City of Petal to decide whether to discontinue adding fluoride to drinking water

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

We could only use "fair use" excerpts from this long article which include many quotes from dentist Dr. Barbara Mauldin on why not to end fluoridation. She said that fluoride "beneficially affects every individual, starting as a fetus, then on to the baby, child …" Mauldin is not aware of the studies that contradict this statement. Since 2017 we learned that the fluoride level of 0.7 mg/L, the "optimal" level used in U.S. and Canadian drinking water fluoridation projects, can create neurodevelopmental harm to the fetus, bottle-fed infant, and child. See the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies . Nor is she aware of the fluoride studies funded by the U.S. government . (EC)

Excerpts from full article:

A purported shortage of fluoride – along with a possible steep price increase of that – has the Petal Board of Aldermen mulling over whether to discontinue the current practice of adding that element into the community water supply.

The matter was discussed at the August 16 board meeting with Petal dentist Dr. Barbara Mauldin, who extolled the many virtues of fluoride… The board voted unanimously to delay making a decision until Mike Trest, director of the city’s Public Works Department, gets more information on pricing and availability.

“The two (problems) are the lack of our ability to get it, and the understanding that the price is fixing to go through the roof,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “It’s a number, and when it’s all said and done, if (that number doubles or triples), we’ll have to make that decision and see if there’s any other economical way to provide it.

“I think Mike said he was paying something like $96 per bag, and it could go to $200 or $300 a bag. Obviously, that’s just speculation, but there’s a lot of things that have gone way, way up, so it could very well happen. But right now, we’re not doing it because we can’t get it.”

Mauldin said fluoride should never be discontinued, as it beneficially affects every individual, starting as a fetus, then on to the baby, child and adult phases…