ADA’s Dental Quality Measures

DQA measures address prevention and disease management to promote oral health for both children and adults.
Dental Quality Measures
Use “2023” version if you are using claims data from 2022. Use “2022” version if you are using claims data from 2021. To access older versions of DQA measures specification or for questions related to the versions, please contact the DQA Staff at dqa@ada.org.
“Dental” vs. “Oral Health” Services
For the purpose of measurement, based on definitions from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: “Dental” services refer to services provided by or under the supervision of a dentist. “Oral health” services refer to services provided by other personnel e.g. pediatricians.
Refer to User Guides below for more detail.
2023 DQA Adult Measures User Guide (PDF)
2023 DQA Pediatric Measures User Guide (PDF)
2022 DQA Adult Measures User Guide (PDF)
Measures
Adults
Adults with Diabetes – Oral Evaluation
2023 Adults with Diabetes – Oral Evaluation (PDF)
2022 Adults with Diabetes – Oral Evaluation (PDF)
Ambulatory Care Sensitive Emergency Department Visits for Non-Traumatic Dental Conditions in Adults
2023 Ambulatory Care Sensitive Emergency Department Visits for Non-Traumatic Dental Conditions in Adults
(PDF)
2022 Ambulatory Care Sensitive Emergency Department Visits for Non-Traumatic Dental Conditions in Adults (PDF)
Follow-Up after Emergency Department Visits for Non-Traumatic Dental Conditions in Adults
2023 Follow-Up after Emergency Department Visits for Non-Traumatic Dental Conditions in Adults (PDF)
2022 Follow-Up after Emergency Department Visits for Non-Traumatic Dental Conditions in Adults (PDF)
Non-Surgical Ongoing Periodontal Care for People with Periodontitis
2023 Non-Surgical Ongoing Periodontal Care for People with Periodontitis (PDF)
2022 Non-Surgical Ongoing Periodontal Care for People with Periodontitis (PDF)
Periodontal Evaluation in Adults with Periodontitis
2023 Periodontal Evaluation (PDF)
2022 Periodontal Evaluation (PDF)
Topical Fluoride for Adults at Elevated Caries Risk
2023 Adult Topical Fluoride (PDF)
Pediatric
(*)Indicates measures which include Practice-Level Reporting Guidance
Ambulatory Care Sensitive Emergency Department Visits for Dental Caries in Children (NQF#2689)
2023 Ambulatory Care Sensitive Emergency Department Visits for Dental Caries in Children (PDF)
2022 Ambulatory Care Sensitive Emergency Department Visits for Dental Caries in Children (PDF)
Follow-Up after Emergency Department Visits for Dental Caries in Children (NQF#2695)
2023 Follow-up after Emergency Department Visits for Dental Caries in Children (PDF)
2022 Follow-Up after Emergency Department Visits for Dental Caries in Children (PDF)
Care Continuity*
2023 Dental services: Care Continuity (PDF)
2022 Dental Services: Care Continuity (PDF)
Care Continuity: eMeasure
Oral Health Care Continuity for Children between 2-20 years – contact dqa@ada.org for info
Caries Risk Documentation*
2023 Caries Risk Documentation (PDF)
2022 Caries Risk Documentation (PDF)
Oral Evaluation (NQF#2517)
2023 Oral Evaluation (PDF)
2022 Oral Evaluation (PDF)
Per Member Per Month Cost of Clinical Services
2023 Per Member Per Month Cost of Clinical Services (PDF)
2022 Per Member Per Month Cost of Clinical Services (PDF)
Preventive Services for Children
2023 Preventive Services for Children (PDF)
2022 Preventive Services for Children (PDF)
Receipt of Sealants on First Permanent Molar
2023 Receipt of Sealants on First Permanent Molar (PDF)
2022 Receipt of Sealants on First Permanent Molar (PDF)
Receipt of Sealants on Second Permanent Molar
2023 Receipt of Sealants on Second Permanent Molar (PDF)
2022 Receipt of Sealants on Second Permanent Molar (PDF)
Sealants: eMeasure
Oral Health Sealant for Children between 6-9 years – contact dqa@ada.org for info
Topical Fluoride for Children (NQF#2528, 3700, 3701)
2023 Topical Fluoride for Children (PDF)
2022 Topical Fluoride for Children (PDF)
Treatment Services
2023 Treatment Services (PDF)
2022 Treatment Services (PDF)
Usual Sources of Care
2023 Dental services: usual sources of Care (PDF)
2022 Dental Services: Usual Sources of Care (PDF)
Utilization of Services (NQF#2511)
2023 Dental services: Utilization of Services (PDF)
2023 Oral Health Services: Utilization of Services (PDF)
2023 Dental or Oral Health Services: Utilization of Services (PDF)
2022 Dental Services: Utilization of Services (PDF)
2022 Oral Health Services: Utilization of Services (PDF)
2022 Dental or Oral Health Services: Utilization of Services (PDF)
Retired. No Further Updates.
Annual Delivery: Sealants for 6–9 Year-Old Children at Elevated Caries Risk
2019 Dental Services: Sealants 6-9 Years (PDF)
2019 Oral Health Services: Sealants 6-9 Years (PDF)
2019 Dental or Oral Health Services: Sealants 6-9 Years (PDF)
Annual Delivery: Sealants for 10-14 Year-Old Children at Elevated Caries Risk
2019 Dental Services: Sealants 10-14 Years (PDF)
Preventive Services for Children at Elevated Caries Risk
2021 Dental Services: Preventive Services (PDF)
2021 Oral Health Services: Preventive Services (PDF)
2021 Dental or Oral Health Services: Preventive Services (PDF)
Topical Fluoride for Children at Elevated Caries Risk
2021 Dental Services: Topical Fluoride* (PDF)
2021 Oral Health Services: Topical Fluoride (PDF)
Measure development
- 2022 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2021 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2020 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2019 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2018 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2017 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2016 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2015 Annual Measure Review Final Report (PDF)
- 2019 Validating Measures of Overall Provision of Sealants: Sealant Receipt on Permanent 1st Molars, Sealant Receipt on Permanent 2nd Molars (PDF)
- 2019 Adult Oral Health Performance Measures: Manuscript Under Development, Please Contact dqa@ada.org for Questions
- 2018 Pediatric Practice Based Measures: Manuscript Under Development, Please Contact dqa@ada.org for Questions
- 2016 Adult Dental Quality Measures (PDF)
- 2016 Pediatric Oral Health Care Performance Measures: Tooth Mortality of Primary Teeth and Treatment after Sealant Placement on Permanent Molars (PDF)
- 2016 Pediatric Practice-Level Measures for Quality Improvement (PDF)
- 2014 Dental Electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQMs) (PDF)
- 2014 Pediatric Oral Health Performance Measures: Emergency Room Use and General Anesthesia for Caries-Related Reasons (PDF)
- 2013 Pediatric Oral Health Performance Measures in the Florida and Texas Medicaid and CHIP Programs (PDF)
- 2012 Pediatric Oral Healthcare: Exploring the Feasibility for E-Measures (PDF)