Boothbay: The Fluoride Opposition Committee

Excerpt:

[In a meeting of Southport selectmen on Aug. 31}:

… In other action, selectmen signed the warrant for the Nov. 8 election. There will be one local question, on fluoridation of Boothbay Region Water District’s drinking water. The Fluoride Opposition Committee, a local coalition of residents, successful lobbied Boothbay and Southport select boards to place a special warrant question on the ballot. The question reads: “Shall fluoride be added to the public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay?” Once two of the three BRWD member towns approved the question, it automatically required the third member, Boothbay Harbor, to add the question to its local ballot…

*Original article, titled School committee buying 28 replacement windows, online at https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/school-committee-buying-28-replacement-windows/164951