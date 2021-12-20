Fluoride Action Network

Community Water Fluoridation: A Vital 21st Century Public Health Intervention

Source: Website of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | December 20th, 2021
Location: United States, CDC
Industry type: CDC
For nearly 70 years, community water fluoridation has been used to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health. Community water fluoridation (CWF) is not only safe and effective, but also cost-saving – yielding approximately $38 savings in dental treatment costs for every $1 invested.

CDC has recognized water fluoridation as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. While there has been a notable increase during the early part of this century in the number of persons with access to CWF, CDC along with state and local health departments and other public health partners face ongoing challenges in promoting and expanding CWF.

Beyond the Data

Dr. John Iskander and Dr. Barbara Gooch discuss community water fluoridation. Appropriate fluoride levels in the water supply has been shown to be:

  • Cost effective and cost saving – $38 savings for every $1 spent
  • Safe – no evidence of serious adverse effects
  • Beneficial – additional benefit of a 25% reduction in tooth decay from drinking fluoridated water
Presented By

Barbara F. Gooch, DMD, MPH
Associate Director for Science, Division of Oral Health
National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, CDC
Shelly Spöeth, BS
Senior Account Supervisor
Hager Sharp
Jayanth V. Kumar, DDS, MPH
Director, Bureau of Dental Health
New York State Department of Health
CAPT Peter A. Briss, MD, MPH
Medical Director
National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, CDC

Facilitated By

Tanja Popovic, MD, PhD
Scientific Director
John Iskander, MD, MPH
Deputy Scientific Director
Susan Laird, MSN, RN
Communications Director

