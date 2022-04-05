An F-gas free future in power grids?

As European action ramps up against harmful F-gases and toxic PFAS substances, the industry is using clean F-gas free alternatives for electrical switchgear that will allow the EU to achieve its climate objectives

Electrical grids around the world use a system of switches and instrument transformers known as ‘switchgears’ to distribute and control the flow of electricity, ensuring it is transmitted to where it is needed safely. Currently, the insulation for these switchgear in the electric transmission and distribution sector (T&D) relies on the fluorinated gas (F-gas) Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6). SF6 is a potent and harmful greenhouse gas with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) 25,000 times higher than CO2. When emitted, often because of leaks or during the decommissioning of switchgears, it stays in the atmosphere for up to 3,200 years.

“SF6 is the strongest existing greenhouse gas – even though most people have never heard of it – and it’s about to become even more dangerous for our environment,” says Luka De Bruyckere, Programme Manager at the Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS). Switchgears have a service life of up to 40 years, so any actions taken now will ultimately decide the future of Europe’s power grids and whether the EU can achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The ECOS representative also warns that as electrification gathers pace across Europe, grids will have to be expanded. Therefore, there is a danger that the use of these harmful gases could increase unless clean and sustainable alternatives are used instead. “Electrification should be a solution, not part of the problem,” says De Bruyckere.

Caption: Siemens Energy Clean Air Switchgear | Source: Siemens Energy

How has the EU responded?

The EU has already taken several measures to address the use of F-gases in different sectors. In 2006, the European Commission introduced the F-Gas Regulation, which set emission reduction targets. These were updated in 2014 with a tougher target of cutting emissions by two-thirds by 2030 compared to 2014 levels. On 5 April the European Commission will unveil, as part of its Pollutants and Emissions Package, a Review of the EU F-gas Regulation, which will also address the use of SF6 in electrical switchgear and therefore decide which technologies will be used for the expansion of the grid under the European Green Deal.

Ahead of the unveiling of the F-gas Regulation Review, ENVI Committee Vice-Chair Bas Eickhout told The Parliament Magazine, “With the electrification of our energy system, a rapid phase-out of SF6 is more urgent than ever. In my eyes, a ban on SF6 in switchgear is one of the key goals of the F-gas Regulation Review. It’s therefore a good first step, that the Commission is set to in include this in the proposal. However, phase-out dates should not follow market trends, but give a clear signal to companies so that they accelerate innovation and investments. That was the big lesson from the last revision, which should be reflected now.”

*Original article online at https://www.theparliamentmagazine.eu/news/article/an-fgas-free-future-in-power-grids