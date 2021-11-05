Fluoride Action Network

Broken machines, lost records: EPA finds Benton Harbor water plant in disarray

Source: MLive.com | November 5th, 2021 | By Garret Ellison
Location: United States, Michigan

Note from Fluoride Action Network:
Benton Harbor MI was fluoridated in September 1951. Robert Carton PhD, a former scientist with EPA, had reported this: “December 1991 — Benton Harbor, Michigan:  Faulty pump allowed approximately 900 gallons of hydrofluosilicic acid to leak into a chemical storage building at the water plant. City Engineer Roland Klockow stated, “the concentrated hydrofluosilicic acid is so corrosive that it ate through more than two inches of concrete in the storage building.” This water did not reach water consumers, but fluoridation was stopped until June 1993. The original equipment was only two years old; Mr. Klockow had hoped to recover the cost of the pump and repair costs to the building.”

