25 Water systems in Louisiana recognized by CDC for fluoridation quality in 2020

Well-Ahead Louisiana is pleased to announce that the following water systems have been awarded the 2020 Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As you are aware, this award recognizes communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoridated water throughout the year.

2020 Louisiana Water Fluoridation Quality Award Recipients New Orleans Carrollton Water Works Pointe A La Hache Water System St. Charles Water District #1 (West Plant) Dalcour Waterworks District Natchitoches Water System City of Bossier Water System New Orleans Algiers Water Works Port Sulphur Water District Calcasieu Parish Water District #1 (Plant B) St. Charles Water District #1 (East Plant) East Jefferson Water Works District #1 Town of Walker Water System DeRidder Water System Belle Chasse Water District Ft. Polk North Housing Water System Gretna Waterworks City of Shreveport Water System Ft. Polk North Water System City of Vidalia Water System LaFourche Parish Water District #1 (South Plant) Houma Water Treatment Plant Service Area Calcasieu Parish Water District #1-Plant A South Fort Polk Water System (2) Bldg. 2902 West Jefferson Water Works District #2 South Fort Polk Water System

These 25 systems in Louisiana are among 1,292 public water systems in 29 states who have received the 2020 Quality Award.

Enclosed please find a sample press release that you can send to your local newspaper to let them know about your Quality Award and the importance of community water fluoridation.

CDC states that water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. Your community is taking the lead in better oral health by providing fluoridated water to its residents.

Congratulations on being a 2020 recipient! We thank you for moving Louisiana’s health forward!