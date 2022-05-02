Fluoride Action Network

City of Waterloo to transition away from using fluoride in water

Source: The Courier | May 2nd, 2022 | By Ryan Spoehr
Location: United States, Wisconsin

A method once believed to make water cleaner will be done away with at Waterloo’s water treatment plant.

Once the utilities department’s current stock of fluoride runs out, then the city will cease to treat water with it. City officials say they don’t plan to order any more fluoride.

“We might as well just use it up because we paid for it. It’s just another chemical you have to get rid of. It’s only .7 parts per million so it’s probably not something you are going to notice anyway,” utilities superintendent Barry Sorenson said.

On the recommendation of the utilities commission, the city council voted on April 21 to discontinue using the fluoride.

