Beaumont weighs fluoride in water

Beaumont Ward II council member Mike Getz took the liberty of steering a conversation on infrastructure to the question of fluoride in the water, and whether or not that is good for city pipes and city residents.
“A lot of cities have gone away from putting fluoride in their water,” Getz said. “I would like to have a conversation about whether or not it would be in the best interests of our citizens to do the same.”
Related: Beaumont releases drinking water quality report
Related: EDITORIAL: Fluoride worth keeping in city water supply without reason for change