City of Menominee water system Infrastructure Alternatives wins top water system award from the CDC

The City of Menominee’s water system Infrastructure Alternatives has achieved the CDCs Optimal Fluoridation Award for 2021. Interim City Manager Brett Botbyl says, “this is a great honor for our city and our state.”

The Water Fluoridation Reporting System (WFRS) is a national health surveillance tool that assists states in managing their water fluoridation program. Over the past four years, 36 states have had at least one public water system in their state receive the award. In 2021, there were 1,292 adjusted systems in 29 states recognized by the CDC. 89 public water systems were awarded in Michigan.

