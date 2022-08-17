Ashley Bloomfield orders Dannevirke to fluoridate its water

He understood that many water supply systems around New Zealand had both chlorine and fluoride.

“While I don’t know exactly how the two chemicals interact at this stage, I think this can be managed in the system design.”

It was possible there would be further directives for other communities within the Tararua district at a later date, but for now the focus was on Dannevirke.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson said a number of factors were considered, including the local authority’s ability to implement fluoridation swiftly, as well as the size and needs of populations served by the relevant water supplies.

“Before the end of 2022 further local authorities may be notified by the Director General of Health that they are being considered for a potential direction to fluoridate some or all of their drinking water supplies.”

The ministry spokesperson said that the NZ Oral Health Survey completed in 2009 and regular outcome measures across the health system showed that oral health could be improved.

They said a number of oral health initiatives had been undertaken during that time, including the reorientation of Community Oral Health services for children and adolescents.

“Community Water Fluoridation (CWF) has been endorsed by the World Health Organisation and other international health authorities as the most effective health measure for the prevention of dental decay.

“Evidence shows that in areas with fluoridated water there is a 21 percent reduction in tooth decay among adults aged 18–44 years and a 30 percent reduction in tooth decay among adults aged 45 years and over.”

