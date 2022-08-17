Fluoride Action Network

Ashley Bloomfield orders Dannevirke to fluoridate its water

Source: Hawkes Bay Today | August 17th, 2022 | By Leanne Warr
Location: New Zealand

Tararua District Council has been directed to add fluoride to Dannevirke’s drinking water supply June 30, 2024.

The directive, from former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, was sent to the council last month.

The directive to fluoridate came from then Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell
In the letter, Bloomfield stated that he had considered scientific evidence and exercised his statutory powers under the Health Act.

The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted the decision to add fluoride from local councils to the Director-General of Health, recognising that it was a “health-related matter and ensures a nationally consistent approach to community water fluoridation based on its well-established health benefits,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

“Fluoridation of the Dannevirke drinking water supply is an important step in improving the oral health of your community,” Bloomfield’s letter stated.

Dannevirke comes under the MidCentral District Health Board area and data in 2020 showed that for children aged up to 12 in the rohe, overall, 42 per cent of children had experienced tooth decay at age five.

Health survey results from 2017-2020 showed that 7.9 per cent of adults had one or more teeth removed in the past 12 months.

