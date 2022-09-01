ADA’s Dental Quality Measures

Please refer to the DQA User Guide before implementing these measures. All DQA measures undergo annual review. Please ensure you use the correct version for the measurement year.

Use “2023” version if you are using claims data from 2022. Use “2022” version if you are using claims data from 2021. To access older versions of DQA measures specification or for questions related to the versions, please contact the DQA Staff at dqa@ada.org.

“Dental” vs. “Oral Health” Services

For the purpose of measurement, based on definitions from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: “Dental” services refer to services provided by or under the supervision of a dentist. “Oral health” services refer to services provided by other personnel e.g. pediatricians.

Refer to User Guides below for more detail.

2023 DQA Adult Measures User Guide (PDF)

2023 DQA Pediatric Measures User Guide (PDF)

2022 DQA Adult Measures User Guide (PDF)

2022 DQA Pediatric Measures User Guide (PDF)