as variable. Similar manganese levels in water for all groups. (2) All groups lived in rural areas with similar geographic and cultural conditions and a comparable level of socioeconomic development (years of parental education, average income, years of exposure). (3) All children currently attending school.
|Type of IQ Test
|CRT-RC (Combined Raven’s Test for Rural China)
|Results:
|– Average IQ in high-arsenic area (95.1+16.6) is significantly lower than IQ in control area (104.8+14.7). p < 0.05 – The average IQ in high-fluoride area (100.5+15.8) is also significantly lower than average IQ in control area (104.8+14.7). p < 0.05 – Significantly more children with IQ lower than 70 (mental retardation) in high-F area (4%), medium-arsenic area (3.3%), and high-arsenic area (8.3%) as compared to control (0%).
|Conclusion:
|“This study indicates that exposure to fluoride in drinking water is associated with neurotoxic effects in children.”
|IQ Study #27: Trivedi (2007)
|Citation:
|Trivedi TMH, Verma RJ, Chinoy NJ, Patel RS, Sathawara NG. (2007). Effect of high fluoride water on intelligence of school children in India. Fluoride 40(3):178-183.
|Location of study:
|INDIA. High F area: Sachana, Sanand district, Gujarat; Medium F area: Chandlodia, Ahmedabad.
|Size of study:
|190 children (89 in high F area; 101 in medium F area)
|Age of Subjects:
|12-13 years old
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High F area=5.55+0.41 mg/L
Medium F area=2.01+0.009 mg/L
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|High F area = 6.13+0.67 mg/L
Medium F area = 2.30+0.28 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) The study included only those children who were life-long residents of the areas. respective location. (2) The areas have similar nutritional status and both have middle class socioeconomic status (although Sachana is slightly poorer). (3) Iodized salt is used in both areas.
|Type of IQ Test
|Questionnaire prepared by Prof. JH Shah; standardized on the Gujarati population with 97% reliability rate in relation to the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scale
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ is lower in High-F area (91.72+1.13) than in Low-F area (104.44+1.23), p<0.001. (B) High F area has 28.09% of children with IQ below normal (over twice the percentage found in lower F area).
|Conclusion:
|“In agreement with other studies elsewhere, these findings indicate that children drinking high F water are at risk for impaired development of intelligence.”
|IQ Study #26: Fan (2007)
|Citation:
|Fan Z, Dai H, Bai A, Li P, Ro L, Li G, Zhang C, Li X. (2007). The effect of high fluoride exposure on the level of intelligence in children. Journal of Environmental Health 24(10):802-03.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Pucheng County, Shaanxi Province.
|Size of study:
|79 children (42 children in High F area; 37 children in low F area)
|Age of Subjects:
|7-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– High F area=3.15 mg/L
– Low F area=1.03 mg/L (water-improvement schemes implemented 14-18 years before study)
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|– High F area group=2.89+1.97 mg/L (range: 1.14-6.09 mg/L);
– Low F area group=1.78+0.46 mg/L (range: 1.33-2.35 mg/L) (non-significant difference, likely because F is consumed from various sources other than water)
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) The two areas have common habits and lifestyles in terms of cuisine, economy, culture, education, agricultural goods, etc.. (2) No chemical factories in area. (3) The area does not have an iodine deficiency problem.
|Type of IQ Test
|CRT-C2 intelligence module
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ in High-F area (96.11 + 12.00) is lower than Low-F area (98.41 + 14.75), although difference is not statistically significant. (B) No child in High-F area has outstanding or excellent intelligence. The respective rates in the Low-F area are 2.7% and 5.4%, respectively.
|Conclusion:
|“Exposure to high levels of fluoride is likely to cause a certain level of harm to a child’s level of intelligence.”
|IQ Study #25: Seraj (2006)
|Citation:
|Seraj B, Shahrabi M, Falahzadeh M, Falahzadeh F, Akhondi N. (2006). [Effect of highfluoride concentration in drinking water on children’s intelligence]. [Study in Persian] Journal of Dental Medicine 19(2):80-86.
|Location of study:
|IRAN
|Size of study:
|126 children (85 children from low-F village, 41 children from high-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|Not provided in English abstract (full study is in Persian)
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High F village = 2.5 mg/L
Low F village = 0.4 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|The history of illnesses affecting the nervous system, head trauma, birth weight (>2.5kg or < 2.5kg), residental history, age and sex of children were investigated by questionnaires completed by the children’s parents.
|Type of IQ Test
|Raven’s
|Results:
|“In the high fluoride area the mean IQ of children (87.9±11) was significantly lower than in the low fluoride area (98.9±12.9) (P=0.025).”
|Statistical significance
|““Based on the findings of this study, exposure of children to high levels of fluoride may carry the risk of impaired development of intelligence.”
|IQ Study #24: Wang (2005)
|Citation:
|Wang S, Zhang H, Fan W, Fang S, Kang P, Chen X, Yu M. (2005). The effects of endemic fluoride poisoning caused by coal burning on the physical development and intelligence of children. Journal of Applied Clinical Pediatrics 20(9):897-898 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:344-348).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Zhijin County, Ghizhou Province.
|Size of study:
|226 children (176 children in High F area, including 119 children with skeletal fluorosis and 57 children with only dental fluorosis; 50 children in low-F area without skeletal or dental fluorosis)
|Age of Subjects:
|7-12 years old
|Type of Exposure:
|Coal burning
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|High F group=1.352+0.457 mg/L (n=144)
Lower F group=1.611+0.467 mg/L (n=35)
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Both areas are free from iodine deficiency. (2) Both areas have similar standard of living, sanitation, culture, and availability of medical treatment.
|Type of IQ Test
|Raven’s Standard Theoretical Intelligence Test, Chinese version
|Results:
|Children from high F (endemic) areas had lower IQ than those from lower F (control) area (p<0.01). Negative correlation between urine F and IQ (p<0.01).
|Conclusion:
|“High fluoride burden has a definite effect on the intellectual and physical development of children.”
|IQ Study #23: Xiang (2003a), Xiang, (2003b)
|Citation:
|– Xiang Q, et al. (2003a). Effect of fluoride in drinking water on children’s intelligence. Fluoride 36: 84-94. – Xiang Q, et al. (2003b). Blood lead of children in Wamiao-Xinhuai intelligence study. Fluoride 36: 198-199.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Sihong County, Jiangsu Province.
|Size of study:
|512 children (222 children in high-F village, 290 children in low-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-13 years old
|Type of Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High F village=2.47+0.79 mg/L (range=0.57-4.50 mg/L)
Low F village=0.36+0.15 mg/L (range=0.18-0.76 mg/L)In the high-F village, children were subdivided into the following five fluoride water levels:Group A<1.0 mg/L;
Group B=1.0-1.9 mg/L;
Group C=2.0-2.9 mg/L;
Group D=3.0-3.9 mg/L;
Group E>3.9 mg/L.
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|High F village=3.47+1.95 mg/L
Low F village=1.11+0.39 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) The two villages have similar urine iodine levels (p>0.3), and blood lead levels (p>0.48). (2) Neither village has fluoride pollution from burning coal or other industrial sources. (3) None of the residents reported drinking brick tea. (4) Children who had been absent from either village for 2 years or longer, or who had a history of brain disease or head injury were excluded from study.
|Type of IQ Test
|CRT-RC (Combined Raven’s Test for Rural China)
|Results:
|(A) Mean IQ of high F village (92.02+13.00) is lower than low F village (100.41+13.21), p<0.01. (B) Higher drinking water F is significantly associated with higher rates of mental retardation (IQ<70) and borderline intelligence (IQ=70-79), p<0.05. (C) Children’s IQs are not related to urinary iodine, family income, or parent’s education level.
|Conclusion:
|“In endemic fluorosis areas, drinking water fluoride levels greater than 1.0 mg/L may adversely affect the development of children’s intelligence.”
|IQ Study #22: Li (2003)
|Citation:
|Li Y, Jing X, Chen D, Lin L, Z Wang Z. (2003). Effects of endemic fluoride poisoning on the intellectual development of children in Baotou. Chinese Journal of Public Health Management 19(4):337-338 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:161-64).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Baotou, Inner Mongolia.
|Size of study:
|936 children (720 children from high-F endemic area; 236 children from low-F control area)
|Age of Subjects:
|6-13 years old
|Source of F exposure:
|Water
|Fluoride exposure levels:
|“The region classified as endemic was designated using the 1981 standards for designation of endemic regions laid out in 1981’s Standards for Endemic Fluorosis Prevention and Treatment Work”
|Type of IQ Test
|Illustrated version of the Chinese Standardized Raven Test for children in rural areas
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ of children in endemic area (92.07) somewhat lower than that of control area (93.78), NS. (B) Rate of children with low IQ (<69) greater in endemic area (10.38%) than in control area (4.24%) (“high statistical significance”, but no p value given).
|Conclusion:
|“In our study, we found that the average IQ of children in a fluoride endemic area was somewhat lower than the control, but the result was not statistically significant (p > 0.05). The percentage of children with fluorosis, however, was higher as compared to the control, and this was very significant statistically.”
|IQ Study #21: Shao (2003)
|Citation:
|Shao Q, Wang Y, Li L, Li J. (2003). Study of cognitive function impairment caused by chronic fluorosis. Chinese Journal of Endemiology 22(4):336-38.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Bijie City (high F area) and Tongren area (control area), Guizhou Province.
|Size of study:
|88 adults (49 adults in High-F area; 39 adults in Low-F area)
|Age of Subjects:
|Aged 30-50 (High-F area = 42+6 years; Low-F area = 43+6 years)
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Fluoride exposure levels:
|Adults in high-F area diagnosed as suffering from fluoride poisoning (as evident by dental and skeletal changes). Water F levels not provided.
