British Fluoridation Society in partnership with the Borrow Foundation launch new academic fellowship opportunities

The British Fluoridation Society (BFS) in partnership with the Borrow Foundation, has launched a new career development fellowship designed to attract new academic expertise to the field of water fluoridation and its role in public health.

Overall, £30,000 has been allocated to create two fellowships which will be delivered within the next three years. The programme is called The British Fluoridation Society Career Development Fellowship.

Barry Cockcroft, BFS chair and former chief dental officer, said: ‘This is an important investment in the future of water fluoridation.

‘Oral health is fundamental to overall health, wellbeing and quality of life. Community water fluoridation is a crucial element in preventing tooth decay and securing good dental health for all.

‘Despite a long history and exemplary record in efficacy, only 10% of the UK population drinks fluoridated water, and those communities are benefitting from schemes that were introduced decades ago.

‘In addition to highlighting the need for more schemes, our partnership with the Borrow Foundation has enabled us to create The British Fluoridation Society Career Development Fellowship, which will strengthen the UK academic knowledge base for water fluoridation by encouraging future leaders in their field to take an active interest in fluoridation as a safe and effective intervention.

‘I’d like to thank the Borrow Foundation for its support in helping us to take good oral health forward.’

Today, over four hundred million people benefit from fluoridated water worldwide. The BFS has been working to improve dental health in England through the introduction of new community water fluoridation schemes since 1969. The Borrow Foundation is a UK charity seeking to improve oral health, particularly for children.

The BFS is now seeking applications from candidates. Closing date for the first fellowship is Wednesday 31 August 2022. Applications are invited and the process can be accessed via The British Fluoridation Society website at: https://bfsweb.org/career-development/