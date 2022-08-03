American Manganese receives funding from Canada’s National Research Council for study on removal of fluoride from battery waste

American Manganese Inc. (TSX-V:AMY, OTCQB:AMYZF) said it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a feasibility study targeting the removal of fluoride from black mass containing high concentrations of the mineral.

At the end of their life, lithium-ion batteries undergo a mechanical pre-treatment method that produces a black mass material containing lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and impurities such as fluoride. These impurities can cause significant corrosion and contamination issues in the downstream hydrometallurgical processing steps. The company said it has identified some black mass containing a high concentration of fluoride.

“Innovation is at our core, and our goal is to stay ahead of the curve and offer the most advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technology. We are thankful to NRC IRAP for its advisory services and funding support that enables our company to optimize our technology further,” Larry Reaugh, president and CEO of American Manganese, said in a statement. “As we continue to collaborate with potential strategic partners in testing black mass materials that are representative of commercial feedstock material, we identify opportunities to build a moat around our core battery recycling technology that strengthens our value proposition.”

With the support, the company will test the feasibility of available techniques to reduce fluoride contamination to a consistent level that will enable a streamlined integration of black mass feedstock from multiple battery pre-treatment methods into the company’s downstream hydrometallurgical process.

American Manganese, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

*Original article online at https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/989101/american-manganese-gets-funding-from-canada-s-national-research-council-for-study-on-removal-of-fluoride-from-battery-waste-989101.html