|Confounding Factors:
|Non-iodine deficient areas. Exclusions of mental disorders caused by mental retardation, brain organic and somatic diseases. All farmers. Similar distribution of age, sex, education level.
|Type of IQ Test
|Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale test for Rural China (WATS-RC); Associated learning (AL) test; Digit Span (DS) test; Similarity test; Speech fluency test (SFT); Comprehension test.
|Results:
|(A) Significantly lower operation score on IQ test in high F area (48-54) versus low F area (52-59), p < 0.01. (B) Lower total IQ score in high F area (78-100, average) than in low F area (109-118, average-high), although not statistically significant (C) High F subjects have significantly lower scores on several of the performance tests (speech fluency, recognition, similarity, p < 0.01, and digit span, p < 0.05), and this correlates with elevated levels of oxidative stress.
|Conclusion:
|“The results suggest that some cognitive function limitations exist in those suffering from chronic fluoride poisoning, and its biologic basis may be related to the levels of SOD and NO [indices of oxidative stress].”
|IQ Study #20: Wang (2001)
|Citation:
|Wang X, Wang L, Hu P, Guo X, Luo X. (2001). Effects of high iodine and high fluorine on children’s intelligence and thyroid function. Chinese Journal of Endemiology 20(4):288-90.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Binzhou and Dezhou, Qingyun County, Shandong Province.
|Size of study:
|513 children (322 children from school in high iodine/high fluoride area; 193 children from school in lower iodine/lower fluoride area).
|Age of Subjects:
|8-12 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– High iodine/high fluoride area=2.97 mg/L – Lower iodine/lower fluoride area=0.5 mg/L
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|– High iodine/high fluoride = 3.08+1.03 mg/L – Low iodine/low fluoride = 0.82+0.56 mg/L
|Type of IQ Test
|CRT-RC (Combined Raven’s Test for Rural China)
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ is lower in High-F area than in Low-F area (76.67+7.75 vs. 81.67+11.97), although the difference does not reach statistical significance. (B) The rate of extremely low and borderline IQ is higher in the High F areas than in the Low F areas (16.67% vs. 10% and 36.67% vs. 16.67, respectively), although these differencese do not reach statistical significance.
|Conclusion:
|“High iodine and high fluorine have certain influence on children’s intelligence and thyroid function.”
|IQ Study #19: Hong (2001)
|Citation:
|Hong F, Cao Y, Yang D, Wang H. (2001). Research on the effects of fluoride on child intellectual development under different environmental conditions. Chinese Primary Health Care 15(3):56-57 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41(2):156–60).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Wukang, Boxing, and Zouping counties, Shangdong Province.
|Size of study:
|205 children (32 controls; 85 High F; 32 High-F/High Iodine; 28 High F/Low Iodine; 28 Low F/Low Iodine)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– Control area = 0.75 mg/L – High F only = 2.90 mg/L – High F/High I = 2.85 mg/L – High F/Low I = 2.94 mg/L – Low F/Low I = 0.48 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|– Areas have same geographical features and standard of living.
|Type of IQ Test
|Chinese Standardized Raven’s Test for Rural areas (CRT-R)
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ of High F/Low I group (68.38+19.12) and Low F/Low I group (75.53+6.92) is lower than control group (82.79+8.98), p<0.01. (B) IQ of High F/Low I group is lower than Low F/Low I group, p<0.01. (C) Significant interaction exists between High Fluoride and Low Iodine, p<0.01. (D) IQ ranking of high F groups show significant deficits compared to control, p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“The IQ results of this study show no significant difference between the average IQs of those children from the high fluoride only areas and the high fluoride/high iodine areas, however the result from the high fluoride/low iodine group show statistically significant differences as compared to that of the low fluoride/low iodine group. In short, it appears that the presence or lack of iodine is a more significant factor in both the prevalence of goiter and average IQ.”
|IQ Study #18: Lu (2000)
|Citation:
|Lu Y, Sun L, Wu LN, Wang X, Lu W, Lis SS. (2000). Effect of high-fluoride water on intelligence of children. Fluoride 33:74-78.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Tianjin Xiqing District.
|Size of study:
|118 children (60 children in High-F village; 58 children in Low-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|10-12 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– High F village = 3.15+0.61 mg/L – Low F village = 0.37+0.04 mg/L
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|– High F village = 4.99+2.57 mg/L – Low F village = 1.43+0.64 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Children included in the study are lifelong residents of study area. (2) Villages have similar population size, social, economic and educational backgrounds. (3) Children with congenital or acquired neurological disorders were excluded.
|Type of IQ Test
|Chinese Combined Raven’s Test, Copyright 2 (CRT-C2)
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ of children from High F village (92.27+20.45) is lower than children from Low F village (103.05+13.86), p<0.005. (B) More “retarded” (IQ=<70) and “borderline” intelligence (IQ=70-79) children in high F group (21.6%) than in low F group (3.4%), p<0.005. (C) Significant inverse relationship exists between urinary F and IQ.
|Conclusion:
|“The findings of this study thus replicate those of earlier studies and suggest that a real relationship exists between fluoride exposure and intelligence.”
|IQ Study #17: Zhang (1998)
|Citation:
|Zhang J, Yao H, Chen Y. (1998). The effect of high levels of arsenic and fluoride on the development of children’s intelligence. Chinese Journal of Public Health 17(2):119.
|Location of Study:
|CHINA. Kuitun region, Urumqi.
|Size of Study:
|164 children
|Age of Subjects:
|4-10 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|For the 4 to 8 year olds, the fluoride level their entire life (including during fetal development) was between 0.49 and 0.81 ppm. The 9 year olds were exposed to high fluoride (level not provided) during fetal development. The 10 year olds were exposed to high fluoride during fetal development and their first year of life.
|Type of IQ Test:
|50-point evaluation tests created by Japanese researcher, Shigeo Kobayashi
|Results:
|No difference in IQ among the 4 to 8 year olds, a slight (non-significant) reduction in IQ among the 9 year olds (who were exposed to fluoride during fetal development), and a significant reduction among the 10 year olds (who were exposed during fetal development and their first year of life).
|Conclusion:
|“Even though there were differences in the results from the 10 year-old subjects from the normal comparative group, in contrast to subjects from the high fluoride high arsenic group and the high fluoride group, these results might not be overtly representative as less number of subjects from the high fluoride group has been tested.”
|IQ Study #16: Yao (1997)
|Citation:
|Yao L, Deng Y, Yang S, Zhao J, Wang X, Cui Z. (1997). Comparative assessment of the physical and mental development of children in endemic fluorosis area with water improvement and without water improvement. Literature and Information on Preventive Medicine 3(1):42-43.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province.
|Size of study:
|823 children (326 children from fluorosis area with water improvement; 183 children from fluorosis area without water improvement; 314 children from non-fluorosis area)
|Age of Subjects:
|7-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– Fluorosis area without water improvements = 2.0 mg/L- Fluorosis with water improvements = 0.33 mg/L (prior to improvement 8 years before study, the F level was 2.0 mg/L)- Non-fluorosis area = 0.4 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|
– All children born locally.
– Areas in study have adequate iodine exposure and similar levels of economic development, living conditions, school size, and number of teachers.
|Type of IQ Test
|CRT-RC (Combined Raven’s Test for Rural China)
|Results:
|(A) Children in fluorosis area (without water improvement) have lower average IQ than children in fluorosis area (with water improvement) for all age groups, p<0.01. (B) Children in fluorosis area without water improvement have lower average IQ than children in non-fluorosis area for all age groups, p<0.01. (C) Children born prior to water improvement program in fluorosis area with water improvement have lower average IQ than children in non-fluorosis area, p<0.05. (D) No significant difference in intelligence exists between children born after water improvement and children in non-fluorosis area.
|Conclusion:
|“These results show that water improvement and defluoridation can improve the mental and physical development of children in a fluorosis area.“
|IQ Study #15: Yao (1996)
|Citation:
|Yao L, Zhao J, Wang X, Cui Q, Lin F. (1996). Analysis on TSH and intelligence level of children with dental Fluorosis in a high fluoride area. Literature and Information on Preventive Medicine 2(1):26-27.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province.
|Size of study:
|536 children (78 children from high-fluorosis area; 188 children from light-fluorosis area; 270 children from non-fluorosis area)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-12 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High-F area: <11 mg/L Low-F area: 2.0 mg/L Control area: 1.0 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Children in each of the three areas have adequate iodine exposure as determined through urine analysis. (2) The three areas have similar economic development, schools, and teachers.
|Type of IQ Test
|Raven test—Associative Atlas (Version of Chinese village)
|Results:
|(A) Average IQ of children with dental fluorosis in high-fluorosis area and light-fluorosis areas is lower than children in non-fluorosis area, p<0.01. (B) Average IQ of children with dental fluorosis from high-fluorosis area is lower than those from light-fluorosis area, p<0.05. (C) Rate of high IQ (>120) is lower in high-fluorosis area (3.85%) and light-fluorosis area group (6.91%) than non-fluorosis area (10.74%) (no p value given).
|Conclusion:
|“The results of the intelligence tests show that a high level of fluoride influences children’s IQ, which is consistent with some previous data. It is worth mentioning that the higher the degree of dental fluorosis, the more negative the impact on the children’s intelligence level. This is an issue which merits utmost attention.”
|IQ Study #14: Zhao (1996)
|Citation:
|Zhao L, Liang G, Zhang D, Wu X. (1996). Effect of high-fluoride water supply on children’s intelligence. Fluoride 29: 190-192.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Shanxi Province.
|Size of study:
|320 children (160 children from high-F village; 160 children from lower-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|7-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High-F village = 4.12 mg/L Lower-F village = 0.91 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Similar occupations, living standards, and social customs in the two villages. (2) Only children whose mothers lived in the village during pregnancy were included in study. (3) Parents’ educational level was determined (and found to have a significant influence on IQ, p < 0.01).
