Campaign to fluoridate Washington State – Part 1. Fluoridation promoters.

Source: Website: Water Fluoridation for a Healthy Washington | January 26th, 2022
Location: United States, Washington State
Industry type: Delta Dental

sponsored by the Arcora Foundation. Online as of January 26, 2022.

Fluoride in drinking water

Who supports it?

Medical professionals, local governments and community organizations advocate for fluoridation as a way of giving all Washingtonians equal access to good health.

Every major health organization in the U.S.—including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several past Surgeons General—overwhelmingly supports balancing fluoride in drinking water as a cost-effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay and improving overall oral health.

State Supporters

Vanetta Abdellatif, CEO and president of Arcora Foundation, supports fluoride in drinking water

Vanetta Abdellatif
Weekend DIYer

President and CEO, Arcora Foundation

Dr. Gary T. Chiodo

Dr. Gary T. Chiodo
Public Health Advocate

Professor and Dean, University of Washington School of Dentistry

Dr. Benjamin Danielson

Dr. Benjamin Danielson
Avid Reader

Pediatrician, University of Washington School of Medicine

Shelley Guinn

Shelley Guinn
Dance Enthusiast

State Oral Health Program Consultant, Washington State Department of Health

Dr. Kathy Lofy

Dr. Kathy Lofy
Runner

Former State Health Officer and Chief Science Officer, Washington State Department of Health

Emily Lovell

Emily Lovell
Outdoor Enthusiast

Director of Government Affairs, WSDA

Dr. Russell Maier

Dr. Russell Maier
Organic Gardener

Physician Advisor to the Dean, Pacific Northwest University-Health Sciences

Dr. Russell Maier

Michelle Merriweather
Community Servant

President and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle

Mark Mitchke

Mark Mitchke
Lifelong Learner

President and CEO, Delta Dental of Washington

Diane Oakes

Diane Oakes
Multi-tasker Extraordinaire

Chief Mission Officer, Delta Dental of Washington

Ileana Maria Ponce-Gonzalez

Ileana Maria Ponce-Gonzalez
Social Justice Advocate

Executive Director, Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees

Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard

Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard
Proud Grandmother

Executive Director, Asian Pacific Cultural Center

Dr. Nicholas Velis

Dr. Nicholas Velis
Dad

General Dentist, Smile Spokane Member

Dr. Elisabeth A. Warder

Dr. Elisabeth A. Warder
Cat Lover

Dental Director, CHAS Health

Jennifer Zbaraschuk

Jennifer Zbaraschuk
Mother of 4 Daughters

President, WA Dental Hygienists’ Association

National Supporters

Vanetta Abdellatif, CEO and president of Arcora Foundation, supports fluoride in drinking water

Dr. Richard Carmona
17th Surgeon General of the United States

Dr. Gary T. Chiodo

Dr. Regina Benjamin
18th Surgeon General of the United States

Dr. Benjamin Danielson

Dr. Vivek Murthy
19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States

Shelley Guinn

Dr. Jerome Adams
20th Surgeon General of the United States

Medical professionals & associations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that the benefits of drinking water with fluoride are well documented and call community water fluoridation “one of ten great health achievements of the 20th century.”

Countless medical associations also support water fluoridation. The American Academy of Pediatrics says water fluoridation is “beneficial for reducing cavities and tooth decay in children and adults.” The American Dental Association agrees, calling water fluoridation “the single most effective health measure to prevent tooth decay.” The National Academy of Science says, “fluoridation is effective, safe and inexpensive.”

Optimal community water fluoridation is an effective public health measure for people of all ages. Over the past several decades, fluoridation has made an enormous impact on improving the oral health of the American people.”

Gary T. Chiodo, DMD, FACD
Interim Dean, University of Washington School of Dentistry

Community leaders supporting fluoride in drinking water

Community-based organizations, educators and individuals throughout our state support water fluoridation as a way to decrease health disparities and make sure that all of us have an equitable opportunity to enjoy good oral health.

Every child deserves a healthy start in life, and an opportunity to grow into a productive adult. Water fluoridation makes sure that we all have the opportunity for good oral health.”

Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard
Executive Director, Asian Pacific Cultural Center

Local government

The Washington State Board of Health supports community water fluoridation as a public health measure. The Washington State Department of Health encourages communities to begin and maintain fluoridation in drinking water systems and notes that people who live in communities with fluoridated water are more likely to have healthier teeth than those living in communities without fluoridated water.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens the enamel of teeth. Community water fluoridation is a public health prevention measure that benefits all residents.”

Kathy Lofy, MD
State Health Officer and Chief Science Officer, Washington State Department of Health

About Arcora Foundation

The Arcora Foundation (formerly the Washington Dental Service Foundation) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving oral health and health equity by partnering with communities to prevent oral disease, transform health systems, and increase access to care. Founded and funded by the nonprofit organization Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company, we help achieve a shared vision: All people enjoy good oral and overall health, with no one left behind.

Arcora Foundation
400 Fairview Ave N, Suite 80
Seattle, WA 98109
Info@ArcoraFoundation.org
(206) 528-7364

*Online as of January 26, 2022, at https://washingtonwaterfluoridation.org/fluoride-in-drinking-water/

