Good oral health is important for the overall health and well-being of individuals of all ages, their families, communities and the nation, according to a newly released report from the National Institutes of Health.

That was among the key findings of Oral Health in America: Advances and Challenges, a wide-ranging report that provides a “comprehensive picture of the state of oral health in America,” according to Rena D’Souza, D.D.S., Ph.D., NIH National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research director, during a Dec. 21 webcast announcement on the release of the report.

“And while progress has been made in some areas over the last 20 years, much work remains,” Dr. D’Souza said.

The ADA commended the federal agencies that worked on the report, which was produced by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health…

*Read the full article at https://www.ada.org/publications/ada-news/2021/december/ada-commends-nih-report-oral-health-in-america-advances-and-challenges