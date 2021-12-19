National Institutes of Health to perform a Letter review of NTP’s State of the Science Report on Fluoride’s neurotoxicity

Fluoride Action Network

National Toxicology Program | NIH involvement | July 1, 2021

NIH Information Quality

Draft NTP Monograph on the State of the Science
on Fluoride and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive
Health Effects

Document, Report, or Other Product Information
Title: Draft NTP Monograph on the State of the Science on Fluoride and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects
Subject: The overall objective of this evaluation was to conduct a systematic review of published literature concerning the potential for exposure to fluoride to affect neurodevelopment and cognition. The review only addresses whether exposure to fluoride from any source could present a potential hazard (i.e., has the potential to cause harm, at any exposure level, including exposures that are higher than those typically encountered in the United States). Benefits of fluoride with respect to oral health are acknowledged but not addressed in this monograph.
Purpose (e.g., abstract): This letter review to be initiated in Summer 2021 is to conduct external peer review of the draft NTP Monograph on the State of the Science on Fluoride and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects.
ISI or HISA: No
Link to Information Product:
IC: NIEHS
IC Division, Office, or Program: Division of the National Toxicology Program
NIH Contact: Sheena Scruggs
(984) 287 – 3355
sheena.scruggs@nih.gov
Review Description: External scientific experts will review the draft report via letter
Date of Review: 2021-07-01
Reviewer Names and Expertise
Number of Reviewers: 5
Reviewer Nominations Requested?
Upcoming Panels, Events: View Upcoming Panels, Events, Notices, Meeting Updates
Technical/Draft Reports, Public Comments and Presentations:
Past Roster, Notices, Meeting UPdates: View Past Roster, Notices, Meeting Updates
Reviewer Expertise: systematic review, fluoride, neurodevelopment/cognition, cohorts
How Selected: NTP selected from identified experts
Opportunity for Public Comment? No
