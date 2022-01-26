Campaign to fluoridate Washington state – Part 5. Fluoridation Fact Sheet.

Download the original Fact Sheet. The following is only the text. See also Parts #1, #2, #3, #4, #5.



A simple way to improve public health in Washington

Water fluoridation improves community health

Here in Washington, many of our residents in places like Seattle and Yakima already have access to water with a good balance of fluoride. However, some of our public water systems lack this essential building block for good oral health. It is important that all of our state’s residents have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of improved oral health that come from water fluoridation.

Nature’s cavity fighter

Fluoride is a mineral found in Washington’s rivers, lakes, and the Puget Sound. Fluoride is nature’s cavity fighter, found in virtually all water supplies, including fresh and saltwater sources, and even our aquifers. Fluoride is one of the top 20 most common elements on the surface of the Earth.

How it works

Community water fluoridation is one of our country’s top achievements in public health because of its ability to prevent tooth decay and improve the oral health of people of all ages. Throughout the US, public water systems adjust the fluoride to an optimal level through a process known as “fluoridation.” When we drink fluoridated water, our teeth are bathed in the mineral, which strengthens teeth and prevents decay. Every major health organization in the United States supports fluoridation as essential to prevent tooth decay in children, adults and seniors.

56% Washington’s access to fluoridation

74% The national average access to fluoridation

A vast majority of health experts in the United States support fluoridation

A long history

Water fluoridation is a unique American story. The link between mineral-rich water with fluoride and reduced cavities was first found in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Further research led to tens of thousands of communities across the country choosing to provide a good balance of fluoride in their drinking water systems. Seventy years of research and usage show that water fluoridation is the most cost effective and equitable way of preventing cavities and tooth decay in people of all ages.

Unfair access in Washington

In Washington, community water systems began providing a good balance of fluoride in drinking water in the 1950s. Only 56% of Washingtonians who get their drinking water from community water systems are receiving fluoridated water. This is much lower than the national average of 74%. Unfortunately, the lack of access to fluoridation hurts mostly rural, low-income, and underserved communities. This leaves thousands of children and adults needlessly experiencing painful and expensive oral health problems.

Supporters of water fluoridation

Many state and local governments and community health organizations support fluoridation as a way to give all Washingtonians equal access to good health. Every major health organization in the U.S.—including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several past Surgeons General—overwhelmingly supports balancing fluoride in drinking water as a cost-effective and efficient way to prevent tooth decay and improve overall oral health.

“Research shows that water fluoridation is the most cost-effective and equitable way to prevent cavities and tooth decay in people of all ages.”

