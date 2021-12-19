National Institutes of Health to perform a Letter review of NTP’s State of the Science Report on Fluoride’s neurotoxicity

NIH Information Quality
Draft NTP Monograph on the State of the Science
on Fluoride and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive
Health Effects
|Document, Report, or Other Product Information
|Title:
|Draft NTP Monograph on the State of the Science on Fluoride and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects
|Subject:
|The overall objective of this evaluation was to conduct a systematic review of published literature concerning the potential for exposure to fluoride to affect neurodevelopment and cognition. The review only addresses whether exposure to fluoride from any source could present a potential hazard (i.e., has the potential to cause harm, at any exposure level, including exposures that are higher than those typically encountered in the United States). Benefits of fluoride with respect to oral health are acknowledged but not addressed in this monograph.
|Purpose (e.g., abstract):
|This letter review to be initiated in Summer 2021 is to conduct external peer review of the draft NTP Monograph on the State of the Science on Fluoride and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects.
|ISI or HISA:
|No
|Link to Information Product:
|IC:
|NIEHS
|IC Division, Office, or Program:
|Division of the National Toxicology Program
|NIH Contact:
|Sheena Scruggs
(984) 287 – 3355
sheena.scruggs@nih.gov
|Review Description:
|External scientific experts will review the draft report via letter
|Date of Review:
|2021-07-01
|Reviewer Names and Expertise
|Number of Reviewers:
|5
|Reviewer Nominations Requested?
|Upcoming Panels, Events:
|Technical/Draft Reports, Public Comments and Presentations:
|Past Roster, Notices, Meeting UPdates:
|Reviewer Expertise:
|systematic review, fluoride, neurodevelopment/cognition, cohorts
|How Selected:
|NTP selected from identified experts
|Opportunity for Public Comment?
|No