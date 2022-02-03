Climate change: Cushioned trainers containing sulphur hexafluoride, a greenhouse gas 23,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide, have made global warming worse – Dr Richard Dixon

Sulphur hexafluoride, or SF6, is a human-made, colourless, odourless, non-toxic and non-flammable gas. Discovered in 1901, it is mostly used as an insulating gas in electrical switchgear but also in metal production, as a tracer gas in looking at how pollutants move about, and even to drive torpedoes. It was also used in airborne military radar and as cushioning gas in training shoes when they were introduced in the late 1990s.

SF6 has had a positive environmental and health impact where it has replaced the toxic polychlorinated biphenyls in large electrical transformers. Sadly, it has a dirty little secret: it is an extremely potent greenhouse gas.

Scotland’s climate laws target two groups and two individual industrial chemicals containing fluorine, known collectively as the F-gases, in addition to carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. SF6 is the most dangerous for the climate, with a single molecule trapping as much heat in the atmosphere as nearly 23,000 molecules of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Once released, it is expected to hang about in the atmosphere for more than 3,000 years.