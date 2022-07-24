Important Lawsuit Update

Tuesday’s status hearing for our TSCA case against the U.S. EPA in federal court has been rescheduled yet again, this time for three months from now, on Tuesday, September 20th.

The Court has been awaiting the final publication of the National Toxicology Program’s state of the science review on fluoride’s neurotoxicity before moving on to the next phase of the trial. The NTP’s review was expected to be published in 2021, but continues to be delayed.

We will provide additional information and updates as they become available.

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

