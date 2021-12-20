Community Water Fluoridation: A Vital 21st Century Public Health Intervention

Presented on Tuesday, December 17, 2013 .

For nearly 70 years, community water fluoridation has been used to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health. Community water fluoridation (CWF) is not only safe and effective, but also cost-saving – yielding approximately $38 savings in dental treatment costs for every $1 invested.

CDC has recognized water fluoridation as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. While there has been a notable increase during the early part of this century in the number of persons with access to CWF, CDC along with state and local health departments and other public health partners face ongoing challenges in promoting and expanding CWF.