National Institutes of Health to perform a Letter review of NTP’s State of the Science Report on Fluoride’s neurotoxicity

The overall objective of this evaluation was to conduct a systematic review of published literature concerning the potential for exposure to fluoride to affect neurodevelopment and cognition. The review only addresses whether exposure to fluoride from any source could present a potential hazard (i.e., has the potential to cause harm, at any exposure level, including exposures that are higher than those typically encountered in the United States). Benefits of fluoride with respect to oral health are acknowledged but not addressed in this monograph.