|Type of IQ Test
|“Official intelligence quotient (IQ) tests lasting 40 minutes”
|Results:
|Children in High-F village have significantly lower average IQ (97.69+13.00) than children in lower-F village (105.21+14.99), p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“The results of this study indicate that intake of high-fluoride drinking water from before birth has a significant deleterious influence on children’s IQ in one of two similar villages.”
|IQ Study #13: Wang (1996)
|Citation:
|Wang G, et al. (1996). A study of the IQ levels of four- to seven-year-old children in high fluoride areas. Endemic Diseases Bulletin 11(1):60-6 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:340–43).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Shehezi, Xinjiang Province.
|Size of study:
|230 children (147 children from High-F village; 83 children from Low-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|4-7 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water & Coal-Burning
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– All wells = 0.58-8.60 mg/L – High F area = > 1.0 mg/L – Low F area = < 1.0 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Children were excluded from study if they had a low intellectual ability due to genetic inheritance, past illness, malnutrition, uses of medication, or other reasons. (2) “Significantly greater” percentage of children with below average head circumference in High F area (18.37%) than in Control area (9.64%) (no p value given).
|Type of IQ Test
|Wechler Preschool and Primary Scale of Intelligence (WPPSI)
|Results:
|(A) Average Total IQ in High F group (95.64+14.34) is lower than in control group (101.23+15.84), p<0.05. (B) Average Performance IQ in High F group (94.33+14.76) is lower than in Control group (101.77+18.12), p<0.01. (C) Average Verbal IQ is not significantly different. (D) In High F area, children with below-normal head circumference have lower average IQ (89.07+15.69) than those with normal head circumference (97.13+8.06), p<0.01.
|Conclusion
|“The results show that a high fluoride intake has a clear influence on the IQ of preschool children, manifesting itself primarily as damage to performance intelligence.”
|IQ Study #12: Duan (1995)
|Citation:
|Duan J, Zhao M, Wang L, Fang D, Wang Y, Wang W. (1995). A comparative analysis of the results of multiple tests in patients with chronic industrial fluorosis. Guizhou Medical Journal 18(3):179-180.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Guiyang, Guizhou Province.
|Size of study:
|157 adults (72 adults with diagnoses with industrial fluorosis; 43 adults exposed to occupational fluoride but without industrial fluorosis; 42 non-exposed workers)
|Age of Subjects:
|35 to 62 yrs
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Occupational exposures
|Air Fluoride Levels
|Avg = 2.21 mg/m3
|Confounding Factors:
|Non-exposed workers had similar work conditions, economic status, and lifestyle habits.
|Type of IQ Test
|Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale revised by Prof Gong Yaoxian of Human Medical Sciences University (WAIS-RC)
|Results:
|Average IQ of workers with industrial fluorosis was significantly lower (68 to 72) than fluoride-exposed workers without industrial fluorosis (84.5), and IQ of fluoride-exposed workers without fluorosis (84.5) was significantly lower than IQ of non-exposed workers (99.4).
|Conclusion:
|“it may be determined that industrial fluorine poisoning has gradually progressive effects on the normal function and metabolism of the adult brain and other aspects of the nervous system. With the progression of the course of fluorosis, neurological damage gradually worsens, with the degree of damage closely related to the length of exposure to fluorine, nail fluorine content, and other factors. Damage from high concentrations of fluorine not only affects bones and ligaments, tendons, and other soft tissue, but is also quite widespread throughout the entire nervous system. This is of major significance for worker protection and other areas.”
|IQ Study #11: Li (1995)
|Citation:
|Li X, Zhi J, Gao R. (1995). Effect of fluoride exposure on intelligence in children. Fluoride 28:189-192.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Anshu and Zhijin counties, Guizhou Province.
|Size of study:
|907 children (230 children from severe fluorosis area; 224 children from medium fluorosis area; 227 children from slight fluorosis area; 226 children from non-fluorosis area)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-13 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Coal burning
|Urine Fluoride Levels
|– Severe dental fluorosis = 2.69 mg/L – Medium dental fluorosis = 2.01 mg/L – Slight dental fluorosis = 1.81 mg/L – No dental fluorosis = 1.02 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) All children of Han nationality.(2) Children were excluded from study if they had congenital or acquired diseases “not related to fluoride.” (3) Groups separated by intervals of 6 months in age.
|Type of IQ Test
|China Rui Wen’s Scaler for Rural Areas
|Results:
|Average IQ of children in severe (80.3+12.9) and medium (79.7+12.7) fluorosis areas is lower than the slight (89.7+12.7) and non-fluorosis (89.9+10.4) areas, p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“A high fluoride intake was associated with a lower intelligence.”
|IQ Study #10: Xu (1994)
|Citation:
|Xu Y, Lu C, Zhang X. (1994). The effect of fluorine on the level of intelligence in children. Endemic Diseases Bulletin 9(2):83-84.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Shandong Province.
|Size of study:
|330 children (8 groups of 21-97 children categorized based on fluoride and iodine content of water)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|– High Fluoride/High Iodine = 3.9 mg/L – High Fluoride/Low Iodine = 2.0 mg/L – High Fluoride = 1.8 mg/L – Low Fluoride = 0.38-0.5 mg/L – Control Area = 0.8 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Water iodine level used as variable. (2) Child’s pre-school education history was determined. (3) Parent’s literacy was determined.
|Type of IQ Test
|Bient-Siman
|Results:
|(A) Children in areas with high-fluoride and low-iodine have significantly lower IQs than children in areas with high-fluoride and high-iodine, p < 0.01. (B) More children have low IQ (< 69) in areas with High F/High I (10.53%), High F only (7.32%), and High F/Low I (12.82%) than in control group (1.61%)
|Conclusion:
|“The number of children whose level of intelligence is lower is significantly increased in regions of high fluoride/iodine, regions of high fluoride only, regions of high fluoride/low iodine, against their respective comparative groups. . . . This could be demonstrative of the fact that fluoride acts to increase the toxicity and worsen the occurrence of thyroid swelling.”
|IQ Study #9: Li (1994)
|Citation:
|Li Y, Li X, Wei S. (1994). Effects of high fluoride intake on child mental work capacity: Preliminary investigation into the mechanisms involved. Journal of West China University of Medical Sciences 25(2):188-91 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:331-35).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Sichuan Province.
|Size of study:
|158 children from two neighboring townships (107 children with various degrees of dental fluorosis; 51 children with no dental fluorosis)
|Age of Subjects:
|12-13 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Food contaminated by coal smoke
|Fluoride Content of Grain:
|– Children with no dental fluorosis = 0.5 mg/kg- Children with dental fluorosis (HiF1) = 4.7 mg/kg- Children with dental fluorosis (HiF2) = 5.2 mg/kg- Children with dental fluorosis (HiF3) = 31.6 mg/kg
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) The areas have similar levels of fluoride in water (0.3 mg/L) and air (0.02-0.51 mg/m3) and similar levels of zinc in soil. (2) The areas townships have similar economic and cultural status, lifestyle, dietary habits, basic constituents of food. (3) Age, gender, and grade level of the children are kept “as constant as possible.” (4) Children with acute or chronic diseases not related to fluoride were excluded from study.
|Type of IQ Test
|Mental Work Capacity determined by number of letters found (NLF), rate of error (RE), index of mental capacity (IMC), short-term memory capacity (SMC), visual reaction time (RT).
|Results:
|(A) Children with dental fluorosis in mid-exposure group (HiF2) have reduced short-term mental capacity (p<0.05), reduced mental capacity index (p < 0.01), and reduced NLF scores (p<0.01) as compared to children with no fluorosis and children with lower exposure.(B) Children with dental fluorosis in high-exposure group (HiF3) have reduced short-term mental capacity (p<0.01), reduced mental capacity index (p < 0.01), and reduced NLF scores (p<0.01) as compared children with no fluorosis and children with low exposure.
|Conclusion:
|“As shown in this study, the mental work capacity (MWC) of the two groups of children with grade 3 dental fluorosis was lower than the two groups with no dental fluorosis. . . . This indicates that early, long-term exposure to excess fluoride causes deficits in memory, attention, and reaction time, but 12–13 year-old children with only recent exposure show no major effects. Studies [on human fetuses] have already shown that the developing brain is one of the ripest targets for disruption by fluoride poisoning. Given that before six years of age the human brain is in its fastest stage of development, and that around seven and eight basic structural development is completed, therefore the brain is most vulnerable to damage from excess fluoride intake before this age.”
|IQ Study #8: Yang (1994)
|Citation:
|Yang Y, Wang X, Guo X, Hu P. (1994). The effects of high levels of fluoride and iodine on intellectual ability and the metabolism of fluoride and iodine. Chinese Journal of Epidemiology 15(4):296-98 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:336-339).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Shandong Province.
|Size of study:
|60 children (30 from high-F village, 30 from Low-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|8-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High F/High Iodine area = 2.97 mg/L Control area = 0.5 mg/L
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|High F/High Iodine area = 2.08+1.03 mg/L Control area = 0.82+0.56 mg/L
|Type of IQ Test
|Chinese Comparative Scale of Intelligence Test
|Results:
|(A) Children in high F/high iodine area have lower IQ (76.67+7.75) than those in low F area (81.67+11.97), although the difference is not statistically significant.(B) Greater percentage of children have moderately low IQ (<79) in High F/High Iodine area (76.67%) than in control area (36.67%), p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“An excess of fluoride and a lack of iodine in the same environment has been shown to have a marked effect on child intellectual development, causing a more significant intellectual deficit than lack of iodine alone.”
|IQ Study #7: An (1992)
|Citation:
|An J, Mei S, Liu A, Fu Y, Wang Q, Hu L, Ma L. (1992). The effects of high fluoride on the level of intelligence of primary and secondary students. Chinese Journal of Control of Endemic Diseases 7(2):93-94.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Xingshunxi Town, Guyang County, Inner Mongolia (4 neighboring villages with high fluoride centered around Wubu Ziyao village and 6 neighboring villages with lower fluoride centered around Hada Heshao Village).
