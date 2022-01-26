Campaign to fluoridate Washington state – Part 2. ABC’s of fluoridationists.

Bacteria in our mouths convert the sugars from foods and beverages into acid that is harmful to our teeth. The fluoride in our drinking water mixes with our saliva to protect our teeth from this acid. Decades of research have demonstrated that water fluoridation adds crucial protection against tooth decay.

Fluoridation leads to healthy mouths, which has a positive effect on people of all ages. Children with healthy mouths do better in school and are more likely to thrive when they grow up. Adults have less of a chance of losing their teeth and needing dentures and costly implants. Overall, better oral health saves families and taxpayers money by reducing the need for unnecessary dental treatments.