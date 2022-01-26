Campaign to fluoridate Washington State – Part 1. Fluoridation promoters.

This is #1 of 5 parts [#1, #2, #3, #4, #5] from this campaign website
Fluoride in drinking water
Who supports it?
Medical professionals, local governments and community organizations advocate for fluoridation as a way of giving all Washingtonians equal access to good health.
Every major health organization in the U.S.—including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several past Surgeons General—overwhelmingly supports balancing fluoride in drinking water as a cost-effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay and improving overall oral health.
State Supporters
Vanetta Abdellatif
President and CEO, Arcora Foundation
Dr. Gary T. Chiodo
Public Health Advocate
Professor and Dean, University of Washington School of Dentistry
Dr. Benjamin Danielson
Pediatrician, University of Washington School of Medicine
Shelley Guinn
State Oral Health Program Consultant, Washington State Department of Health
Dr. Kathy Lofy
Former State Health Officer and Chief Science Officer, Washington State Department of Health
Emily Lovell
Director of Government Affairs, WSDA
Dr. Russell Maier
Physician Advisor to the Dean, Pacific Northwest University-Health Sciences
Michelle Merriweather
President and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle
Mark Mitchke
President and CEO, Delta Dental of Washington
Diane Oakes
Chief Mission Officer, Delta Dental of Washington
Ileana Maria Ponce-Gonzalez
Executive Director, Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees
Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard
Executive Director, Asian Pacific Cultural Center
Dr. Nicholas Velis
General Dentist, Smile Spokane Member
Dr. Elisabeth A. Warder
Dental Director, CHAS Health
Jennifer Zbaraschuk
President, WA Dental Hygienists’ Association
National Supporters
Dr. Richard Carmona
17th Surgeon General of the United States
Dr. Regina Benjamin
18th Surgeon General of the United States
Dr. Vivek Murthy
19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States
Dr. Jerome Adams
20th Surgeon General of the United States
Medical professionals & associations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that the benefits of drinking water with fluoride are well documented and call community water fluoridation “one of ten great health achievements of the 20th century.”
Countless medical associations also support water fluoridation. The American Academy of Pediatrics says water fluoridation is “beneficial for reducing cavities and tooth decay in children and adults.” The American Dental Association agrees, calling water fluoridation “the single most effective health measure to prevent tooth decay.” The National Academy of Science says, “fluoridation is effective, safe and inexpensive.”
Optimal community water fluoridation is an effective public health measure for people of all ages. Over the past several decades, fluoridation has made an enormous impact on improving the oral health of the American people.”
Gary T. Chiodo, DMD, FACD
Interim Dean, University of Washington School of Dentistry
Community leaders supporting fluoride in drinking water
Community-based organizations, educators and individuals throughout our state support water fluoridation as a way to decrease health disparities and make sure that all of us have an equitable opportunity to enjoy good oral health.
Every child deserves a healthy start in life, and an opportunity to grow into a productive adult. Water fluoridation makes sure that we all have the opportunity for good oral health.”
Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard
Executive Director, Asian Pacific Cultural Center
Local government
The Washington State Board of Health supports community water fluoridation as a public health measure. The Washington State Department of Health encourages communities to begin and maintain fluoridation in drinking water systems and notes that people who live in communities with fluoridated water are more likely to have healthier teeth than those living in communities without fluoridated water.
Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens the enamel of teeth. Community water fluoridation is a public health prevention measure that benefits all residents.”
Kathy Lofy, MD
State Health Officer and Chief Science Officer, Washington State Department of Health
About Arcora Foundation
The Arcora Foundation (formerly the Washington Dental Service Foundation) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving oral health and health equity by partnering with communities to prevent oral disease, transform health systems, and increase access to care. Founded and funded by the nonprofit organization Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company, we help achieve a shared vision: All people enjoy good oral and overall health, with no one left behind.