|Size of study:
|242 children (121 children from high-F villages and 121 children from the low-F villages)
|Age of Subjects:
|7-16 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High-F villages = 2.1+7.6 mg/L Control villages = 0.6+1.0 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Dental fluorosis rates were determined in both areas (90.9% in High-F area vs. 21.5% in Low-F area). (B) Both areas are in the countryside, are 15 km from each other, and share the same Han ethnicity. (C) The geography, culture, education, living standard, and social economic conditions are “very similar.”
|IQ Test:
|Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children
|Results:
|(A) Children in the High-F villages have significantly lower IQs at each age group studied: 7-10 (p < 0.02); 11-13 (p < 0.01); 14-16 (p < 0.03); 7-16 (p < 0.01). (B) Significantly more children in High-F villages have “critical state” IQ, p < 0.01. (C) When children within the High-F villages are stratified into highest-F (5.2-7.6 mg/L), and lowest-F levels (2.1-3.2 mg/L), the children in the higher-F areas had significantly lower IQ than the lower-F areas (p < 0.05).
|Conclusion
|“The results show that the level of intelligence of primary and secondary students from the high fluoride area and that of primary and secondary students from the non-high fluoride area had very significant differences, proving that high fluoride has adverse effects on the mental development of students. The higher the water fluoride is, the lower the level of IQ.”
|IQ Study #6: Lin (1991)
|Citation:
|Lin FF, Aihaiti, Zhao HX, Lin J, Jiang JY, Malmaiti, and Aiken. (1991). The relationship of a low-iodine and high-fluoride environment to subclinical cretinism in Xinjiang. Endemic Disease Bulletin 6(2):62-67 (republished in Iodine Deficiency Disorder Newsletter Vol. 7(3):24-25).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Hetian prefecture, Xinjiang.
|Size of study:
|749 children (250 children in High-F/Low Iodine area; 256 children in Low-F/Low-Iodine area; and 243 children in Low F/Low Iodine area)
|Age of Subjects:
|7-14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High F/Low Iodine = 0.88 mg/L Low F/Low Iodine = 0.34 mg/L Control area = n/a
|Urine Fluoride Levels:
|High F/Low Iodine = 2.56 mg/L Low F/Low Iodine = 1.34-1.61 mg/L Control area = 1.6 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|(1) Lower socioeconomic status in all areas. (2) Areas have similar nationalities, habits, customs, and income.
|IQ Test:
|CRT-RC (Combined Raven’s Test for Rural China)
|Results:
|Children from the High F/Low Iodine area have significantly lower IQs (IQ=71) than children from the Low F/Low Iodine area (IQ=77-79; p<0.05), and control area (IQ=96); p<0.01).
|Conclusion:
|“The significant differences in IQ among these regions suggests that fluoride can exacerbate central nervous lesions and somatic developmental disturbance caused by iodine deficiency.”
|IQ Study #5: Guo (1991)
|Citation:
|Guo X, Wang R, Cheng C, Wei W, Tang L, Wang Q, Tang D, Liu G, He G, Li S. (1991). A preliminary investigation of the IQs of 7-13 year old children from an area with coal burning-related fluoride poisoning. Chinese Journal of Endemiology 10(2):98-100 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41(2):125–28).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Xinshao County, Hunan Province.
|Size of study:
|121 children (60 children with mild to severe fluorosis from an endemic area where coal is used as a fuel source; 61 children from a non-endemic area where wood is used as a fuel source)
|Age of Subjects:
|7 to 13 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Coal burning (Fluoride levels in water < 0.5 mg/l in both areas)
|Blood Fluoride Levels:
|Endemic area=0.1483+0.0473 mg/L Non-endemic area=0.1044+0.0652 mg/L (p<0.01)
|Confounding Factors:
|The two areas are neighboring townships with “very similar” economies, cultures, living standards, lifestyles, public health, and education.
|IQ Test:
|Chinese Binet IQ Test
|Results:
|(A) Children from endemic fluorosis area have lower average IQ (76.7) than children in non-endemic area (81.4), p<0.05. (B) A greater percentage (30%) of children in endemic area have low IQ (<69) than in non-endemic area (11.5%), p<0.05.
|Conclusion:
|“In summary, although diminished intellectual ability can result from a multitude of factors (both innate and acquired) that influence neural development and cell division in the cerebrum, the comparison conducted in this study of two areas where the other environment factors are basically the same shows clear differences in IQ, and it [is] probable that this difference is due to a high fluoride environment.”
|IQ Study #4: Chen (1991)
|Citation:
|Chen Y, Han F, Zhou Z, Zhang H, Jiao X, Zhang S, Huang M, Chang T, Dong Y. (1991). Research on the intellectual development of children in high fluoride areas. Chinese Journal of Control of Endemic Diseases 6(Suppl):99-100 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:120–24).
|Location of study:
|Linyi County, Shanxi Province, China
|Size of study:
|CHINA. 640 children (320 children from High-F village; 320 children from Lower-F village)
|Age of Subjects:
|7 to 14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High-F village = 4.55 mg/L Lower-F village = 0.89 mg/L
|Confounding Factors:
|The occupations, culture, standard of living, lifestyle habits, access to health and transportation facilities are “essentially the same” between the two areas.
|IQ Test:
|Rural version of Chinese Standardized Raven Test
|Results:
|Average IQ of children in High-F village (100.24+14.52) significantly lower than children in lower-F village (104.03+14.96), p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“The results of this study indicate that there is significant difference between the intellectual ability of the 7–14 year old children from the [fluorosis] endemic area and those of the control, and moreover that the average IQ of the children from the endemic area is clearly lower.”
|IQ Study #3: Sun (1991)
|Citation:
|Sun M, et al. (1991). Using drawing tests to measure intelligence in children from areas impacted by combined Al-F endemic toxicosis (Shuicheng, Guizhou). Journal of Guiyang Medical College 16(3):204-06.
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Guizhou Province: Liupanshui City (endemic fluorosis area) and Guiyang City (non-endemic area)
|Size of study:
|420 children (196 children from endemic fluorosis area; 224 children from non-endemic area)
|Age of Subjects:
|6.5-12 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|N/A
|Fluoride exposure levels:
|N/A
|Confounding factors:
|(1) Majority of children of farmers. (2) Children with bone and joint deformities or nervous system symptoms were excluded from study.
|IQ Test:
|Drawing test for children (Japanese researcher’s Shigeo Kobayashi’s 50-point scoring method).
|Results:
|Children from endemic fluorosis area had lower IQ than those from non-endemic area at all ages except <7 (p < 0.05)
|Excerpt:
|“From these results, it can be concluded that excessive consumption of fluorine and aluminum in the early stage of development directly impacts the development of the human brain, which causes the delayed intellectual development seen in children living in the endemic areas.”
|IQ Study #2: Qin (1990)
|Citation:
|Qin LS, Cui SY. (1990). Using the Raven’s standard progressive matrices to determine the effects of the level of fluoride in drinking water on the intellectual ability of school-age children. Chinese Journal of the Control of Endemic Diseases 5(4):203-04 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:115–19).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Jing County, Hubei Province.
|Size of study:
|447 children (141 children from High-F area; 159 children from “normal” F area; 147 children from low-F area)
|Age of Subjects:
|9 to 10.5 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Levels:
|High F = 2.1-4.0 mg/L“Normal” F = 0.5-1.0 mg/LLow F = 0.1-0.2 mg/L
|Confounding factors:
|All children had grown up drinking well water in their home village.
|IQ Test:
|Raven’s Standard Progressive Matrices
|Results:
|Children in High F (21.17%) and Low F (23.03%) areas had lower average IQ scores than children in normal F area (28.14%), p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“All of these finding serve to indicate that both high and low fluoride can affect the normal development and function of the cerebrum as well as the entire nervous system causing a decrease in intellectual ability.”
|IQ Study #1: Ren (1989)
|Citation:
|Ren D, Li K, Liu D. (1989). A study of the intellectual ability of 8-14 year-old children in high fluoride, low iodine areas. Chinese Journal of Control of Endemic Diseases 4(4):251 (republished in Fluoride 2008; 41:319-20).
|Location of study:
|CHINA. Shandong Province.
|Size of study:
|329 children (160 children in High F/low Iodine area: 169 children in Low-F/Low Iodine area)
|Age of Subjects:
|8 to 14 years old
|Source of Fluoride Exposure:
|Water
|Fluoride exposure levels:
|N/A
|Confounding factors:
|Both study groups had low iodine intake.
|IQ Test:
|Wechsler Intelligence Test
|Results:
|– Average IQ of children in the High Fluoride/Low Iodine group (IQ=64.8) significantly lower than the children in the Low Fluoride/Low Iodine group (IQ = 85.0), p<0.01.- The percentage of children with low IQ (<69) significantly greater in High F/Low Iodine group (40.6%) than in Low Fluoride/Low Iodine group (13.6%), p<0.01.
|Conclusion:
|“From the results it is evident that disrupted child intellectual development is among the effects on the human body from a harmful environment containing both high fluoride and low iodine, and this disruption is clearly much more serious than the effects of iodine deficiency alone.”
