Chemours’ plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions could produce hazardous air pollutants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The chemical giant Chemours, moving to cut emissions of a climate super-pollutant from its Rubbertown facility, has asked city officials to issue a permit for new abatement equipment that could release chloroform and other hazardous air pollutants.

The company plans to capture the climate super-pollutant hydrofluorocarbon-23 (HFC-23) and transport the gas to a Chemours plant in West Virginia for destruction.

HFC-23 is a byproduct resulting from the production of hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22, a chemical ingredient in everything from Teflon to lubricants used on the International Space Station.

As part of the process to capture HFC-23, about 1,600 pounds a year of chloroform, hydrochloric acid, chlorine and hydrogen fluoride, all hazardous air pollutants, could be emitted into neighborhoods around its Louisville facility.

While not a local air pollutant, HFC-23 is one of the most potent greenhouse gases warming the planet. The chemical byproduct is 14,600 times more potent for warming of the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the primary driver of climate change.

Chemours and Louisville officials say the net effect of the abatement project will be a major reduction in greenhouse gases blamed for heating the planet, and a plant-wide reduction in hazardous air contaminants — even though the proposed construction permit shows a chloroform tank and other new equipment could result in the release of those air pollutants.

A 30-day comment period on the proposed permit, first reported by WFPL News, ends Dec. 14.

Environmental advocates say any aspect of the project that adds hazardous air pollutants within the city’s Rubbertown industrial district threatens the surrounding community, which has had a history of high levels of toxic air pollution and environmental justice battles.

A view of chemical plants in the Rubbertown area of Louisville with the swollen Ohio River in the background in February 2018. Chemours is in the foreground. By Pat McDonogh / Courier Journal

Wilma Subra, a chemist who has long consulted with communities in the country near chemical and industrial hazards, including the Rubbertown area, said that it would be beneficial for Louisville officials to require that Chemours put controls on the new equipment so no new air pollutants are released.

Any potential extra emissions of chloroform and volatile organic compounds from the new equipment “will have acute impacts including respiratory problems, skin rashes, headaches, nausea, vomiting and will also have cumulative impacts after 30 years of exposure,” Subra said.

The increase could also “add to the burden for chronic impacts such as cancer and leukemia” experienced by people who live in the Rubbertown area, she said.

Rachael Hamilton, director of the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District, said the additional 1,600 pounds of emissions from HFC-23 collection equipment written into the proposed construction permit only tell part of the story.

The permit only covers part of the pollution control work that the company plans to undertake as it collects the HFC-23, city officials said. After adding up all Chemours’ new emissions mitigations, they expect to see plant-wide reductions of chloroform and the other hazardous air pollutants.