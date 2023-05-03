Biological dentist speaks out on fluoride intake concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – For decades, fluoride has been added to most of our tap water to help protect against cavities.

Now studies are addressing how much is too much fluoride and whether it can cause problems particularly in infants and expectant mothers.

Biological Dentist Dr. Griffin Cole joined Action News 5?s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the concern of ingesting too much fluoride.

He also shared more about his role as a biological dentist and how it’s different from a typical dentist.

Interview Courtesy: International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.actionnews5.com/2023/05/03/biological-dentist-speaks-out-fluoride-intake-concerns/