Appendix B
The 9 fluoride-IQ studies finding no association between fluoride and IQ:
|
IQ No-Effect Study #9: (Ibarluzea – 2021)
|Citation
|
2021. Prenatal exposure to fluoride and neuropsychlogical development in early childhood: 1-to4 years old children.
By Ibarluzea J, Gallastegi M, Santa-Marina L, Jiménez Zabala A, Arranz E, Molinuevo A, Lopez-Espinosa MJ, Ballester F, Villanueva CM, Riano I, Sunyer J, Tardon A, Lertxundi A. Environmental Research, October.
|Note from FAN:
|This study found a statistically significant beneficial effect oß for boys’ IQ. This equated to an increase of 15 IQ points for boys living in fluoridated communities. FAN will be providing a critique of this study at a later date.
|Location of Study:
|Gipuzkoa, Spain -the Infancia y Medio Ambiente (Childhood and Environment, INMA) birth cohort
|Size of Study:
|316 to 248 mother-child pairs
|Age of Subjects:
|1 – 4 years of age
|Source of Fluoride:
|Drinking water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|According to the authors: “From the food and drink questionnaires administered during pregnancy, we identified the ten most consumed BW [bottled water] brands and then ascertained that F levels in these brands ranged from 0.07 to 0.48 mg/L.”
|Type of IQ Test
|
Bayley Scales (age of 1) and the McCarthy Scales (age of 4).
“No association was found between MUFcr [maternal urinary Fluoride adjusted by creatinine] levels and Bayley Mental Development Index score. Nevertheless, regarding the McCarthy scales, it was found that per unit (mg/g) of MUFcr across the whole pregnancy, scores in boys were greater for the verbal, performance, numeric and memory domains… For girls, there was not any cognitive score significantly associated with MUFcr, being the sex-F interactions significant (P interaction <0.05). Including other toxicants levels, quality of family context or deprivation index did not substantially change the results.”
|Conclusions:
|“In boys, positive associations were observed between MUFcr and scores in cognitive domains at the age of 4. These findings are inconsistent with those from some previous studies and indicate the need for other population-based studies to confirm or overturn these results at low levels of F in CDW.”
|
IQ No-Effect Study # 7: Soto-Barreras-2019
|Citation:
|
2019. Effect of fluoride in drinking water on dental caries and IQ in children.
Soto-Barreras U, Escalante-Villalobos KY, Holguín-Loya B, Perez-Aguirre B, Nevárez-Rascón A, Martínez-Martínez RE, Loyola-Rodríguez JP. Fluoride 52(3 Pt 3):474-482.
|Location of Study:
|Chihuahua, Mexico
|Size of Study:
|161 children
|Age of Subjects:
|9 to 10 years of age
|Source of Fluoride
|Water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|39% of the drinking water samples were above 1.5 mg/L. In addition, almost 50% of the study population referred to tap water as being their main source of consumption.
|Type of IQ Test:
|Raven’s Colored Progressive Matrices (RCPM)
|Results
|No relationship was found between intellectual ability and fluoride exposure variables such as, dental fluorosis, levels of fluoride in drinking water and urine, and exposure dose.
|Conclusions:
|In conclusion, our results suggest that fluoride exposure above 1.0 mg/L in drinking water acts as a protective factor against dental caries. No evidence was found for fluoride-associated cognitive deficits… further research is needed to clarify whether or not fluoride may possibly have adverse effects on brain development.
|
IQ No-Effect Study #7: Broadbent, 2015
|Citation:
|
2015. Community water fluoridation and intelligence: prospective study in New Zealand.
Broadbent JM, Thomson WM, Ramrakha S, Moffitt TE, Zeng J, Foster Page LA, Poulton R. American Journal of Public Health 105(1):72-76. [Published ahead of print on May 15, 2014].
|Note from FAN:
|
The study from NZ reports no association between fluoridation and IQ. As recognized by Dr. Philippe Grandjean, there are several glaring problems with this study, however, including the fact that virtually all of the children in the “non-fluoridated” community used fluoride supplements (a prescription drug designed to deliver the same amount of fluoride a child would get from drinking fluoridated water). FAN discusses these problems here.
|Location of Study:
|Dunedin, New Zealand
|Size of Study:
|Prospective study of a general population sample of those born in Dunedin, NZ, between April 1, 1972, and March 30, 1973. Data on IQ were available for 992 and 942 study members in childhood and adulthood, respectively.
|Age of Subjects:
|The cohort of 1037 children (91% of eligible births; 52% boys) was constituted at age 3 years. IQ assessed repeatedly between ages 7 to 13 years and at age 38 years
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|0.7 – 1.0 ppm and 0.0 – 0.3 ppm
|Type of IQ Test:
|For children up to 13 years: Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale-Revised. For adults: Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale—Fourth Edition (WAIS-IV).
|Results:
|No clear differences in IQ because of fluoride exposure were noted. These findings held after adjusting for potential confounding variables, including sex, socioeconomic status, breastfeeding, and birth weight (as well as educational attainment for adult IQ outcomes).
|Conclusions:
|These findings do not support the assertion that fluoride in the context of Community Water Fluoridation programs is neurotoxic.
|
IQ N0-Effect Study #6: Kang, 2011
|Citation:
|
2011. Effects of fluoride and arsenic in drinking water on children’s intelligence.
Kang JQ, Cheng YB, Wu KG. Chinese Journal of School Health 32(6):679-81. [Chinese text]
|Location of Study:
|
Hangjinhou Qi, Inner Mongolia
|Size of Study
|
268 students
|Age of Subjects:
|NA
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|The average concentrations of fluoride and arsenic in drinking water were (1.24±0.74) mg/L and (0.13±0.16) mg/L, which were higher than limits of national standard.
|Type of IQ Test:
|Chinese combined Raven’s Test. In addition, questionnaire survey was conducted to find out information including general information of households, source of drinking water, health of subjects and intelligence-related factors.
|Results:
|The intelligence quotient (95.9±14.2) of girls exposed to arsenic >0.05 mg/L in drinking water was lower than IQ of girls (101.3±13.2) exposed to low level arsenic (<0.05 mg/L). IQ of boys had not been observed significant difference between high and low level of arsenic exposure. Adjusted OR of effect of arsenic on girls’ IQ was 2.81. On the other hand, IQs of children exposed to high and low level of fluoride in drinking water showed no significant difference.
|Conclusions
|Children’s exposure to arsenic of high concentration in drinking water probably has adverse effects on their intelligence development in some degree. Girls’ IQ seem more susceptible to arsenic.
|
IQ No-Effect Study # 5: Li, 2010
|Citation:
|
2010. Investigation and Analysis of Children’s IQ and Dental Fluorosis in a High Fluoride Area.
Authors: Li X, Hou G, Yu B, Yuan C, Liu Y, Zhang L, Hao Z. Chinese Journal of Pest Control 26(3):230-31. [Translated from Chinese to English by FAN] [Chinese text
|Note from FAN:
|
The study did not compare a high fluoride area against a low-fluoride area. Instead, it compared the IQs of children with dental fluorosis in a high-fluoride area with the IQs of children without dental fluorosis in the same high-fluoride area.
|Location of Study:
|Primary school in an area with high-fluoride water villages with endemic fluorosis in Kai Feng, Qi County.
|Size of Study
|676 children
|Age of Subjects:
|7 to 10 years
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|The content of fluoride in the drinking water was 2.47 ±0.75mg/L. Dental fluorosis and intelligence quotients (IQ) were determined in 374 males and 302 females. In total, 347 were diagnosed as having dental fluorosis, producing a prevalence rate of 51.33%.
|Type of IQ Test:
|Chinese combined Raven’s test.
|Results:
|
The average IQ among the children in the high fluoride area was 98.06 and the rate of mental retardation was 5.47%. Intelligence distribution in the children with and without dental fluorosis did not show any difference, and no sex-specific differences in intelligence were found.
The area does not have a deficiency of iodine and there is no known pollution source.
|Conclusions
|The long-term consumption of high fluoride water may adversely affect children’s intellectual development.
|
IQ No-Effect Study # 4: He, 2010
|Citation:
|
2010. Investigation of children’s intelligence quotient and dental fluorosis in drinking water-type of endemic fluorosis area in Pucheng county Shaanxi province before and after drinking water change.
He M, Zhang C. Chinese Journal of Epidemiology 29:547-48. [Article in Chinese]
|Location of Study:
|Endemic fluorosis area Pucheng County in Shaanxi Provence.
|Size of Study
|200 chidren
|Age of Subjects:
|8 to 12 years
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water from endemic fluorosis area and non-endemic area
|Water Fluoride Level:
|NA
|Type of IQ Test:
|Raven’s test
|Results:
|The rates of child dental fluorosis in changed water and unchanged water endemic fluorosis areas were 28. 50% (57/200), 87.88% (203/231), respectively, the difference was statistically significant (x2=159.19, P <0.01), while dental fluorosis indices were 0.57, 1.97, was marginal, moderate epidemic. Children with IQ above 90 was accounted for 89.5% (179/200), 91.5% (183/200) in changed water and unchanged water endemic fluorosis area respectively, the difference was not significant (x2=0.46, P >0.05).
|Conclusions
|Changed water may decrease the incidence of child dental fluorosis, but has no obvious effect on children’s IQ development in endemic fluorosis area.
|
IQ Study # 3: (Calderon, 2000) No-Effect Study
|Citation:
|
2000. Influence of fluoride exposure on reaction time and visuospatial organization in children.
|Note from FAN:
|This is a conference abstract from the 2000 Annual Conference of the ISEE (International Society for Environmental Epidemiology). No full study has been published. The study found that fluoride exposure was associated with other indices of neurotoxicity, including impaired visual-spatial organization.
|Location of Study:
|San Luis Potosi, Mexico
|Size of Study
|61 children
|Age of Subjects:
|6 to 8 years
|Source of Fluoride:
|Tap water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|1.2 to 3 mg/L.
|Type of IQ Test:
|
|Results:
|Mean value of fluoride in urine was 4.3 mgF/g creatinine (1.6–10.8). Mean PbB value was 6.2 ug/dl(2.0–15.6). After controlling by significant confounders, urinary fluoride correlated positively with reaction time and inversely with the scores in visuospatial organization. IQ scores were not influenced by fluoride exposure.
|Conclusions
|An increase in reaction time could affect the attention process, also the low scores in visuospatial organization could be affecting the reading and writing abilities in these children.
|
IQ No-Effect Study # 2: Spittle, 1998
|Citation:
|
1998. Intelligence and fluoride exposure in New Zealand Children (abstract).
Spittle B, Ferguson D, Bouwer C. Fluoride 31:S13.
|Note from FAN:
|This study of a fluoridated community in NZ made no attempt to ascertain the urinary fluoride levels of the children. This is particularly important to do in studies of western populations because there is now a great deal of overlap in fluoride exposures between children living in fluoridated vs. non-fluoridated communities. This overlap in exposure is due to several facts including: (1) frequent prescription of fluoride supplements to children in non-fluoridated areas; (2) ingestion of large amounts of fluoride toothpaste; (3) exposure to fluoridated water through processed foods and beverages; (4) exposure to fluoride through pesticides; and (5) exposure to fluoride from Teflon. Thus, any IQ study of western populations that does not include a measurement of individual fluoride exposure will be unlikely to find an association between fluoride and IQ.
|Location of Study:
|Christchurch New Zealand
|Size of Study
|A birth cohort of 1265 children born in 1977
|Age of Subjects:
|8-9 years. The children were grouped according to the duration of fluoridation exposure to age 7 years with the groups being exposed for 0, 1-3, 4-6 and 7 years.
