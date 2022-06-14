ADA: WHO emphasizes importance of fluoride in toothpastes

The World Health Organization’s decision to add fluoride toothpaste to its list of essential medicines is shining a light on the benefits of toothpastes that have earned the ADA Seal of Acceptance.

WHO updated its Model List of Essential Medicines to include fluoride toothpaste, silver diamine fluoride and glass ionomer cement in fall 2021. In an editorial published in April by the British Dental Journal, Habib Benzian, D.D.S., Ph.D., research professor and co-director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Quality Improvement and Evidence-Based Dentistry at the New York University College of Dentistry, described how WHO’s decision could lead countries to take steps to ensure fluoride toothpaste is available and regulated.

“Why do these changes matter for oral health? One may think that fluoride toothpaste is a ubiquitous commodity, yet for many it is unavailable, unaffordable or of dubious quality,” Dr. Benzian said.

The ADA Seal, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2021, evaluates the safety and efficacy of dental products. More than 400 products currently have the Seal, including 57 fluoride toothpastes.