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|half of the participants resided in Waimairi County, fluoridated with 1 ppm of fluoride, while the other half resided in non-fluoridated Christchurch with 0.1 ppm.
|Type of IQ Test:
|Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC-R)
|Results:
|The mean IQs (WISC-R) at 8 years for these groups were 100.0, 99.04, 99.40 and 100.5 (p>0.30). The values at 9 years were 99.9, 99.3, 98.7 and 101.2 (p>0.70).
|Conclusions
|There was no trend for IQ to decline with increasing exposure to fluoridated water. In fact those who lived for 7 years in an area with fluoridated water had the highest mean IQ scores, although this difference was not statistically significant.
|
IQ No-Effect Study # 1: Hu, 1989
|Citation:
|
1989. Research on the Intellectual Ability of 6-14 Year Old Students in an Area with Endemic Fluoride Poisoning.
Hu Y, Yu Z. Collection of papers and abstracts of 4th China Fluoride Research Association. 6:73. [Translated from Chinese to English by FAN] [Chinese text]
|Location of Study:
|Hongwu Elementary School, Ankang city, Shaanxi Province
|Size of Study
|This study investigated the IQs of 379 students in total, including 198 students from the endemic region with IQs ranging from 68 to 105 and average IQ of 85.15 as well as 181 students for the non-endemic region with IQs ranging from 60 to 107 and an average IQ of 84.90, (t = 0.79, p>0.05).
|Age of Subjects:
|Elementary school students and adults.
|Source of Fluoride:
|Water
|Water Fluoride Level:
|The endemic area has a fluoride content of 7.00 ppm; the neighboring areas show no sign of fluoride poisoning, each having less than 0.8ppm of fluoride in their water.
|Type of IQ Test:
|Chinese comparative testing
|Results:
|
– there were no significant statistical differences due to age or gender
– both areas show only average or below average IQs, with 28.29% and 29.28% of children in the “low” category in the endemic and non-endemic regions, respectively, and there was no “excellent” students in either area; even the 100-110 range had only 5.10% and 6.63% of students within that range, respectively.
– The IQs of adults from the areas were also measured, and the intellectual ability and even the life expectancy of people from the endemic region appeared to be higher than the non-endemic region, indicating that the effect of fluoride poisoning on intellectual ability is negligible.
|Conclusions
|“this region is economically and culturally underdeveloped with life here difficult, and the results suggest that the intellectual development of all the children studied is poor… These results suggest nutritional deficits and social, economic, and cultural underdevelopment are the primary factors in low intellectual ability seen in both the subjects and the control, but further research should be done to determine if the excess zinc or manganese found in grains consumed in the region may also be playing a role.”
Appendix C
The Mother-Offspring Fluoride Studies
There are now 9 Mother-Offspring fluoride studies. Eight of the studies revealed that the fetus and the formula-fed infant (Till 2020) are the most vulnerable to fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Seven of the nine studies measured the urinary levels of pregnant women for fluoride as it is the most accurate indicator of daily total fluoride intake. The urinary fluoride levels taken from the pregnant mothers were compared to the IQ of their offspring (up to 12 years of age) in blinded tests where the examiners were unaware of the subject’s fluoride exposure status at the time of the neurodevelopmental exams. Certain high levels of fluoride in the pregnant women’s urine were found to significantly impact the IQ, or neurodevelopment, of the offspring. These high urinary fluoride levels are found in pregnant women living in fluoridated cities as well as in naturally-occurring high fluoride areas. The first study on urinary fluoride levels in pregnant women in the U.S. was published in April 2020. The U.S. and Canada have the same “optimum” level for fluoridation schemes: 0.7 mg/L fluoride. Lastly, no government agency has performed a risk assessment on the effects of water fluoridation on the pregnant woman, the fetus, or the bottle-fed infant.
9. Cantoral et al. (2021) reported lower IQ in children at 24 months of age.
This study, Dietary fluoride intake during pregnancy and neurodevelopment in toddlers: a prospective study in the Progress Cohort, included 103 mother-infant pairs. It was performed in Mexico where salt is fluoridated. ‘The practice of adding salt to a meal was reported by 27% of the participants.” According to the authors,
“To our knowledge, this is the first prospective and longitudinal study to examine associations between maternal fluoride intake from food and beverages during pregnancy and offspring neurodevelopment. Our findings are consistent with two other prospective cohort studies from Mexico that measured urinary fluoride levels in pregnancy…
“In the mixed-effects longitudinal model, we observed a statistically significant negative association between dietary fluoride intake in pregnancy and cognitive score (averaged across both time points) in boys, but not girls (interaction p value = 0.07) (Table 4). Specifically, a 0.5 mg increase in dietary fluoride intake during the third trimester and across pregnancy (i.e. trimesters 2 and 3) was associated with a 3.10-point (95% CI: -5.67, -0.53) and 3.46-point (95% CI: -6.23, -0.70) lower cognitive score in boys, respectively…
“In this prospective cohort study, higher exposure to fluoride from food and beverage consumption in pregnancy was associated with reduced cognitive outcome, but not with language and motor outcome in male offspring over the first two years of life. Given the ubiquity of fluoride in food and beverages, it will be important to develop recommendations for how vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, may limit dietary fluoride intake to minimize potential adverse health risks of the unborn fetus.”
8. Till et al. (2020) reported lower IQ in children at 3 – 4 years of age.
Titled, Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort and funded by the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), it was published in Environment International. The authors “examined whether feeding status (breast-fed versus formula-fed) modified the impact of water fluoride and if fluoride exposure during fetal development attenuated this effect.” The mothers urinary fluoride (MUF) levels were used as a proxy of fetal fluoride exposure. A second model estimated the association between fluoride intake from formula and child IQ. According to the authors:
- Consumption of formula reconstituted with fluoridated water can lead to excessive fluoride intake.
- Breastfed infants receive very low intake of fluoride.
- We compared IQ scores in 398 children who were formula-fed versus breastfed during infancy.
- IQ scores were lower with higher levels of fluoride in tap water.
- The effect was more pronounced among formula-fed children, especially for nonverbal skills
7. Green et al. (2019) reported lower IQ in children between 3 – 4 years of age.
Titled Association Between Maternal Fluoride ExposureDuring Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada, and published in JAMA Pediatrics, this study took place in 6 Canadian cities with 512 mother-child pairs. Women living in areas with fluoridated tap water compared with nonfluoridated water had significantly higher mean urinary fluoride concentrations. A 1-mg/L increase in urinary fluoride levels was associated with a 4.49-point lower IQ score in boys, but there was no statistically significant association with IQ scores in girls. A 1-mg higher daily intake of fluoride among pregnant women was associated with a 3.66 lower IQ score in boys and girls. According to the authors, the urinary fluoride levels observed in this study are “typically found in white North American women.” This study was also funded by the U.S. NIEHS.
6. Bashash et al. (2017) reported lower IQ in children at 4 years of age and between 6 to 12 years of age.
This study by Bashash et al., titled Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico, was published in September 2017 in the prestigious journal Environmental Health Perspectives
The researchers followed up to 299 women-offspring pairs in Mexico during a 12-year period and reported that the fluoride levels in the urine of the pregnant women was the factor for a loss of 5 to 6 IQ points in the offspring at ages 4 and 6-12 years of age. The fluoride levels in the urine of the pregnant women are similar to what is found in adults in fluoridated communities in the U.S. This study, as well as the following one by Thomas et al., was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. NIEHS.
5. Thomas et al. (2018) reported lower IQ in children between 1 to 3 years of age.
This study by Thomas et al., titled, OPV – 2 Prenatal fluoride exposure and neurobehavior among children 1–3 years of age in Mexico, was presented at a conference on epidemiology in Germany in March 2018. Only the abstract of the study has been published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine. This abstract reports pregnant women’s fluoride exposure is linked to lower IQ in their children at one- to three-years-old at levels commonly found in U.S. women. The authors of this study said that their findings “suggest higher in utero exposure to fluoride has an adverse impact on offspring cognitive development that can be detected earlier, in the first three years of life.”
4. Bashash et al. (2018) on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder:
This paper, Prenatal fluoride exposure and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in children at 6–12 years of age in Mexico City, was also funded by NIEHS. The authors reported:
- Higher concentration of maternal urinary fluoride was associated with more ADHD-like symptoms in school-age children.
- Prenatal exposure to fluoride was most strongly associated with behavioral ratings of inattention, but not hyperactivity and impulse control.
- Findings are consistent with the growing body of evidence suggesting neurotoxicity of early-life exposure to fluoride
3. Valdez Jiménez et al. (2017) reported lower IQ in children between the ages of 3 to 15 months.
This was the first mother-infant pair study performed by a team from three universities in Mexico. The study is titled In utero exposure to fluoride and cognitive development delay in infants by Valdez Jiménez et al. and was published in the journal Neurotoxicology on March 1, 2017. This study differs from the other two studies discussed above inasmuch as the pregnant women in the study lived in areas of high naturally occurring fluoride in the drinking water. The authors noted that “cognitive alterations in children born from exposed mothers to F could start in early prenatal stages of life.”
- this study had 65 mother-baby pairs
• the IQ testing took place between the ages of 3 to 15 months
• this study took place in an area with high naturally occurring levels of fluoride in the drinking water (called endemic hydrofluorosis areas).
• Over 81.5% of the samples of tap water were above 1.5 mg/l with the highest value of 12.5 mg/.
• 33.8% of the births were pre-term. The authors stated, “We found higher levels of F in urine across trimester in premature compared with full term.”
• The authors state, “In this study near to 60% of the children consumed contaminated water and the prevalence of children with IQ below 90 points was 25% in the control group (F urine 1.5 mg/g creatinine) in comparison with the 58% of children in the exposed group (F urine >5 mg/g creatinine)… Our data suggests that cognitive alterations in children born from exposed mothers to F could start in early prenatal stages of life.”
2. Li et al. (2004) reported significant differences in the behavioral neurological assessment score in 1 to 3 day-old offspring
This Chinese study, Effects of high fluoride level on neonatal neurobehavioral development, was first published in 2004, translated into English and re-published in 2008 in the journal Fluoride 41(2):165–170.
- Ninety-one full-term, normal neonates were randomly selected for observation, 46 were male and 45 female.
- A urine sample was collected after the pregnant women were hospitalized but before labor began
- The standard neonatal behavioral neurological assessment (NBNA) method was used for measurements, which were carried out by professionals (pediatric department physicians working in neonatal section trained in national NBNA training program)
- In the high fluoride group the urinary fluoride level averaged 3.58±1.47 mg/L, significantly higher than the normal range of 0.18–2.6 mg/L and was significantly different from the fluoride level in urine samples from the control group. When compared with the fluoride result in urine samples from the control group (1.74±0.96 mg/L), the difference is statistically very significant (p<0.01).
- The two study groups are located in the same area with similar climate, living habits, economic and nutritional conditions, and cultural backgrounds. There is no industrial fluoride contamination in the endemic fluoride or the non-endemic control area. As can be seen in Table 1, there was no statistically significant difference in the delivery mode, birth weight, infant length, and sex.
- As seen in Table 2, neonatal neurobehavioural assessment of the neonates from the high fluoride group and the control group indicated that the neurobehavioural capability and agonistic muscle tension from the high fluoride group were impaired, resulting in a statistically significant lower overall (total) assessment score than in the control group (p<0.05).
- Table 3 shows that the various neurobehavioral capabilities, such as non-biological visual, biological visual, and auditory directional reactions of the neonates from the high fluoride group lagged behind those of the control group with differences that are statistically significant (p<0.05).
1. Chang et al. (2017) reported significant differences in the mental development index and psychomotor development index of the offspring at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months of age.
This study, Analysis on the Effect of Coal-Burning Fluorosis on the Physical Development and Intelligence Development of Newborns Delivered by Pregnant Women with Coal-Burning Fluorosis, was conducted in China and published in the Chinese Journal of Control of Endemic Diseases 32(8):872-873.
- • 118 newbors in this study: The Observation Group: 68 newborns from coal-burning high-fluoride areas (called endemic fluorosis areas). The Control Group: 50 full-term newborns delivered by healthy pregnant women.
- The type of test used: Mental development index (MDI) and psychomotor development index (PDI) (assessed using the Standardized Scale for the Intelligence Development of Children formulated by the Children Development Center of China [CDCC]).
- The body weight, body length, head circumference, chest circumference, upper arm circumference and top arm length of newborns in the observation group were all significantly lower than those in the control group, and their differences were statistically significant (P < 0.05).
- At 3, 6, 9 and 12 months after birth, the grades of body weight development and body-length development of infants in the control group were significantly higher than those in the observation group (P < 0.05);
- Both the Mental development index and the psychomotor development index of infants in the observation group were significantly lower than those in the control group (P < 0.05).
- The socioeconomic status of all the three villages were the same in both endemic and control areas.
- The results suggest that maternal exposure to high levels of fluoride have a significant impact on the intelligence development of newborns.
What were the fluoride levels that caused the harm?
Urine tests are a better indicator of daily total fluoride intake than is the concentration of fluoride in the drinking water. Testing urine for fluoride provides one of the best indicators for all exposures to fluoride whether its through ingestion of water and food or through inhalation.
The Bashash et al. (2017) study found a very large effect. An increase in urine fluoride of 1 mg/L was associated with a drop in IQ of 5 to 6 points. To put this into perspective with the fluoride levels ingested by the Mexican mothers and the levels ingested in fluoridated parts of the U.S., the average fluoride intake in the Mexican mothers was about the same as that in women in the U.S. It was not substantially higher. The range of fluoride levels in Mexico also corresponded closely to the range found in most of the U.S. The higher levels were similar to what is found in areas in the U.S. with fluoridated water, and the lower levels were similar to what is found in most unfluoridated parts of the U.S.
Most of the Mexican women had urine fluoride between 0.5 and 1.5 mg/L. Studies have found that adults in the U.S. have between about 0.6 and 1.5 mg/L, almost exactly the same range. From the low end of that range to the high end is a difference of 1 mg/L which is what caused the 5 to 6 IQ point difference in the children of the study.
In the latest Green et al. (2019) study, an increase in urine fluoride of 1 mg/L was associated with a drop in IQ of 4.49 points in boys. The authors noted that women living in areas with fluoridated tap water compared with nonfluoridated water had significantly higher mean urinary fluoride levels.
A 2018 national survey of urinary fluoride levels in pregnant women in Canada
This study by Till et al., published on October 11, 2018, found that pregnant women in “optimally” fluoridated Canada have significantly higher levels of fluoride in their urine than women living in non-fluoridated communities. This study also showed that pregnant Canadians had fluoride urinary levels similar to those that reduced IQ in offspring in the study by Bashash et al. (2017). The U.S. NIH-funded Bashash study reported a lowering of 5 to 6 IQ points in the offspring. These findings suggest that the results from Bashash’s Mexico City study may be appliicable to Canada and the U.S. as both countries use 0.7 mg/L fluoride in their fluoridation schemes.
The study: Till C, Green R, Grundy JG, Hornung R, Neufeld R, Martinez-Mier A, Ayotte P, Muckle G, Lanphear. 2018. Community Water Fluoridation and Urinary Fluoride Concentrations in a National Sample of Pregnant Women in Canada, Environmental Health Perspectives.
Appendix D
List of studies on fluoride’s neurotoxicity funded by U.S. government agencies
The U.S. agencies:
NIEHS (National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences) has responsibility for the NTP (National Toxicology Program). The NIEHS is the research arm of U.S. regulatory agencies. The NTP is best known for its Reports on Carcinogens.
NIDCR (National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research) is a pro-fluoridation federal agency. It funds the majority of studies on dental research in the U.S.
EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has responsibility for ensuring “safe” fluoride levels in drinking water. The EPA has never performed a risk assessment on pregnant women, the fetus, or the formula-fed infant living in fluoridated communities. According to the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies, these are the very populations most at risk to fluoride’s neurotoxicity.
CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The Division of Oral Health at the CDC is the nation’s promoter of fluoridation. They recently contracted to bring to market a system to fluoridate small communities using ‘sodium fluorosilicate tablets’ which they estimate will allow up to 19 million more Americans to drink fluoridated water.
NOTE: Not all studies funded by U.S. agencies are listed below, but we will attempt to identify all the studies as we find them.
|Year,
Grantee
|
Author, Study, Journal
|Finding
|2022
(March)NIH,NIEHS,EPA
|
Goodman et al.
Domain-specific effects of prenatal fluoride exposure on child IQ at 4, 5, and 6–12 years in the ELEMENT cohort.
Environmental Research
|“The negative association between prenatal fluoride exposure and longitudinal IQ was driven by decrements in non-verbal intelligence (i.e. PIQ [Performance IQ] ), suggesting that visual-spatial and perceptual reasoning abilities may be more impacted by prenatal fluoride exposure as compared to verbal abilities.”
|2022
(Feb)NIEHS
|
Spinu et al.
Probabilistic modelling of developmental neurotoxicity based on a simplified adverse outcome pathway network.
Computational Toxicology
|This paper is complex and contains many Figures and Tables.
Figure 4 ranks Sodium Fluoride (NaF) in the medium category for developmental neurotoxicity.
Figure 3 shows probability of NaF for impairment of learning, memory and cognitive function.
|2021
(Dec)NIEHS
|
Adkins & Brunst:
Impacts of Fluoride Neurotoxicity and Mitochondrial Dysfunction on Cognition and Mental Health: A Literature Review.
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
|“… there is no agreed-upon mechanism for the neurotoxic effects of fluoride; however, fluoride can induce mitochondrial damage, including decreasing circulating mitochondrial DNA content, dysregulating biogenesis, and circular structure loss. Additionally, many neurodevelopmental conditions have mitochondrial underpinnings. More work is needed to elucidate the impact and timing of fluoride exposure on mental health and the role of mitochondrial function as a biological mechanism.”
|2021
(Oct)NIEHS
|
Adkins et al.
Fluoride exposure during early adolescence and its association with internalizing symptoms.
Environmental Research
|
• Adolescents with elevated urinary fluoride concentrations exhibit more somatization symptoms.
• Males may represent an at-risk population for fluoride-related internalizing behaviors.
• While somatization is typically comorbid with anxiety and depression, fluoride concentrations were not associated with increased depressive or anxiety symptoms.
“This is the first study to link fluoride exposure and internalizing symptoms, specifically somatization. Somatization represents an interface of physical and psychological health. Continued follow-up will help shed light on the sex-specific relationship between fluoride and mental health and the role of somatization.”
|2021
(Aug)NIEHS
|
Cantoral et al.
Dietary fluoride intake during pregnancy and neurodevelopment in toddlers: A prospective study in the Progress Cohort.
NeuroToxicology
|
Lowered IQ
“In the mixed-effects longitudinal model, we observed a statistically significant negative association between dietary fluoride intake in pregnancy and cognitive score (averaged across both time points) in boys, but not girls (interaction p value = 0.07) (Table 4).
“These findings suggest that the development of nonverbal abilities in males may be more vulnerable to prenatal fluoride exposure than language or motor abilities, even at levels within the recommended intake range.”
|2021
(June)NIEHS
|
Grandjean et al.
A Benchmark Dose Analysis for Maternal Pregnancy Urine-Fluoride and IQ in Children.
Risk Analysis
|The analysis found that a maternal urine fluoride concentration of 0.2 mg/L was enough to lower IQ by 1 point. This level is exceeded 4 to 5 times in pregnant women living in fluoridated communities.
|2021
(June)NIEHS,EPA
|
Castiblanco-Rubio et al.
Dietary Influences on Urinary Fluoride over the Course of Pregnancy and at One-Year Postpartum.
Biological Trace Element Research
|No significant observations made in this study.
|2021
(June)NIEHS
|
Ayele et al.
Neuro-medical manifestations of fluorosis in populations living in the Main Ethiopian Rift Valley.
Environmental Geochemistry and Health
|Headache and joint pain reported by 67.1% and 56.3% of the participants as the most common neurological manifestation.
|2021
(Feb)NIEHS
|
Cunningham et al.
Fluoride exposure and duration and quality of sleep in a Canadian population-based sample.
Environmental Health
|“In summary, fluoride intake among infants younger than 6 months may exceed the tolerable upper limits if they are fed exclusively with formula reconstituted with fluoridated tap water. After adjusting for fetal exposure, we found that fluoride exposure during infancy predicts diminished non-verbal intelligence in children…”
|
2020
NIEHS
|
Till et al.
Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort.
Environment International
|
Lowered IQ
“In summary, fluoride intake among infants younger than 6 months may exceed the tolerable upper limits if they are fed exclusively with formula reconstituted with fluoridated tap water. After adjusting for fetal exposure, we found that fluoride exposure during infancy predicts diminished non-verbal intelligence in children…”
|2020
(Sept)NIH
|
Farmus et al.
Critical Windows of Fluoride Neurotoxicity in Canadian Children.
Environmental Research
|
• The strongest association between fluoride and Performance IQ was during the prenatal window; the association was also significant during infancy.
• Within sex, the association between fluoride and PIQ significantly differed across the three exposure windows
• The susceptibility of infants to fluoride from drinking water is further amplified by their higher level of water intake than adults on a per body-weight basis (Snodgrass, 1992) and lower ability to detoxify exogenous compounds than adults.
In particular, formula-fed infants, whose formula is made with fluoridated water, have an approximate 70-fold higher fluoride intake than exclusively breastfed infants
(Ekstrand, 1981; Zohoori et al., 2018; US EPA, 2010). Thus, level and timing of fluoride exposure are critical for determining the window of greatest vulnerability for neurodevelopmental outcomes.
|
2020
NIH,
EPA
|
Uyghurturk et al.
Maternal and fetal exposures to fluoride during mid-gestation among pregnant women in northern California.
Environmental Health
|The first U.S. study of urinary fluoride levels in pregnant women as well as fluoride levels in serum and the amniotic fluid of pregnant women.
|
2020
NIEHS
|
Green et al.
Sex-Specific Neurotoxic Effects of Early-Life Exposure to Fluoride: a Review of the Epidemiologic and Animal Literature.
Current Epidemiology Reports
|Compared with females, male offspring appear to be more sensitive to prenatal, but not postnatal, exposure to fluoride. We discuss several sex-specific mechanisms and emphasize the need for future research.
|
2019
NIEHS
|
Green et al.
Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada.
JAMA Pediatrics
|
Lowered IQ
“In this study, maternal exposure to higher levels of fluoride during pregnancy was associated with lower IQ scores in children aged 3 to 4 years. These findings indicate the possible need to reduce fluoride intake during pregnancy.”
|
2019
NIEHS,
NIDCR,
NIH
|
Lu et al.
Fluoride related changes in behavioral outcomes may relate to increased serotonin.
Physiology & Behavior
|This is both a human and animal study.
• Fluoride added to drinking water postnatally, resulted in reduced anxiety in mice.
• Increased fluoride was associated with significantly increased serum serotonin in mice and in children.
• Fluoride concentrations in brain increased with increased time of exposure.
• Serotonin immunolocalization was increased in long term fluoride exposed brain.
|
2019
NIEHS
|
Grandjean P.
Developmental fluoride neurotoxicity: an updated review.
Environmental Health
|Conclusion: The recent epidemiological results support the notion that elevated fluoride intake during early development can result in IQ deficits that may be considerable. Recognition of neurotoxic risks is necessary when determining the safety of fluoride-contaminated drinking water and fluoride uses for preventive dentistry purposes.
|
2018
NIEHS
NIH
|
Bashash et al.
Prenatal fluoride exposure and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in children at 6–12 years of age in Mexico City.
Environment International
|
Higher concentration of maternal urinary fluoride was associated with more ADHD-like symptoms in school-age children.
Prenatal exposure to fluoride was most strongly associated with behavioral ratings of inattention
|
2018
NIEHS
NIH
|
Till et al.
Community Water Fluoridation and Urinary Fluoride Concentrations in a National Sample of Pregnant Women in Canada.
Environmental Health Perspectives
|The first national survey in Canada of urinary fluoride levels in pregnant women.
|
2017
NIEHS
NIH,
EPA
|
Bashash et al.
Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico.
Environmental Health Perspectives
|
Lowered IQ
“In this study, higher prenatal fluoride exposure, in the general range of exposures reported for other general population samples of pregnant women and nonpregnant adults, was associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring at age 4 and 6–12 y.”
|
2017
NIEHS
|
Rango et al.
Biomarkers of chronic fluoride exposure in groundwater in a highly exposed population.
Science of The Total Environment
|“The finding of exceptionally high F– concentrations in water, fingernail clippings and urine in this region should motivate further investigations of other potential health consequences such as bone disease and abnormalities in the function of the neurological and endocrine systems.”
|
2016
NIH
|
Thomas et al.
Urinary and plasma fluoride levels in pregnant women from Mexico City.
Environmental Research
|“To our understanding, this is the first large exposure assessment of fluoride during multiple time points of pregnancy using two different biomarkers (urine, plasma). Where other studies have provided exposure data for the last trimester and delivery, our work examined exposure trends from the first month of pregnancy through delivery and found that levels in urine and plasma are relatively stable. Specifically, the population-average pattern of fluoride levels over time were fairly stable.”
|
2015
NIH
|
González-Horta et al.
A Concurrent Exposure to Arsenic and Fluoride from Drinking Water in Chihuahua, Mexico.
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
|
“… significant differences were found in U-tAs and U-F– levels between males and females. Specifically, urine from women contained on average less tAs (41.5 vs 59.4 ng/mL) and F– (1.9 vs 2.4 µg/mL) than urine of men.
“Notably, both signs of dental fluorosis and skin lesions typical of the chronic iAs exposure (keratosis and changes in pigmentation) were observed in several participants during the introductory medical exam (unpublished data). Previously, dental fluorosis was reported for 80% of the population in this area as a consequence of the high F– levels in drinking water (0.7 to 8.6 mg/L) [40]. Although the adverse effects of the isolated exposures to iAs and F– have been widely studied and are relatively characterized, the potential effects associated with the simultaneous exposure have not been systematically examined.
“… immediate measures should be taken to reduce the exposure, particularly for vulnerable population, and specifically for pregnant women and children. The role of F– exposure in the health risks previously attributed to iAs exposure alone [19,20] should be systematically studied.”
|
2015
NIDCR
|
Broadbent et al.
Community Water Fluoridation and Intelligence: Prospective Study in New Zealand.
American Journal of Public Health
|This is one of eight (8) fluoride IQ studies that found no association between exposure to fluoride and reduced IQ. [74 studies found the opposite effect.] The NTP rated this study as relatively low quality and high risk of bias. There are several glaring problems with this study including the fact that virtually all of the children in the “non-fluoridated” community used fluoride supplements (a prescription drug designed to deliver the same amount of fluoride a child would get from drinking fluoridated water). FAN discusses these problems here.
|
2014
NIEHS
NIH
|
Grandjean & Landrigan.
Neurobehavioural effects of developmental toxicity.
The Lancet Neurology
|“In 2006, we did a systematic review and identified five industrial chemicals as developmental neurotoxicants: lead, methylmercury, polychlorinated biphenyls, arsenic, and toluene. Since 2006, epidemiological studies have documented six additional developmental neurotoxicants—manganese, fluoride, chlorpyrifos, dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, tetrachloroethylene, and the polybrominated diphenyl ethers.”
|
2006
CDC
|
Macek et al.
Blood lead concentrations in children and method of water fluoridation in the United States, 1988-1994.
Environmental Health Perspectives
|“… Our analysis does not offer support for the hypothesis that silicofluorides in community water systems increase PbB [lead-blood] concentrations in children. On the other hand, given the limitations of our data, our analyses cannot refute a possible link between water fluoridation method and lead uptake in children, particularly among those who live in older dwellings [built before 1946] …”
+++